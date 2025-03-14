Jason Sudeikis confirms that Ted Lasso will return to coach a women's team for season 4
Ted Lasso fans are already rejoicing.
When everyone’s favorite yokel-with-a-heart-of-gold sports coach Ted Lasso hopped on a plane back home to Kansas after three laughter (and tear) filled seasons, fans were left wanting more. And understandably so, because the show itself had a lightning in a bottle quality to it, with its unique take on friendship, mental health, the true meaning of winning, and of course, the power of belief.
Plus, season three left us with so many questions unanswered. What would happen to AFC Richmond with lovable grouch Roy Kent as its new manager? Would Keeley’s pink embellished PR firm be a success? Will Rebecca and the Dutch guy start a romance? Inquiring minds want to know!
And this is why, after months of rumors swirling the Internet, the recent confirmation of a fourth season—made by Jason Sudeikis himself during the March 14 episode of Jason and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast—is so gosh darn exciting.
Ted Lasso is BACK for Season 4 … and he’s got a new team
It's so exciting, in fact, that Lasso fans couldn’t help but share their anticipation on social media. Check out some of these delightful comments:
“WHAT??? YES!!!!!!!!! Made my week!!!”
“Omg obsessed. Can’t wait for this. Everyone loves Ted Lasso.”
“I need season four like yesterday!!! Hope we get back a lot of familiar faces.”
There's even more to sweeten the pot. This time, Lasso will apparently be coaching a women's team, and, according to Deadline, the story will likely be set, at least temporarily, in Kansas. In case you aren’t privy to Ted Lasso forums online, a very popular fan theory was that Keeley and Rebecca would start a women’s team. Seems they were onto something.
Deadline also alluded to a reunion of Ted Lasso cast members, including Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift, with contracts for Juno Temple (Keeley) and Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) being negotiated. Sadly, it looks like fan favorite Jamie Tartt will not be entertaining us with his thick Manchester accent due to scheduling conflicts. We’ll always have the “Jamie Tart” song though.
Part of what made Ted Lasso so impactful was the timing of it all. Premiering in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, it provided a much needed dose of optimism. Lasso in particular offered a refreshing lead character that was kind, humble, agenda-less, and truly trying to bring out the best in people. The world arguably needs that once again, making it an opportune time for the show to return. Cause couldn’t we all use an uplifting Lasso speech right about now?
It also seems that the creators very much intend to keep within this spirit for the upcoming season. Sudeikis shared that, “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap, 'in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”
“Leap before you look” certainly goes with “believe,” doesn’t it?
