The big reason why Millennials get prenuptial agreements 10 times more than Boomers did
Different eras, totally different lifestyles.
Traditionally, prenuptial agreements were made when one spouse entered the relationship with significantly more money than the other. A wealthy person with a spouse who isn’t expected to contribute much financially to the household would have an agreement to protect their assets in case of a divorce. On the one hand, a prenup protected the wealthy from losing their assets, but on the other, it signaled some mistrust of their spouse. So, for older generations, these arrangements were rare.
However, it’s 2026 and prenups are all the rage, and, for the most part, it isn’t because people want to protect their wealth; it’s that couples want protection from debt. That’s why a recent study by LegalShield found that Millennials (ages 29 to 45) enter into prenuptial agreements 10 times more often than Baby Boomers (ages 60 to 79).
“While marriage is usually based on love, it is now defined by debt,” Warren Schlichting, CEO of LegalShield, said in a press release. “Prenups have become essential protection for young couples facing heavy financial burdens due to the student debt crisis.” The study found that 39% of Millennials, 37% of Gen Xers, and just 4% of Baby Boomers get prenups.
Why are prenuptial agreements so popular with Millennials?
The massive generational swing is driven by the fact that Millennials often carry significant college loan debt, and, in the event of a divorce, couples want those who brought the debt into the relationship to leave with it as well. The study found that 77% of those with student debt say they’d consider a prenup.
Another big reason is that many Millennials stand to inherit a substantial amount from their Baby Boomer parents. “Millennials are pragmatic, financially literate, and far more open to planning than generations prior ever were, treating prenups not as a prediction of divorce but as a healthy conversation about expectations and long-term stability. And layered on top of this is the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in history, over $80 trillion passing from boomer parents to their millennial children, which makes it even more important for couples and families to protect inheritances and financial gifts,” Julia Rodgers, CEO of HelloPrenup, told Newsweek.
Millennials get married much later in life than Baby Boomers
Millennials also marry much later in life than their Boomer parents, and they are also more likely to have a college degree. This means they have many more working years behind them when they first tie the knot and may have developed a substantial savings or retirement plan.
Also, culture has changed a lot for Millennials. Prenuptial agreements are now being used by content creators to protect their digital assets from being taken in a divorce. Sixty-two percent of Millennials say a prenup should cover YouTube channels or podcasts created together. They also want to protect their pets. Fifty-one percent of Millennials believe that custody of shared pets should be covered as well.
The rise in Millennials getting prenups is really a mixed bag. On the one hand, it’s because the younger generation is saddled with more debt, but in many cases, that is because they are better educated. The rise in prenuptial agreements is also due to their greater access to generational money than their Baby Boomer parents had. This cultural shift has also drastically changed people’s views of prenuptial agreements, from an attempt by one partner to protect their wealth to a mutual agreement that, in many cases, is about safeguarding each other from debt.