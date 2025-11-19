30-year-old with stage 3 testicular cancer gives PSA that has men heading to the doctor
“Brother, I think you might have just saved me.”
An important message is being spread by a 30-year-old stage 3 testicular cancer patient. On TikTok, a man named Nick shared something he wished he knew about much earlier. He demonstrated an updated proper testicular self-check to screen for malignant lumps.
In the video, using a plastic baggie with two hardboiled eggs, Nick went over the steps for a proper check for testicular cancer. Nick mentioned that had he known how to properly self-check at least every two weeks, he likely would have been able to avoid a stage 3 testicular cancer diagnosis as the “pinch and roll” method that he learned back in middle school health class made him “too late on a lot of that stuff.” He ended the video encouraging people to share it with their loved ones who happened to have a pair on them.
@ntc.awareness
CHIGGITY CHECK YO SELF. This video outlines how to give yourself a testicular examination which you should be doing once a month AT THE LEAST. #testicularcancerawareness #testicularcancercheck #testicularcancer #cancersucks #fyp
People in the comments thanked Nick for this updated information on how to properly check along with and his frank, to-the-point messaging:
“Everyone says to check regularly but nobody says what to check for. Thank you, king”
“General rule of thumb for all bodies: check your lumps and bumps for unusual lumps and bumps!”
“My cousin had testicular cancer at 16! CHECK YOUR NUGGETS GUYS.”
“I volunteered at a testicular cancer tent at warped tour and the amount of teenage boys that were too embarrassed to feel the lump versus non-lump models was very discouraging. Thank you for posting this.”
“I've got spina bifida so I can't feel it normally, but this video actually helps what to look for.”
“I’m 33, no one has ever taught me this or showed concern. I’ve had a mass for months now and just thought it was normal, getting it checked because of your video.”
“Brother, I think you might’ve just saved me. I have a weird feeling whenever I feel on my bottom right one. Gonna get it checked out. Wish me luck.”
@doctorsood
Share to increase awareness @Movember #menshealth #testicularcancer #testicularcancerawareness
The American Cancer Society reports that one out of 250 males or those assigned male at birth will develop testicular cancer at some point in their lives. While the risk of dying from testicular cancer is significantly low (one out of 5,000 cases), the risk of death is higher the longer it goes undiagnosed and the likelihood of a surgical procedure for removal of the affected testicle increases as well.
@doctorsooj
FIVE signs and symptoms of testicular cancer #health #menshealth #cancer #testicularcancer #doctor
As Nick and the Testicular Cancer Foundation have said, it’s important to check testicles for lumps at least once per month and it could be done easily while showering. As Nick says in the video, a thorough check involves touching and gently squeezing each testicle to check for any changes in firmness, lumps, pain, or change in size rather than just pinching a loose bit of skin on the scrotum and rolling it between your fingers. For further details on a proper testicular cancer check, consult Nick’s video and the Testicular Cancer Foundation.
This International Men’s Day, help the people in your life that this could impact by spreading the word and sharing this article. It could possibly save their testicles, if not their lives.