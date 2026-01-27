upworthy
Justice

France’s rehabilitation program turns prisoners into farmers, equipping them with jobs and housing

No bars, just goats, gardens, and a second chance at life.

farm, farmers, France, prison, rehabilitation
Photo credit: Canva

Moyembrie is changing inmates' lives for outside living.

Imagine a prison without bars. The cells are private rooms with doors that lock, and inmates hold their own keys. Social workers replace guards. For some, this may sound impossible, but two hours from Paris in a quiet French village, it exists.

La Ferme de Moyembrie is a working farm that doubles as a prison. It's a pioneering prison farm that challenges traditional ideas of incarceration. Here, the focus shifts from punishment and confinement into something much more meaningful: dignity, responsibility, and the heartfelt belief that everyone deserves a chance to rebuild their life.

For the men who arrive here—many after years in conventional prisons—Moyembrie offers something radical: trust. At Moyembrie, these men work the land, care for animals, and slowly remember what it's like to be regarded as humans who are responsible, dependable, and honest. It's a sanctuary where they can rediscover their self-worth, reconnect with nature's soothing rhythms, and prepare to step back into a world that too often leaves them behind.

A safe haven born from compassion

The story of Moyembrie began in 1990, not as a government program but as a personal mission. Jacques and Geneviève Pluvinage, two retired agricultural engineers, invested their life savings into the 24-hectare farm in Coucy-le-Château-Auffrique. Their plan was straightforward: give people a place to land when they had nowhere else to go.

Jacques had volunteered in prisons and had seen what happened to inmates after release: the panic, the paralysis. He began receiving letters from inmates desperate for support as they reentered society. In response, he and Geneviève did something unusual: they invited them in. The men lived in their house, ate at their table, and worked the fields alongside them.

By the early 2000s, the French justice system took notice. A progressive judge encouraged the farm to formally accept inmates serving sentences but eligible for "placement à l'extérieur" (work release). Moyembrie transformed from a shelter into a professional reintegration facility, but it never lost its sense of community. Today, it stands as proof that rehabilitation succeeds best in a supportive and collaborative environment, not behind bars.

Breaking the mold: no cells, no guards

The first thing you notice at Moyembrie is the absence: No barbed wire. No watchtowers. No scary guards in uniform. It's a working organic farm bustling with activity, the kind you might pass on any country road without a second thought.

The 20 or so men living here aren't just inmates. They're employees and community members. They hold the keys to their own rooms—a small but meaningful gesture that restores the privacy and autonomy lost in traditional prisons.

farm, farming, prison, reform, france Moyembrie prepares inmates for life outside. Photo credit: Canva

Security isn't enforced with bars; it's built on trust. The staff are social workers and technical supervisors—not corrections officers—who are there to guide and support, not to watch. This relationship sends a clear message: "I believe you are more than your worst mistake."

Finding purpose in the soil

The residents at Moyembrie wake early. From 8 a.m. until noon, they're busy in the fields or workshops, tending to goats and chickens, cultivating organic vegetables, and producing fresh cheese and yogurt.

The work is hard. It's repetitive. It's the kind of labor that makes your back ache and your hands feel like sandpaper. But it's real. Vegetables grow. Goats, eventually, will need milking. Cheese must be made.

Farmer, farming, prison, reform, France The farm pays the men a small wage and equips them with valuable life skills. Photo credit: Canva

The farm pays them a small wage and sells their produce at local farmers' markets. The economic element is just a bonus, though. The work—tending to something outside yourself, being responsible for something alive, something fragile—changes the way you relate to your own life. On a deeper level, this work can be exquisitely therapeutic.

"Work is about relearning essential life skills like punctuality or decision-making," says Leila Desesquelle, one of the nine members on the farm. "In detention, the smallest choices were made for them. So it's a big deal if they can decide on their own."

You learn to show up on time. Work with other people. Begin to see your hands as tools of creation, not destruction. There is a profound sense of healing that comes from nurturing a living thing and watching it thrive.

At lunch, everyone sits together—staff and residents share the same table. There is no hierarchy, no separation. It's just lunch.

The afternoon then shifts into personal growth. The men work on the mechanics of reentry: getting a driver's license, familiarizing themselves with their paperwork, and learning how to open a bank account or apply for housing. Some take creative writing classes. Others meet with social workers to discuss what comes next.

These afternoons are when residents learn to manage their independence, a skill that's been eroded by years of incarceration. Whether they're taking a workshop or working with social workers to secure health insurance and ID cards, every task is a step towards successful reentry.

"I used to cry when I received judicial letters because I couldn't understand what they meant," explains Mahamady. Originally from Mali, he spent seven years in French jails before arriving at the farm—without ever learning the language.

Reasons to Be Cheerful reports that Mahamady took his first French lessons in detention, then continued with bi-weekly classes at the farm. He eventually passed a French language certification test.

The power of a second chance

Does it work? In France, recidivism, or the rate at which people return to prison, is notoriously high. Reports say that two out of three people leaving prison in France will be back within five years. Moyembrie's numbers tell a different story. While exact statistics for the farm are difficult to pin down due to its small size, one report estimates that only 7% of the men who pass through the farm return to prison.

Part of that's due to structure. Before leaving, the farm ensures every resident has a safety net: their housing is pre-arranged. Most have jobs or find employment within three months. These are the building blocks of a functioning life—practical victories, the ones that make all the difference when you're starting over with nothing.

However, Moyembrie's success is best reflected in personal stories rather than just statistics. It shows up in the man who spends his weekends with his daughter, trying to rebuild their relationship.

Olivier, a former resident who now works at the farm as a counselor, credits Moyembrie with changing his life. "I lost so much during my years in prison, including my family," he said. The farm's relaxed, welcoming environment made visits with loved ones easier, helping to heal old wounds. "Slowly, we became close again."

Why we need more places like Moyembrie

Despite its undeniable impact, Moyembrie is still a rarity in the prison industry. The farm can only take in about fifty people a year, and must turn away many more applicants than it can hold

It's a double-edged sword. The program's effectiveness lies in its small scale; the deep personal bonds between staff and residents are at its heart.

Still, the idea is spreading. Since 2018, similar farms have opened across France, including a dedicated site for women. They call them "farms of hope"—living proof that justice, healing, and growth over time can go hand-in-hand, and that simple punishment isn't always the answer.

What Moyembrie shows is simple: prison doesn't have to be about punishment. Instead, it can provide people with the tools they need to rebuild and move towards a brighter future. As Christian, a former resident, describes his experience:

"After prison, you start from scratch. Everything has to be done again," he exclaims. "I had a job, a partner... I lost everything in prison. My son was born during my incarceration; I didn't know him. After that, we have to rebuild everything. It's not easy."

Then, while reflecting on his time at Moyembrie, Christian continues, "I found moral support and a family atmosphere. I went back to work like a normal guy. At the end of my sentence, I became a supervisor. I wanted to thank the Farm for all the help it had given me, and to show the residents that we can get out of it."

Education

Gen Z is the first generation less cognitively capable than their parents but Denmark has a solution

"Since the late 1800s, every generation has outperformed their parents."

Gen Z; Millennials; technology; cell phones; social media; teens and technology; teens social media
Photo credit: Canva

Gen Z is the first generation less cognitively capable than their parents. Denmark has the solution.

Nearly every parent hopes their child will be better off than they are: smarter, more secure, and more well-adjusted. Many parents see this as a stamp of successful parenting, but something has changed for children growing up today. While younger generations are known for their empathy, their cognitive capabilities seem to be lagging behind those of previous generations for the first time in history.

Dr. Jared Cooney Horvath, a teacher turned cognitive neuroscientist who focuses on human learning, appeared before Congress to discuss concerns about cognitive development in children. In his address to the members of Congress, he says, "A sad fact that our generation has to face is this: our kids are less cognitively capable than we were at their age. Since we've been standardizing and measuring cognitive development since the late 1800s, every generation has outperformed their parents, and that's exactly what we want. We want sharper kids."

kids, intelligence, sharp kids, generations, education, cognitive abilities Student smiling in a classroom, working on a laptop.Photo credit: Canva

Horvath explains that the reason this happens is that each generation has gone to school longer than the previous generation. Gen Z is no exception to the longer duration of time spent in school, but they're the first ones who aren't meeting this normal increase in cognitive development. According to the cognitive neuroscientist, the decline is due to the introduction of screens in the classroom, which started around 2010.

"Across 80 countries, as Jean was just saying, if you look at the data, once countries adopt digital technology widely in schools, performance goes down significantly. To the point where kids who use computers about five hours per day in school for learning purposes will score over two-thirds of a standard deviation less than kids who rarely or never touch tech at school," Horvath reveals.

In most cases, the decline in performance doesn't result in better strategies. The neuroscientist shares that the standardized testing has been adjusted to accommodate lower expectations and shorter attention spans. This is an approach that educators, scientists, and researchers went to Capitol Hill to express wasn't working. But not every country is taking the approach of lowering standards to meet lowered cognitive ability. Denmark went in the opposite direction when it realized their students were slipping behind.

France24 recently interviewed educators in Denmark following their seemingly novel approach to students struggling with cognitive development. Since the beginning of the 2025/2026 school year, Denmark has not only been having students turn in their cellphones, but they've also taken tablets, laptops, and computers out of the classroom. No more digital learning for the majority of the school day. Danes went old school by bringing back physical textbooks, workbooks, and writing assignments. The results have been undeniable. Even the students can't seem to deny the success of the countrywide shift in educational approach.

"I think the biggest issue has been that, because we kind of got rid of the books and started using screens instead, that we've noticed that a lot of the kids have trouble concentrating, so it's pretty easy to swipe with three fingers over to a different screen and have a video game going, for example, in class," Copenhagen English teacher, Islam Dijab tells France24.

Now, instead of computers being part of every lesson, Denmark uses computers very sparingly and with strict supervision. One student says that it has been nice not having screen time at school because she loves to read and write. But it wasn't just the lack of attention span children were developing, they were also developing low self-esteem and poor mental health due to the amount of time spent on devices.

kids, intelligence, sharp kids, generations, education, cognitive abilities Students focused and ready to learn in the classroom.Photo credit: Canva

The data showing the negative impact of screens on teens' brains has prompted a nationwide change in Denmark that extends outside of the classroom. Afterschool activities are eliminating or extremely limiting electronic use. There is also a national No Phone Day that encourages everyone to put away their devices for the day, and Imran Rashid, a physician and digital health expert, is petitioning parliament to ban social media use for children under the age of 15. The no phone movement in Denmark is a nationwide effort that hopes to right the ship before another generation feels the effects.

Culture

80s game show host known for uncomfortable interactions with kids gets stopped cold by brave girl

Alison held her ground.

80s game show, Just Like Mom, Fergie Olver, viral video, bodily autonomy, cringey tv, saying no, retro tv, uncomfortable moments, child empowerment
YouTube Screenshot

The 1980s gameshow "Just Like Mom" has become famous for jaw-droppingly inappropriate moments involving children.

For some of us, the 80s don't seem that long ago. But in the context of how rapidly technology and culture have changed, the decade might as well have been another universe. Look no further than popular media. Things people deemed acceptable or were just part of everyday expectations for television back in the 60s through well into the 90s would get stars blacklisted today. But there was one game show in the 80s that had moments so cringy that even for the times may have raised some eyebrows though everyone seemed to go along with it, except one brave little girl.

The Canadian show, Just Like Mom, ran from 1980-1985 even with plenty of uncomfortable moments between the game show host and young girls. The girls who were aged 7-12 would appear on the show with their mother answering questions about each other and competing in bake-offs to see which pair knew each other best. Just Like Mom was created by Catherine Swing, the wife of the show's host Fergie Olver, who would often stand uncomfortably close to the girls and elicit kisses.

Recently a since-deleted compilation video of the game show host behaving in a manner people might consider questionable is going viral.


80s game show, Just Like Mom, Fergie Olver, viral video, bodily autonomy, cringey tv, saying no, retro tv, uncomfortable moments, child empowerment A game show host from the 80s was famous for making girls uncomfortable under the bright lights of the stage. Photo by ooneiroslyl on Unsplash

In the video the Olver stands near the girls, often putting his hand on their backs, placing his face close to theirs to ask questions. The very first clip shows 11-year-old Lee Ann, Olver hovers over her asking what color her eyes are.

"What color are your eyes?" Olver asks before the child tells him they're blue, to which he responds, "they're not blue, now don't tell me that. Look at me a little closer." Just as the girl leans in slightly, appearing hesitant to do so, Olver quickly kisses the child on the side of her mouth and declares, "they're green."

The audience sounds as if they didn't know how to react to the bizarre moment. Some people loudly gasp, others uncomfortably chuckle, while a few seem to let out a high pitched surprised squeal. The girl also laughs uneasily while the host remains extremely close.

Video clip after video clip shows similar interactions where the host tries to either kiss the girls or have them kiss him but one little girl named Alison refused. While it appeared that she was nervous to do so in front of a live audience, on television and refusing a directive from an adult, she stood her ground.

80s game show, Just Like Mom, Fergie Olver, viral video, bodily autonomy, cringey tv, saying no, retro tv, uncomfortable moments, child empowerment Still from the 1980s gameshow "Just Like Mom" YouTube Screenshot

This was a moment where parents can see in real time the benefit of teaching body autonomy and the power of teaching children that no is a complete sentence. Olver originally didn't accept the young girl's "no," attempting to coerce her into kissing him when she was clearly uncomfortable and uninterested in the request.

The host perches himself up close to the young girl and says, "you look like a girl who likes to give out hugs and kisses," to which the girl laughs with discomfort before saying, "not really." That didn't stop him, Olver continued, "not really? can I have a hug and a kiss?" This time the girl gives a very direct answer through nerves by shaking her head no while saying "uh-uh." She's clearly uncomfortable as she bites her fingernail trying to assert authority over her body against someone much older.

At this point the child has been clear. She immediately told the host she didn't give out hugs and kisses and when that didn't work she mustered the courage to say no more directly. Olver was still not accepting of the child's boundaries and continued to apply pressure by questioning her decision, "I can't have one?" Again the child shakes her head and says no but he persists, saying "even if I say...whisper in your ear that Alison you're going to win the show? I still can't have a hug and a kiss?" Alison sticks to her answer so Olver changes tactics, telling the child, "Well I guess you can't win the show then if I don't get a hug and a kiss."

Alison stayed firm in her no but the host's behavior resulted in the child's mother calling him a dirty old man. In the end the host appears to have moved on and told the girl she did a good job answering one of the questions, but to top the praise Olver attempts to sneak a kiss. The little girl didn't let that deter her as she quickly dodged his advance.

In other clips, Olver is shown making lude comments to the kids, including asking one extremely young girl what she likes to do with her "boyfriend" when they're alone, to the shock of commenters. Olver's behavior didn't widely draw criticism until much later. Even after the game show ended, he got steady work as a play-by-play announcer for the Toronto Blue Jays, though he and his wife divorced after the show was cancelled.

@zygogakii

⭐️Disturbing TV Show⭐️ #OLAFLEX #justlikemom #children #DoritosDareToBeBurned #tvshow #gameshow #zygogaki #zygogakii #disturbing #holdup #pause #grooming #repent #seekjesus #jesus #entertainment #hugs

A popular component of modern parenting is teaching kids about bodily autonomy, which often means saying "No" to well-meaning friends and relatives who want a hug. It's a controversial sticking point with some grandparents, but this interaction proves exactly why it's necessary.

Children who don't feel empowered to protect their own body, even against authority figures or "trusted" people, are vulnerable to this kind of predatory behavior. Rady Children's Health writes that even something as innocuous as forcing your child to give grandma a hug "tells them that their body is not under their control and that they must yield it to an adult if told to do so. Wow — that is a heavy realization."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

It seems apparent that Alison's parents instilled the idea of bodily autonomy in her giving her full permission to say no to adults and anyone else who dares to get in her space without consent. While the experience was probably not one that she would've ever wanted to have, that moment likely gave permission to other young girls watching to tell the host and other like him no. And no is a complete sentence, especially when it comes to someone's body. There's no further explanation needed. No further clarification. The answer is simply no. Well done Alison. Well done.

This article originally appeared earlier last year. It has been updated.

Science

Helicopters dump 6,000 logs into rivers in the Pacific Northwest, fixing a decades-old mistake

Forty years ago, restoration workers thought logs were the problem. They were wrong.

river restoration, washington, river fish, restoration, Yakama Nation, indigenous land, indigenoues tribes, salmon, trout, pacific northwest
Photo credit: Canva

Restoration workers now see how "critical" wood is to the natural habitat.

For decades, river restoration in the Northwestern United States followed a simple rule: if you saw logs in the water, take them out. Clean streams were seen as healthy streams, fast-moving water was seen as optimal, and wood was treated like a "barrier" to natural processes, particularly those of the local fish.

Now, helicopters are flying thousands of tree trunks back into rivers to undo that thinking.

In central Washington, one of the largest river restoration efforts ever attempted in the region is underway. More than 6,000 logs are being placed along roughly 38 kilometers, or 24 miles, of rivers and streams across the Yakama Reservation and surrounding ceded lands.

Nearly 40 years ago, Scott Nicolai was doing the opposite kind of work, all in the name of restoration.

"(Back then) the fish heads — what I call the fisheries folks — we stood on the banks, and we looked at the stream," Nicolai, a Yakama Nation habitat biologist, told Oregon Public Broadcasting. "If we saw a big log jam, we thought, 'Oh, that's a barrier to fish. We want the stream to flow.'"

river restoration, washington, river fish, restoration, Yakama Nation, indigenous land, indigenoues tribes, salmon, trout, pacific northwest Fish find shelter for spawning in the nooks and crannies of wood. Photo credit: Canva

At the time, logs were removed in an effort to simplify the habitat. However, it soon became clear that wood provided vital "complexity," creating sheltered pockets for salmon and bull trout to spawn and supporting algae that feed aquatic insects. Logs also slow water, spread it across floodplains, and allow it to soak into the groundwater. That water is then slowly released back into streams, helping keep them flowing and cooler during hot, dry periods.

The consequences of removing this "critical part of the system" (in addition to overgrazing, railroad construction, and splash dam logging) were made all too clear over the years as the rivers dried up and wildlife populations declined.

"We're trying to learn from our mistakes and find a better way to manage," said Phil Rigdon, director of the Yakama Nation Department of Natural Resources.

That's why Nicolai is now helping lead a project for the Yakama Nation aimed at rebuilding river complexity by returning logs to their rightful place. Many of these streams are now unreachable by road, which is why helicopters are used. Logs are flown from staging areas and carefully placed at precise drop locations marked with pink and blue flagging tape.

river restoration, washington, river fish, restoration, Yakama Nation, indigenous land, indigenoues tribes, salmon, trout, pacific northwest Many of these streams are now unreachable by road, which is why helicopters are used.Photo credit: Canva

The wood comes from forest-thinning projects led by The Nature Conservancy and includes species such as Douglas fir, grand fir, and cedar. Although some of the timber could have been sold, it is instead being used as river infrastructure.

For tribal leaders, the work carries even deeper meaning. During the helicopter flights, they gathered along the Little Naches River for a ceremony and prayer.

river restoration, washington, river fish, restoration, Yakama Nation, indigenous land, indigenoues tribes, salmon, trout, pacific northwest Tribal leaders gathered by the Little Naches River for a ceremony and prayer.Photo credit: Canva

"It was very simple: to bring what was rightfully part of this land back to us," said former tribal chairman Jerry Meninick.

The aftermath of the original restoration project illustrates how human concepts, such as the belief in the superiority of "cleanliness," can be limited and sometimes cause more harm than good. The miracle of nature, however, is that when left to her own devices, she can heal herself.

Friendship

After lonely 97-year-old man crashed into her car, an unexpected friendship developed

"That was an accident that needed to happen❤️"

Destiny Smith, Jim friendship, TikTok story, viral kindness, senior care, car accident story, good news, seen TV, unexpected friendship, fender bender, heartwarming TikTok, caregiving, viral compassion, elder support, human connection, TikTok viral video, friendship story, kindness wins, social media story, helping seniors
iamdonshay/TikTok

Destiny Smith and Jim, then 97, became friends after he crashed into her car.

Fender benders rarely turn into positive things, but for Destiny Smith and 97-year-old Jim, a minor car accident between them began a beautiful friendship.

In a compilation video shared by Seen.TV of TikTok videos shared on Smith's account (@Iamdonshay), she explains that back in September 2024, Jim rear-ended her car while she was leaving church. After talking with him, it was clear to Smith that Jim was struggling.

heartwarming TikTok, caregiving, viral compassion, elder support, human connection, TikTok viral video, friendship story, kindness wins, social media story, helping seniors It's an odd way for a friendship to begin.Photo credit: Canva

A small accident that sparked something big

It was a minor accident, and she learned that he had no insurance or driver's license. She also learned that he was 97 years old. "But honestly I was just really worried because he was swerving everywhere. And then after he hit me I got out and asked him if he was okay," she shared. Jim told her he was, and that he was just trying to go home.

After talking more, the two realized they lived just minutes away from each other. Smith vowed to Jim that she would "come check up on" him. As the video continues, Smith asks more about Jim's living situation. She learns that he lives alone, and that he doesn't have any kids or relatives nearby.

Destiny knew Jim needed more than just a ride home

"Who helps you?" Smith asks him, and he replies, "Nobody." It's an answer that didn't sit well with Smith. "I'm so sorry," she tells him. Smith sought advice on how to help Jim from her social media followers, who she thanks for their insight.

@iamdonshay

Replying to @Nicole I am so thankful to everyone who donated to Jim registry. Now he has a mattress topper that is more comfortable for his back and lots of other essentials ♥️

With help from social media, Jim gets the care he needs

"He is now going to have aides. I spoke with a social worker. It's all just gonna work out," she says in the video. "It's all gonna work out for Jim, and I'm so excited, because he's not gonna be alone anymore." Specifically, Smith shared in another video that she was able to get Jim assistance from the county, and that nurses will come to his home to help care for him.

Since then, Smith has remained a steady part of Jim's life. She visits him often, checks up on him, takes him out to meals, and they celebrated his birthday together.

In a more in-depth video, Smith told her followers more about Jim's story. "He's 97. He's outlived a lot of his family members. His brother and his wife recently passed away, and they never had children," she says. "He's really sweet."

@iamdonshay

Yall asked to see Jim when he was younger… here he is 😇😇

Smith's followers have praised her for her care and concern for Jim. One viewer commented, "Both of you were definitely meant to cross paths. This is so beautiful of you 🥺," and Smith replied, "Thank you so much! 🥰 thanks to God we did! I was very determined to get him help♥️."

Another added, "you're his new granddaughter." And one more wrote, "you are such a kind person 🥺❤️this has me tearing up." An especially touched viewer added, "You are literally heaven sent 🙏thank you for watching out for him & his wellbeing."

A friendship that keeps growing

Viewers are also obsessed with their unique friendship: "I just love how y’all formed a relationship he needed you🫶🏾🙏🏽," one viewer wrote, and Smith replied, "I love him 🥰🥰🥰."

Another viewer commented, "Dynamic Duo."

In July 2025, Smith uploaded a video of her telling Jim some "big news." In it, Smith is let into Jim's home where the older man, honestly, seems to be in a hurry. She tells him she wanted to check on him after he didn't return her call from a week prior, to which Jim apologizes. "It's okay! I was just worried," she says. She then follows up with an excited, "Guess what?" to which Jim hilariously replies, 'Ok, I have to go to sleep now..." Smith assures Jim she'll let him sleep after she quickly shares her big news: "I moved up the street, so now I'm only two minutes away from you!" Jim immediately breaks into a smile and the two laugh together. "Isn't that great?" Smith adds. But Jim simply and patiently replies, "Okay...some other time!" Taking the hint, Smith bids Jim goodbye and the two exchange "I love yous."

Viewers found the exchange hilarious and wholesome, with one writing, "he's so unintentionally funny 🤣🫶🏼."

Watch the sweet video below:


@iamdonshay

I think he’s happy 🤣♥️

However, as of December 2025, Smith updated her followers with a video sharing that Jim has since been moved into a nursing home. Though she's currently unable to visit, she shared that she visits with Jim's sister-in-law frequently, who keeps her updated on how Jim is doing. They're hopeful Jim will be able to move back to his own home soon, and the Internet can't wait for the besties to be reunited.


@iamdonshay

She misses him very much and she's the sweetest lady ❤️ I try to visit her at least once a week to check on her. We believe Jim will be home soon! 🥰

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

Humor

People share the 40 commonly mispronounced words that are major pet peeves

"Lie-berry."

mispronounced words, commonly mispronounced words, pronunciation fails, word mispronunciations, mispronouncing words
Photo credit: Canva
People share commonly mispronounced words that annoy them.

Using words incorrectly is part of being an English speaker. Differentiating the use for "their, "there" and "they're" can trip up even the most devoted grammar lover. And another tricky thing about the English language is properly pronouncing words.

There's something about hearing mispronounced words that gets the gears grinding. And some words are more commonly mispronounced more than others—somehow becoming commonplace in our everyday language.

Mispronouncing words or phrases irks many people, and in a popular online forum, member @Wonderful-Economy762 posed this question about mispronounced words: "What is one word that people wrongly pronounce that makes your brain just wanna jump a cliff?" And its fellow members did not hold back.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Everyone has that one word that drives them nuts

Many shared their feelings about how it feels when they hear people mispronouncing them:

"My rage bubbled up faster than expected reading this," one wrote.

Another added, "Oh man, nails on a chalkboard. I instantly make unfair assumptions about the person who says this."

And another quipped, "Does it count if I do it on purpose to be obnoxious sometimes?"

These are 40 words that are commonly mispronounced that received a passionate mention–with many pointing out how to properly pronounce them.

40 mispronounced words people just can’t stand

"Supposably. When a grown adult says 'Supposably' to mean 'supposedly', they sound like a petulant infant who just threw their broccoli off of their high chair onto the ground." —@s7o0a0p

"Lie-berry." —@DixonHerbox

"Exspecially." —@iamhere-2

"eXpresso." —@Turbulent_Gene7017

"On accident. (You don’t say you did something on accident. You did something by accident." —@Throwaway7219017, @_incredigirl_

@justintimberlake

#stitch with @umgabi It’s gonna be…

"'I could care less.' It's "I couldn't care less" which means you could NOT care less which means you DON'T CARE LOL." —@EmergencyPharmacy53

"Real-la-tor instead of real-tor." —@jajabibi67

"When people say Valentine’s Day as 'Valentimes day' 😭." —@Glittering_Pea5599

"Nuclear pronounced as 'New-queue-lur. Drives me bonkers!" —@Maleficent-Yam-5196

"Could of / should of / etc." —@Traditional_Goal6971

"Eggcetera." —@ufficient_Space8484

"Across. People here say 'acrost'. And I know it’s now accepted but it throws me when I hear people say 'axin' instead of 'asking'." —@UtahUtopia

mispronounce, mispronounced words, mispronouncing words, hearing words mispronounced, listening to words mispronounced Hearing people mispronounce words can be a pet peeve.Photo credit: Canva

"Irregardless." —@fineline3061

"For all INTENTS AND purposes." —@Doc308

"Mischievous. Miss-Chev-Us. But EVERYONE says Miss-Chee—VEE-us. I said it wrong for decades too." —@fleshvessel

"Amblance instead of Ambulance." —@katmcflame

"Pellow. Melk. Fustrated." —@KimboSliceChestHair

"Punkin instead of pumpkin." —@Geester43

"Italian. It's not Eyetalian." —@hairyairyolas

@indiagants

Replying to @BetweenTwoOars Some more words that are often misspelled or misprounounced :) #grammar #mispronounce #englishgrammar

"Hot take…When did we start pronouncing the 'T' in 'often?' I was taught in school it was silent :)" —@SilentConstant2114

"Pacifically instead of specifically." —@PepsiMaxHoe

"Pitcher for picture." —@shnarfmaster3000

"'FentaNAHL'. It’s fentanyl." —@daveindo

"I’m going to expose my middle-class here but it’s KEE-NWAH, not KIH-NOAH. And it’s ‘Champing at the bit’, not ‘chomping’." —@creator_chronicles

"Where people say 'seen' instead of 'saw'. 'I seen this car coming down the street...' My brain melts every time." —@Direct_Disaster9299

"Kindygarten, kiddygarden." —@NeverDidLearn

'Take for granite' u sound so dumb. Its GRANTED people." —@silly_creation650

"'Oh look! A strawbrery!'" —@WafflesTalbot

"'verbiage' as 'verb-uj'." —@valentinakontrabida

"Anyways. There is no 'S' in this." —@Zealousideal-Cook104

"Writing 'ect.' instead of 'etc.' and pronouncing it wrongly - 'eccetera' instead of 'et cetera'." —@KiwiFruit404

mispronouncing, mispronounced, mispronounced words, saying words wrong, saying words incorrectly Mispronouncing words are hard to hear. www.upworthy.com

"Foyer. It's Foy-yay, not Foy-yer." —@hoosiergirl1962

"There so many. Here are but a few. 'Burfday'. It’s birthday, damn it! 'Alls I know'. I want to rip my ears off. 'Ax' instead of 'ask'." —@mbc072558

"Poinsettia, people say it as pointsetta, it has irked me for years." —@dararie

"When people say 'pitcher' for 'picture'." —@Desperate_Holiday_78

Did your language pet peeve make the list?

Whether you're team "expresso" or ready to throw your coffee over "supposably", these everyday slip-ups clearly strike a nerve. Language is always evolving, but that doesn’t mean we have to suffer through "irregardless". What would you add?

This article originally appeared last year.

