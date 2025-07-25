Frenchman reveals words Americans get totally wrong, even when we say them 'the French way'
Wait, "genre" is really pronounced like that?!?
Americans use French words all the time, even if we don't think we do. In fact, nearly 30 percent of the English language has its origins in French, and the close relationship the United States has had with France since the Revolutionary War has given us many of the words we use in everyday speech.
But that doesn't mean we have a solid handle on the French language or many of the words we use from it. French is famously challenging pronunciation-wise, with its many silent letters and funky glottal trills, so some Americanized pronunciation of foreign words is to be expected. But apparently, even when we try to pronounce French words "the French way," we frequently miss the mark.
An eye-opening video of a native French speaker and an American going over French word pronunciations drives this fact home, starting with the beloved French dessert, crème bruleé. If you're an American, you likely read that aloud as "krem broo LAY." But according to our French friend in the video, it's actually pronounced "krem BROO lee."
For instance, charcuterie boards have been all the rage the past few years, with countless social media influencers showing off their "shar-CUTE-ery" skills. However, according to our French friend, it's pronounced "shock YOU tree." Americans are notorious for mispronouncing hors d'oeuvres, but even when we think we're saying it correctly—"or dervs"—we're not. It's actually "or derv-ruh" with a little tongue trill on the "r."
But no word is more wrong-without-knowing-it than genre. We say "john-ruh" or "zhahn-ruh," thinking we're saying it like the French do, but that's not it. It's simply "zhahn" with the "n" sitting in your nasal passage in the back of your throat. No "ruh" or "uh" or "ah" or anything of the sort at the end of it.
The comments, of course, were gold. In fact some French people said they have to change their pronunciation of their own words in order for Americans or other English speakers to understand them.
"Haha so cute. I used to live in the UK and once a lady at a bakery corrected me when I said 'crêpe'. I said 'look lady, I'm French so don't even start.' 🤣"
"Every time i hear American people say crêpe i get cramps in my brain and i'm only German, I wonder how the French feel."
"I'm Swiss but fluent in English. I always pronounce all the words stolen from French or German the correct way just so Americans can call me out on it 🤣🤣🤣"
"If you don't sound like your hacking something up then it's not true French."
Some Americans defended our pronunciations, pointing out that we simply don't have the accent to say these words correctly and that they are "correct" in English. Fair enough on some of them, but we can't really say that for all of them when we're pronouncing silent letters in genre and hors d'oeuvres. But also to be fair, we'd sound ridiculous (not to mention painfully pretentious) to one another if we were to suddenly insert the 100% accurate French pronunciation of these words into our sentences.
It's all in good fun, as language differences are part of what make living in our diverse world so interesting. Frustrating sometimes, of course, but certainly interesting and an endless source of self-deprecating humor. Lest anyone mistake this as American bashing, the pair behind The French Ranch TikTok channel have all kinds of videos that showcase the other side of the coin as well. For instance, have you ever heard a French person say "Red Hot Chili Peppers"?
In reality, it's really difficult to perfectly imitate an accent of a language you didn't grow up speaking, so we might as well laugh at ourselves fumbling over one another's words in the name of international diplomacy and goodwill.
You can find more French-English fun on The French Ranch on TikTok.