Thigh Society – makin’ it easy to love ‘thigh-self’

Thigh Society was born with one mission in mind: make all thighs happy.

Now that fall is here, there’s one thing in particular that doesn’t go away with cooler temperatures: chub rub. If you’ve never experienced the excruciating friction that can come from sweaty thighs rubbing together, well, count yourself one of the lucky few. For the rest of us mere mortals, Thigh Society’s slip shorts are our saving grace! Here’s why:


Big thighs, small thighs, dimply or pimply ones, furry ones, shapely ones – no matter what your thighs look like, they take you where you want to go. Which is why you need to take care of them. This female-founded company gets that. And that’s why they’ve created the ultimate thigh protectors. Because Marnie, the Thigh Society founder, experienced the very same thing: chub rub. That anytime rub that leaves your legs chafing and you feeling uncomfortable in your skin.

To combat this, Marnie would wear thick, rubbery bike shorts that, if we’re being honest, really weren’t a solution. Why? Because they ride up, roll down and don’t breathe, which is really annoying and uncomfortable.

So, in 2009, Thigh Society was born with one mission in mind: make all thighs happy. So they invented the most incredible slip short: The Cooling. *Cue the hallelujahs* our prayers were answered! She finally found a solution to prevent thigh chafe! But in doing so she also realized that no two thighs are the same (maybe not even the two on your own body!) That’s why these shorts come in four different fabrics, four different lengths, and seven different sizes: from XS-6X! Because everyone deserves to love the skin they’re in, and one-size certainly does not fit all. That’s why Thigh Society has something for *almost* everyBody.

These shorts are not shapewear, because Thigh Society doesn’t want you to hide who you are. Meaning, these aren’t the suck it in and make it disappear slip shorts. These are the sun salutations, WFH, lazy Saturday, wander through the park in a dress for hours, shorts. They’re the anytime, anyplace, feel great shorts.

And with hi-tech performance fabric that pulls heat and moisture away from the body, the Cooling style, in particular, is ideal for traveling thighs, active thighs, lazy thighs and your kind of thighs! They are ultra-thin and lightweight. They’re that thinnest base layer that can keep things smooth, without bulk. And with eight different colors, the only thing left to decide is: “can you get one of each?”

Because chub rub plagues so many of us and can strike at any time of year, Thigh Society’s size-inclusive chafewear is the answer to our prayers. But don’t just take our word for it, see for yourself! The Cooling is your under dress, thigh protector, comfy non-shapewear, anti-chafing answer that will carry you through everyday activities, comfortably.

Celebrate and empower your natural body in these light-weight, comfy styles that feel good and look great, whether they’re under a dress, a pair of jeans or for when you just want that naked but not naked feeling!

Check them out here and feel the difference that proper slip shorts can make!

Bombas
Bombas
Sponsored

A better world begins with a pair of socks–how small acts of kindness create big change

A little comfort goes a long way.

All images provided by Bombas

We can all be part of the giving movement

We all know that small acts of kindness can turn into something big, but does that apply to something as small as a pair of socks?

Yes, it turns out. More than you might think.

A fresh pair of socks is a simple comfort easily taken for granted for most, but for individuals experiencing homelessness—they are a rare commodity. Currently, more than 500,000 people in the U.S. are experiencing homelessness on any given night. Being unstably housed—whether that’s couch surfing, living on the streets, or somewhere in between—often means rarely taking your shoes off, walking for most if not all of the day, and having little access to laundry facilities. And since shelters are not able to provide pre-worn socks due to hygienic reasons, that very basic need is still not met, even if some help is provided. That’s why socks are the #1 most requested clothing item in shelters.

homelessness, bombasSocks are a simple comfort not everyone has access to

When the founders of Bombas, Dave Heath and Randy Goldberg, discovered this problem, they decided to be part of the solution. Using a One Purchased = One Donated business model, Bombas helps provide not only durable, high-quality socks, but also t-shirts and underwear (the top three most requested clothing items in shelters) to those in need nationwide. These meticulously designed donation products include added features intended to offer comfort, quality, and dignity to those experiencing homelessness.

Over the years, Bombas' mission has grown into an enormous movement, with more than 75 million items donated to date and a focus on providing support and visibility to the organizations and people that empower these donations. These are the incredible individuals who are doing the hard work to support those experiencing —or at risk of—homelessness in their communities every day.

Folks like Shirley Raines, creator of Beauty 2 The Streetz. Every Saturday, Raines and her team help those experiencing homelessness on Skid Row in Los Angeles “feel human” with free makeovers, haircuts, food, gift bags and (thanks to Bombas) fresh socks. 500 pairs, every week.

beauty 2 the streetz, skid row laRaines is out there helping people feel their beautiful best

Or Director of Step Forward David Pinson in Cincinnati, Ohio, who offers Bombas donations to those trying to recover from addiction. Launched in 2009, the Step Forward program encourages participation in community walking/running events in order to build confidence and discipline—two major keys to successful rehabilitation. For each marathon, runners are outfitted with special shirts, shoes—and yes, socks—to help make their goals more achievable.

step forward, helping homelessness, homeless non profitsRunning helps instill a sense of confidence and discipline—two key components of successful recovery

Help even reaches the Front Street Clinic of Juneau, Alaska, where Casey Ploof, APRN, and David Norris, RN give out free healthcare to those experiencing homelessness. Because it rains nearly 200 days a year there, it can be very common for people to get trench foot—a very serious condition that, when left untreated, can require amputation. Casey and Dave can help treat trench foot, but without fresh, clean socks, the condition returns. Luckily, their supply is abundant thanks to Bombas. As Casey shared, “people will walk across town and then walk from the valley just to come here to get more socks.”

step forward clinic, step forward alaska, homelessness alaskaWelcome to wild, beautiful and wet Alaska!

The Bombas Impact Report provides details on Bombas’s mission and is full of similar inspiring stories that show how the biggest acts of kindness can come from even the smallest packages. Since its inception in 2013, the company has built a network of over 3,500 Giving Partners in all 50 states, including shelters, nonprofits and community organizations dedicated to supporting our neighbors who are experiencing- or at risk- of homelessness.

Their success has proven that, yes, a simple pair of socks can be a helping hand, an important conversation starter and a link to humanity.

You can also be a part of the solution. Learn more and find the complete Bombas Impact Report by clicking here.

3,700-year-old Babylonian stone tablet gets translated, changes history

via UNSW

This article originally appeared on 07.10.21


Dr. Daniel Mansfield and his team at the University of New South Wales in Australia have just made an incredible discovery. While studying a 3,700-year-old tablet from the ancient civilization of Babylon, they found evidence that the Babylonians were doing something astounding: trigonometry!

Most historians have credited the Greeks with creating the study of triangles' sides and angles, but this tablet presents indisputable evidence that the Babylonians were using the technique 1,500 years before the Greeks ever were.


These dramatic readings of negative Yelp reviews are never not funny

The performances deserve five stars.

YouTube

Give these ladies an Oscar already.

Online reviews live in a paradoxical world of their own. Their credibility is questionable at best—with positive reviews being either incentivized (if not downright fake) and negative ones being, let’s face it, kind of bonkers. And yet, despite their blatant flaws, a large number of people still use them to influence their purchases.

One thing can be said of negative reviews however: They can be endlessly entertaining.

You might remember seeing actors “performing” impassioned, dramatic (and therefore hilarious) readings of one-star Yelp reviews a few years ago. These videos by "Gotta Kid to Feed" went viral back in 2015, and have recently been resurfacing once again. Why? Because they’re never not funny.

Woman left at the altar by her fiance decided to 'turn the day around’ and have a wedding anyway

'I didn’t want to remember the day as complete sadness.'

via Pixabay

The show must go on… and more power to her.

There are few things that feel more awful than being stranded at the altar by your spouse-to-be. That’s why people are cheering on Kayley Stead, 27, from the U.K. for turning a day of extreme disappointment into a party for her friends, family and most importantly, herself.

According to a report in The Metro, on Thursday, September 15, Stead woke up in an Airbnb with her bridemaids, having no idea that her fiance, Kallum Norton, 24, had run off early that morning. The word got to Stead’s bridesmaids at around 7 a.m. the day of the wedding.

“[A groomsman] called one of the maids of honor to explain that the groom had ‘gone.’ We were told he had left the caravan they were staying at in Oxwich Bay (the venue) at 12:30 a.m. to visit his family, who were staying in another caravan nearby and hadn’t returned. When they woke in the morning, he was not there and his car had gone,” Jordie Cullen wrote on a GoFundMe page.

