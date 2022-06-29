+

Sun's out! 5 of our fave beauty products for summer

With fresh-face looks, barely-there blends and glow-giving masks these are some essentials you can't miss!

Sun's out! 5 of our fave beauty products for summer

Here comes the sun... and a whole new arsenal of beauty products to make the most of the sunny seasons ahead. But with Beauty Pie buyer's club you can get luxury, top of the line products for a lot less, because they cut out all the middlemen. By going direct to wellness manufacturers, Beauty Pie has access to hundreds of beauty products without the outlandish mark ups. Same luxury, but for 10xs LESS! That's why we're all about these picks that give the "I'm on Summer Break" vibe and not the "I sprung and broke the bank" side-eye. Here are our faves:



1. Super Cheek Cream Blush – toss your powder palette to the side, because yes, cream blush really is that much better. With rich colors like French Raspberry and subtle Sexy Berry, this blush collection lets you get some color in your cheeks, without having to log all of that sun time on your face. Made in Italy, these super gorgeous makeup tins will have you swooning from the moment you open them all they way to their post-blend natural finish.

2. Dry Glycolic Soft Feet 7-Day Peel Socks – it's care from head to toe and with sandal season approaching soft feet are a MUST have. This exfoliant has natural extracts of grapefruit, orange, lemon, almond and coconut. Use these socks for one hour and they will have your feet ready for those new wedges in no time... err.. 7 days later, after the peel of course.

3. Super Healthy Skin Nourishing Body Polish – there's going to be some sun on that skin so let's start this season off right. This Italian made scrub smoothes, softens and moisturizes! By harnessing the power of apples, tonka beans, coconut milk, papaya enzymes and Omegas 3 and 6, this body polish will keep your skin fresh and glowing, all summer long.

4. Superdose Vitamin C Bio-Vitamin Brightening Body Lotion – with firming brown algae and brightening vitamin C this lotion is perfect for sun damaged skin. Ideally used for daily brightening and rejuvenating it helps keep your skin one step ahead of the game this season. Clean, vegan, cruelty-free and made in the UK.

5. Shine Up Lip Colour Balm Stick – this collection of lip color is a must for summer Match to your natural skin tone or go with a darker or lighter shade to add in a bit of contrast. Made in Italy these high-cushion, brilliant balms moisturize and soothe. Chic colors like Berry Jane, Baby Bare, Love.Love.Love, and yes even the fave Sexy Berry from the blush collection, leave you with only one problem: how could you possibly chose only one!

Family

Mom who saved pet goose from  eagle while breastfeeding is a mascot for moms everywhere

"Just a day in the life."

TikTok

Hold on, Frankie! Mama's coming!

How do you explain motherhood in a nutshell? Thanks to Cait Oakley, who stopped a preying bald eagle from capturing her pet goose as she breastfed her daughter, we have it summed up in one gloriously hilarious TikTok.

The now viral video shows the family’s pet goose, Frankie, frantically squawking as it gets dragged off the porch by a bald eagle—likely another mom taking care of her own kiddos.

Wearing nothing but her husband’s boxers while holding on to her newborn, Willow, Oakley dashes out of the house and successfully comes to Frankie's rescue while yelling “hey, hey hey!”

The video’s caption revealed that the Oakleys had already lost three chickens due to hungry birds of prey, so nothing was going to stop “Mama bear” from protecting “sweet Frankie.” Not even a breastfeeding session.

Oakley told TODAY Parents, “It was just a split second reaction ...There was nowhere to put Willow down at that point.” Sometimes being a mom means feeding your child and saving your pet all at the same time.

As for how she feels about running around topless in her underwear on camera, Oakley declared, “I could have been naked and I’m like, ‘whatever, I’m feeding my baby.’”

Keep ReadingShow less
smile worthy
Joy

Tea time: how this boutique blends cultures from around the world

Ethically sourced, modern clothes for kids that embrace adventure, inspire connections and global thinking.

The Tea Collection combines philanthropic efforts with a deep rooted sense of multiculturalism into each of their designs so that kids can grow up with global sensibilities. They make clothes built to last with practicality and adventure in mind. But why "Tea"?

Let's spill it. Tea is a drink shared around the world with people from all different cultures. It is a common thread that weaves the world together. The Tea Collection was born from a love of travel and a love of sharing tea with different people in different places. Inspired by patterns from around the world, these clothes help children develop a familiarity with global communities.

Tea sources their materials ethically and ensures that each of their partners abide to strict codes of conduct. They have a zero-tolerance policy for anything "even slightly questionable" and make sure that they regularly visit their manufacturing partners to ensure that they're supporting positive working conditions.

Since 2003, The Tea Collection has partnered with the Global Fund for Children and has invested in different grassroots organizations that create community empowered programs to uplift kids in need. They donate 10% of their proceeds and have already contributed over $500,000 to different organizations such as: The Homeless Prenatal Program (San Francisco, CA, USA), Door of Faith Orphanage (Baja California, Mexico), Little Sisters Fund (Nepal) and others in Peru, Sri Lanka, India, Italy and Haiti.

But the best part about the Tea Collection? They're also an official member of the Kidizen Rewear Collective, which believes that clothes should stretch far beyond one child's use. They have their own external site for their preloved clothes that makes rewearing affordable. Families can trade in gently used Tea clothes and receive discounts for future products. Shopping the site helps keep clothes out of land fills and reduces the environmental impact of the fashion industry.

By creating heirloom style clothing made to last families can buy, sell, and trade clothes that can be reworn again and again. Because "new to you" doesn't always have to mean never been worn. And let's be honest, we all know how fast kids grow! Shopping preloved clothes is a great way to keep styles fresh without harming the environment or feeling guilty about not getting the most out of certain styles.

But don't just take our word for it! Head over to the Tea Collection and see for yourself!

Upworthy has earned revenue through a partnership and/or may earn a portion of sales revenue from purchases made through links on our site.

Education

Teacher of the year explains why he's leaving district in unforgettable 3-minute speech

"I'm leaving in hopes that I can regain the ability to do the job that I love."

Lee Allen

For all of our disagreements in modern American life, there are at least a few things most of us can agree on. One of those is the need for reform in public education. We don't all agree on the solutions but many of the challenges are undeniable: retaining great teachers, reducing classroom size and updating the focus of student curriculums to reflect the ever-changing needs of a globalized workforce.

And while parents, politicians and activists debate those remedies, one voice is all-too-often ignored: that of teachers themselves.

This is why a short video testimony from a teacher in the Atlanta suburb of Gwinnett County went viral recently. After all, it's hard to deny the points made by someone who was just named teacher of the year and used the occasion to announce why he will be leaving the very school district that just honored him with that distinction.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trending Stories