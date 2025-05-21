Tourist visits American Starbucks for the first time and accidentally asks his barista out
Google Translate and cram-studying Duolingo can be great tools when traveling to new places, but let’s face it—certain things are still bound to get lost in translation. Especially the unspoken context behind certain words and phrases, which also tends to change from location to location.
For a 39-year-old British man visiting Chicago for the first time, a little linguistic snafu led to him unknowingly asking someone out on a date.
In a hilarious story posted on Reddit, the man shared how a year prior, despite not being a coffee drinker, he wanted to try an American Starbucks during his stay in the states. So, he popped into one near his hotel where he met a “very friendly” barista with a “super cute smile.” After hearing the man’s accent, a conversation was struck up between them.
Here’s where it gets good: as the UK man explained, he often asks folks what time they finish work, "especially if they say it’s been a long day.” After pulling out this seemingly innocent icebreaker on his barista, he noticed that she (and her coworkers) “looked at him funny.” But he shrugged it off in the moment.
When she replied that she got off at 3 p.m., the man responded, “That’s not so bad.” Then, before leaving, he quipped, “See you later,” which can mean “Bye” in the UK.
However, as many of us know, in America, that’s…not exactly what it means.
It wasn’t until talking about his day to a cousin from North Carolina that the man was informed what actually happened: he had basically asked his barista out on a date.
“I avoided that coffee shop for the rest of my trip, I felt so embarrassed,” the OP concluded.
This, of course, became fodder for the comments section, where countless readers joked that it was a missed romantic opportunity.
"One year later, she is still standing outside the Starbucks, waiting for you," one person wrote. Another added, "Can't wait for the post from a Starbucks barista: 'Cute guy from England asked me out and then ghosted me.'"
Still another suggested “one year after, same date, 3 pm. If she protests say you don't know what she is talking about, you asked her out this morning.”
“Gaslighting. The way to a girl's heart," another viewer joked.
To the OP’s credit, several people—including Americans—chimed in to say that asking about when a person gets off work can, in fact, be seen as normal chitchat rather than a flirtation.
“Working in retail (Ireland) have been asked a good few times about my work/ shift times and have asked people this myself. Never saw it as an intention to ask people out,” one person wrote.
Another echoed, “Yeah same here it just feels like making small talk haha, or like how long you've got left to suffer and they're commiserating with.”
Still, several noted the double whammy of “when do you get off?” + “see you later” was really what set things off.
“I feel like the 'when do you get off work' question on its own would not be a huge issue, but it probably confirmed her suspicion when you said 'see you later'. I've said the first to people before, and never had any funny looks; that, or I just never noticed. BRB, gonna go review every minor interaction I have ever had.”
We’ll never know whether or not this barista actually thought she was being asked out on a date. But that’s not really the point, anyway. It’s just interesting to see how there truly are worlds within worlds on this planet. The exact same phrase spoken exactly the same way can take on entirely different meanings, depending on where you are. It’s part of what makes exploring so endlessly fascinating…even if it can lead to embarrassing moments along the way.