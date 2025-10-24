46 uniquely vintage nicknames that you never hear anymore
"Caddie is my favorite by far. It was a nickname for Caroline."
Naming new babies and pets is always a weighted decision. Picking a name that will be used for the rest of your life (and theirs) can feel like a big responsibility. From beautiful-sounding names to "old-people sounding" names, there are so many to choose form.
But coming up with sweet and creative nicknames for loved ones is a fun way to show your affection as they grow up. They're often earned, and are established with familiarity.
These days, nicknames from the 18th and 19th century are rare. But what's old is new again. These are 46 unique and old-fashioned nicknames to consider.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
"Lottie for Charlotte is my favorite." - AngelDoee3
"I like Kitty, Ginny, and Maggie! Katherine, Virginia, Margaret." - cakes28
"Caddie is my favorite by far. It was a nickname for Caroline." - User Unknown
"Thea (Althea/Dorothea)." - MaytaSoup
"Rosie (Rosalie/Rosanna)." - MaytaSoup
"Angie (Angelique/Angela)." - MaytaSoup
"Josie (Josephine)." - MaytaSoup
"Polly (Pauline)." - MaytaSoup
"Etta (Henrietta, Loretta)." - MaytaSoup
- YouTube www.youtube.com
"Libby (Elizabeth)." - MaytaSoup
"Some vintage nicknames for boys: Bud, Buzz, Smitty, Cal, Archie, Ace, Biff." - bmeatball_salad
"Nettie, Minnie." - Linzabee
"We have a Ginny! (Virginia) I don’t think she’s ever heard her full name as we just call her by her Ginny which I love." - osuchicka913
"Edie for Edith 😍." - llamaamahl
"I love Ronnie, for Veronica!" - elinorae
"My daughter's nickname is Winnie. [Gwendolyn. We both loved Winnie but I couldn't fucking stand Winifred and we both read online Winnie works for Gwendolyn. Plus if she grows up and doesn't like Winnie anymore or wants something that fits her vibe, there's options with Gwen, Lynn, Dolly, etc.] We love it of course, but so too do most people. Sure, when people ask what her name is they obviously are gonna say 'that's cute, I love it' for almost every baby, but the enthusiasm they have for hearing Winnie is awesome. There's almost always a moment where their face is clearly saying 'I wasn't expecting that, but it's great' and it seems like she gets a stronger response than her cousin Allie gets with a more common name." - User Unknown
"I love all of those you listed! I also love Madge." - tabouli666
"Dobbin for Robert." - StimulantMold
"Sukey for Susan." - StimulantMold
"Sadie (Sarah)." - Wingard_
"Nancy (Anne)." - Wingard_
"Coco (Cordelia, Charlotte)." - Wingard_
"Effie (Stephanie, Euphemia, Ethel)." - Wingard_
"Ginger (Virginia)." - Wingard_
"I really love Babs (Barbara)!" - pieronic
"Franzie (Franziska) are my favs :)." - foundthetallesttree
"I like Teddy and Ned for boys, specifically." - flipfreakingheck
"I love Vivi for Vivianne, Vivienne or Veronica." - msnicole17
"Cece for Cecelia is also cute." - msnicole17
"Evie for Genevieve or Evelina/Evelyn." - msnicole17
- YouTube www.youtube.com
"Gigi for Genevieve or Gwendolyn." - msnicole17
"Pippa for Philippa." - msnicole17
"Emmy for Emmeline." - msnicole17
"Millie for Emilia." - msnicole17
"Art for Arthur." - The-Funky-Fungus
"Fritz for Fredrick." - The-Funky-Fungus
"Abe for Abraham." - The-Funky-Fungus