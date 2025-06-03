Stranger raises $180k for Burger King employee after he works shift still in graduation gear
He cried when he found out the fundraiser reached $6,000.
It's not uncommon for high school kids to work fast food jobs after school and on the weekends. Typically, when a student works while still attending high school, they usually take days off for special occasions like homecoming, prom, athletic obligations, and graduation. One student, Mykale Baker, took time off for his high school graduation but decided to head into work while still wearing his medals and graduation stole.
The sight of a clearly recent graduate working the grill at Burger King moved Maria Mendoza, who shared a short clip expressing pride for the teen's work ethic on social media. After some prompting from people who saw the video, she created a GoFundMe to help the hard-working teen pay for college. There were a couple of problems with the plan: Mendoza didn't know the teen personally, she hadn't spoken to him, and thus she wasn't sure if he was even planning to go to college.
Mykale Baker working after graduation.Mykale Baker GoFundMe
That didn't stop the stranger from doing what she could to make sure she helped the new graduate. Mendoza started the GoFundMe and it quickly surpassed it's $5,000 goal so she went back to Burger King a few days later to find the teen and show him how much people donated. At the time, the Georgia teen and his mother were brought to tears at the generosity; the campaign was sitting at just above $6,000 then.
Baker admitted to 11 Alive he wasn't sure what he was going to do after high school due to the lack of funds, but he was contemplating going into a trade. The story has since gone viral, which has resulted in even more donations surpassing the updated goal of $60k in just over a week. It is currently sitting at $187k with more donations pouring in by the minute.
Mykale Baker and Maria Mendoza smilingMykale Baker GoFundMe
Mendoza writes in the fundraiser description, "While many graduates spent the night celebrating with friends and family, one young man quietly showed the world what determination looks like. Just after receiving his diploma—still proudly wearing his medals—he reported to his shift at Burger King. He didn’t do it for attention. He doesn’t even know his story went viral. But thousands of people were moved by his dedication, humility, and work ethic."
The woman attended the high school graduation to see her daughter graduate and like many others, she stopped to get a bite to eat after the ceremony, which is where she spotted Baker. Turns out that the graduate wasn't even scheduled to work. He noticed the late night rush of customers after graduation and wanted to help his work family out by hopping behind the counter to clear the influx of orders. As for how he feels about the kindness he's been shown, he's thankful.
“I just want to say thank you to my parents and all the people that see the good in me and believe in me, and donated all that money to me,” Baker tells 11 Alive.
People who donated left encouraging words and kind wishes for his future with one person writing, "Mykale, Your work ethic and grind is contagious. We are rooting for you and investing in your future. You already have a strong foundation to succeed. I hope you take this opportunity to pursue higher education in a career that will bring you joy and a generous salary. -First Generation College Grad from Fresno, California."
"Congratulations, Mykale! You’re the true inspiration of hard work and dedication. Wishing you a life filled with endless blessings," another says.
Mykale Baker in cap and gownMykale Baker GoFundMe
"What an incredible young man! I am so proud of you and your accomplishments. Hard working and intelligent and kind. May God continue blessing you. You have a bright future ahead. The sky is the limit. Don't settle for anything less than you deserve. Congrats on graduating high school! Good luck to you young king. Your parents must be so proud. They did an outstanding job with you!" someone else shares.
One person shares advice, "I’m proud of you Mykale. There will always be needs around you … and it’s not uncommon that when people get a little money one of two things happen; first, people with needs show up, and second, people may treat you with contempt rather than celebrate with you. Just take these funds and accelerate your future. You already have the drive — just don’t let the critics pull you down at this pivotal moment. You’re going places my friend and I hope to be able to see what God does in your life."