Mom finds old video of her child singing at her doll's 'funeral' and now has millions of new fans
"That service was PACKED."
When Alisha Michele picked up her phone to record her 5-year-old daughter Azariah singing at a Barbie's funeral in 2021, she couldn't have imagined the places their family would go. Sure, she knew the whole family (herself and her two kids) were ultra talented, musically, but that doesn't always translate to fandom.
Just recently, Alisha (@Alishahasfavor) was digging through old videos and posted a "Barbie funeral" online, garnering millions of likes and tens of thousands of comments on an Instagram Reel. The chyron reads, "One of my daughter's dolls passed and she had to sing at the funeral." Realizing that obviously her kids are talented, Michele also noted the humor of it all. "I'm so glad she's done playing with dolls because somebody was killing them off. Just laugh with me."
In the clip, one can see a young Azariah in a yellow suit jacket, standing stoically as a doll (dressed similarly) lays in a makeshift "casket" made out of an Air Jordan shoe. Other dolls are seated in plastic chairs with an arm weight standing in as a podium.
Her then 9-year-old brother, Amari, stands behind her wearing purple "deacon" gloves that look suspiciously like dish gloves. As the organ music heats up, he can't help but giggle while Azariah holds what appears to be a flashlight and sings her little heart out.
There are 2.3 million likes and over 60,000 comments on Instagram. Many are incredibly supportive of how outrageously funny and clever it all was. One writes, "Bro in deacon gloves. The Jordan casket. Her suit matching the casket. The weight as the podium for Pastor Ken." Another adds, "Not people at the service with crop tops and no shirt."
Another notes how well attended the funeral was, writing, "The service was PACKED."
And some are just impressed by how well put together everyone looked. "What a beautiful service!! And look at sista Gloria with them new purple highlights," they shared.
It's not surprising how well Azariah can sing. The family are part of a music trio called AMPx3. Merely four years after this clip was shot, their group "got discovered" after a clip of their music went viral.
Upworthy had a chance to chat with Alisha, who gave a little more context about her kids (now 10 and 14). "We went viral in Jan of 2025 singing songs while my son played the keyboard. It caught the attention of a lot of people, including Tamron Hall, and she invited them to be on her show on the "Little Dreamers" segment, where they performed our original song 'Your Name' by AMPx3, which is our group name. All of our initials are A M P."
Azariah and Amari sing an original song on the Tamron Hall Show. www.youtube.com, Rickey Smiley
The kids are still doing incredibly well. Alisha shares, "Azariah is a 5th-grade honor roll student. She is a cheerleader and an amazing singer. Her brother Amari is an 8th-grade straight-A star football player who is in advanced band playing the trombone, and he taught himself to play the keyboard. No formal lessons as of yet."
And as for Alisha, she is going places too. "I am a single mother who battled alcohol addiction for many years, but I will celebrate 14 months of sobriety 2/16/2026. I have written an e-book that is for sale on our website, titled Crowned In Clarity. It’s about becoming the sober woman and mom you were meant to be."