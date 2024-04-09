Man asks older folks for their biggest regrets and advice to their younger selves
This wisdom could save a lot of younger folks from chasing the wrong things.
Have you ever sat and talked with an older person about their life and what they've learned in their decades of living? Talking with older people can give us a lot of wisdom and perspective that we otherwise couldn't get, which is why TikTok creator Yair Brachiyahu interviews people who are in their later years and asks them specific questions about their life experience.
Some of those questions include "What do you regret most in your life?" "What did you think was important when you were younger that you've realized isn't as important as you thought?" and "What advice would you give your younger self if you could go back in time?"
These are good questions to ponder at any age, but older folks' responses have a bit more weight to them. There's a certain amount of wisdom that comes with experience and having lived through various stages of life. And when you put lots of those responses together, certain themes emerge that might be valuable for younger people to take to heart.
Here's an interview Yair did with a 95-year-old woman that was particularly inspiring:
@yairbrachiyahu
95 Year Old Shares Her Biggest Regret #lifelessons #lifeadvice #interview #longervideos
Staying positive and upbeat is a common theme among centenarians who are asked how they've lived so long, so she may be onto something.
This 79-year-old's response was similar, and she also hit on the most common thing people say they thought was important when they were young but realized isn't actually.
@yairbrachiyahu
79 Year Old Shares Her Biggest Loss… #lifelessons #interview #lifeadvice #longervideos
So many older people say that they thought money and material possessions were important when they were young but have realized in their later years that as long as you have enough money to live, having more money and more things doesn't make you any happier.
@yairbrachiyahu
46 Years Married Couple Share What’s Really Important In Life… #interview #lifelessons #lifeadvice #longervideos
Of course, as some have pointed out, it's a lot easier to learn the lesson that money isn't important once you've had more than enough money. And if you don't have enough money to live comfortably, even if modestly, hearing that money isn't important can feel a bit off-putting.
But that doesn't change the fact that material wealth isn't the holy grail many people think it is. It's entirely possible to be rich and unhappy and entirely possible to be happy without a lot of money.
Listen to what this 78-year-old would go back and tell his younger self:
@yairbrachiyahu
78 Year Old Shares What’s REALLY Important In Life #interview #lifelessons #lifeadvice #longervideos
Over and over, the same lessons are shared by people who have been around the block a few times. Money isn't as important as you think it is beyond basic living expenses. Relationships with family, friends and loved ones are where true wealth lies. Health is vital and taking care of your body matters. Stay positive and live life with gratitude and appreciation.
Yair has interviewed dozens of people, mostly between ages 60 to 100, and their answers are all uniquely fascinating. You can watch more of these conversations on his TikTok channel.