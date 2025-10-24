Gen Xers and Boomers share ‘grimy’ parts of the 70s they were happy to leave behind
Such a good reminder of the progress we’ve made in the past 50 years.
When people talk about the world older generations grew up in, it's often looked at through the rose-colored glasses of nostalgia. Life was simpler back then. We didn't have all the trappings of technology or the burdens of busy modern life. Sure, we had to do more things manually, but the world was safer and cleaner and generally better back then, right?
Not so fast. As some of the younger generations have noticed, the 1970s is often spoken about with nostalgic fondness but portrayed differently in entertainment. That observation led someone to ask Gen Xers and Boomers, "Were the 1970s really as grimy and gloomy and sleazy as the movies make it look?" Surprisingly, folks who lived through the '70s took off their rose-colored glasses to remind us all of how far we've actually come in the past 50 years.
While "grimy" and "gloomy" and "sleazy" may be strong terms, they're not entirely inaccurate, according to the older folks who responded to the question. Of course, some places had more problems than others and big cities had it the worst, but some of the "grime" was widespread. Here are the truths behind the film portrayals:
Smog in Los Angeles
While L.A. still struggles with air quality, it has seen a vast, visible improvement since the days of thick, brown smog hovering over the city and people mistaking it for a gas attack.
"I lived in Los Angeles as a kid, and it wasn't unusual to have days we weren't allowed to go outside at school because the smog was so bad it literally hurt to breathe."
"A old joke that probably doesn't make sense nowadays: 'What do you see in California when the smog lifts? UCLA.'"
"We called them Smog alerts. We couldn’t go out for recess on those days."
"The mountains were mythical, growing up in L.A. On the occasional clear day you’d hear people saying, 'Wait, those are there all the time?' Thank goodness for better emissions control."
Air and water pollution in general
The Environmental Protection Agency was begun under President Nixon in 1970, and it would take awhile for the new department to get established and policies to take hold.
"Yes. 60’s and 70’s every major American city had days where there was really low visibility, distant landmarks obscured, brown, white, rusty, hazy cast and layers. Car, truck and bus exhaust pollution. In some areas, strong chemical and odors fr factories and animal processing plants. In the winter you could taste the sulfur in the air from some smaller city power stations burning coal. Flying into some cities was a descent from clean air into a dark brown layer of pollution."
"Bad enough that the EPA was born at that time; Woodsy Owl, the 'Give a Hoot, Don't Pollute' mascot was born; the Crying Indian commercial was first broadcast; the Clean Water Act was amended (originally from 1948 and called Federal Water Pollution Control Act).
We lived near a refinery town in the 60s and 70s. Gawd, I had asthma and was constantly having to go to the hospital, to the point the doctors told my parents to keep me inside. Or course, them being smokers made it pretty much from the frying pan to the fire.
The 70s were the years of introducing environmental awareness to a population that was coughing, hacking and used to brown air."
"That was when people finally said 'Wait, you mean rivers aren't supposed to catch fire when a train passes by and some sparks fly off the rail?' and 'What do you mean they're actually supposed to have flowing water in them, instead of oozing sludge?'"
Littering was commonplace
It might be hard to imagine now, but it was totally normal in certain eras to just throw your trash out the window of your car or leave your bottles or cans wherever you finished them.
1977 TV public service announcement www.youtube.com
"I think everyone kinda forgets how much trash there was. My generation grew up with the crying Indian and 'give a hoot, don't pollute.' Before that, people really did just throw their trash out the car windows. There was a LOT more trash on the roads."
"We used to make a fair bit of money picking up aluminum cans, and smashing them to sell for scrap. Loads of them."
"It was quite common for people to throw trash out of their cars. beer bottles by the side of the road. In the late 1970s, Michigan voted in bottle deposits, and afterwards there was quite a difference in the roadside as you crossed the Ohio border in I-75. With the deposits, there was more incentive to pick them up, too, because each one was worth a dime. Didn't take too many to pay for a $1 movie that had already been in the big theaters for a month or two."
"Recycling was pretty much non-existent. It seemed that people burned trash a lot more commonly, as well."
"There's a scene in Mad Men where they have a picnic and Don casually pitches his beer can into the woods. It used to be like that."
Times Square was NSFW
If people think Times Square is tacky now, with all of its flashy billboards, it's a far cry from the "sleazy" strip it used to be.
A photo near Times Square from 1973.Dan McCoy/Wikimedia Commons
"That Times Square scene in Taxi Driver was Cinema Verite, it was exactly like that."
"Yeah, I used to have to travel to New York in the late ‘70s. The sleaze factor around Times Square was significant."
"Times Square was full of porn theaters and you didn’t go to what is now the High Line neighborhood unless you wanted hookers and blow."
"First time I went to NYC as a kid in like 1994 I remember a ton of porn theaters. They must have cleaned them all up within a few years, because I never saw them again on later visits."
People smoked everywhere
"Everyone smoked. Everyone and everywhere. I can’t believe we all don’t have lung cancer. Even us nonsmokers."
"Restaurants and Bars were smoky greasy and pretty grimy. It had to be a really nice place to smell fresh. The lighting was terrible. Most places had terrible air circulation. Everywhere reeked of cigarette, pipe and cigar smoke. Food odors. Old grease."
"Grimy? Yes. People smoked in their offices. After hours outside in the unemployment line, get to stand in line an oxygen free smoke filled enclosed sea of humanity with one bathroom to be insulted by cranky civil servants. Seems every building had cigarette and cigar tar wall and ceiling coatings."
Were there a lot of great things about the 1970s? Of course. There's a lot that we can take from every decade that was positive, including the one we are living through now. But this reflection on the less-than-stellar elements of the '70s and the big improvements we've made since then on all of these fronts should give us hope that we are capable of collectively moving in the right direction.