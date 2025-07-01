What’s the science behind the summer ‘Cortisol Cocktail’ trend everyone’s talking about?
These mocktails purportedly support relaxation, stress reduction, and healthy adrenal function.
Science confirms what many of us already feel—we're stressed. The eighth edition of the Censis-Eudaimon report, which analyzes the relationship between work, companies, and employee well-being, revealed that 31.8% of people feel “close to burnout” due to workplace stress. Meanwhile, as non-alcoholic socializing continues to grow, with sober bars and events gaining popularity, people are seeking booze-free options to help them unwind. Enter the latest trend promising relaxation without the hangover: Cortisol Cocktails.
These viral drinks—available in various flavors and colors—are alcohol-free beverages made with ingredients that purportedly lower cortisol, restore energy, relieve tension, and balance hormones. But is this just a catchy, alliterative name? Or could cortisol cocktails actually deliver on their promises? Let's dive in.
Cortisol prepares your body for “fight or flight” situations, but shouldn't produce too much of it. Photo credit: Canva
So, what is cortisol?
First things first: Cortisol is a steroid hormone produced in the adrenal glands (which sit atop the kidneys), often called the “stress hormone” because your body releases more of it when facing physical or emotional stress. By regulating the body's stress response, cortisol prepares you for “fight or flight” situations. This isn't necessarily bad—producing cortisol is valuable for the body, as it plays a vital role in regulating metabolism, inflammation, and blood sugar levels, while helping to balance our circadian rhythm. However, like everything in life, beware of excess cortisol. While temporary increases are healthy and normal, chronically elevated cortisol keeps you in a constant state of stress and can lead to harmful long-term effects, including anxiety, depression, irritability, fatigue and sleep problems, increased weight gain (especially around the abdomen), and memory problems or brain fog.
The science behind cortisol mocktails
While there are plenty of ways to lower cortisol, like spending time in nature and maintaining positive social interactions, these solutions lack one thing: deliciousness. (Another non-delicious yet interesting cortisol fact: a 2023 study found that laughter is a great way to lower cortisol levels, noting that “spontaneous laughter is associated with greater reduction in cortisol levels as compared with usual activities, suggesting laughter as a potential adjunctive medical therapy to improve well-being.”)
Cortisol mocktails—also called “adrenal cocktails”—are alcohol-free beverages concocted with a medley of ingredients that purportedly support relaxation, stress reduction, and healthy adrenal function. While no drink can “cure” stress, these beverages contain ingredients that are associated with managing cortisol and offer other beneficial qualities.
Research shows that adaptogens like ashwagandha, rhodiola, and holy basil help the body adapt to stress and may lower cortisol levels. The same goes for foods rich in vitamin C—think bright citrus fruits, berries, and pineapple. Meanwhile, a dash of magnesium can support muscle relaxation and stress response, and L-theanine (an amino acid found in green tea) promotes relaxation without causing drowsiness.
Three cortisol mocktail recipes to try this summer
(1) Tropical pineapple coconut mocktail
This refreshing drink combines pineapple and coconut water, creating a dynamic combo for supporting adrenal health. Pineapple is sweet and loaded with vitamin C, which is especially essential for adrenal function, as the glands use large amounts of it to produce stress hormones and combat oxidative stress. Coconut water, on the other hand, is naturally high in potassium, magnesium, and sodium: three electrolytes essential for maintaining fluid balance and proper adrenal gland activity.
Ingredients:
- ½ cup cubed pineapple
- ¾ cup coconut water
- 1 lime, juiced
- ½ tsp monk fruit sweetener (or honey)
- ¼ tsp sea salt
Instructions:
Blend all ingredients for 20–30 seconds until smooth. Pour over ice and enjoy. This tropical treat provides vitamin C, potassium, magnesium, and vitamin B6—all while making you feel like you’re getting ready for a vacation.
Green tea, pineapple, and coconut water are all associated with lowered cortisol levels. Photo credit: Canva
Calming matcha lemon balm mocktail
Green tea is a natural wonder, offering a ton of health benefits and bringing even energy without any jitters, spikes, or crashes. That’s because of its natural contents: caffeine and L-theanine, an amino acid that promotes relaxation and supports healthy sleep and stress levels. A 2022 study found that increased consumption of green tea led to significantly reduced levels of elevated stress hormones like cortisol in teenagers.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup sparkling water
- ⅓ tsp matcha green tea powder
- 1 inch cucumber, sliced
- 2-3 fresh lemon balm leaves (or 1 lemon balm tea bag, brewed and cooled)
- Juice of ½ lime
- Natural sweetener to taste
- Ice
Instructions:
Muddle cucumber and lemon balm in a shaker. Add matcha, lime juice, sweetener, and ice. Shake well, strain into a glass, and top with sparkling water. Garnish with lime and cucumber slices.
Keep in mind, cortisol mocktails are not magic potions. Photo credit: Canva
Sleepy girl mocktail
Ideal for winding down, this delicious nightcap combines magnesium with the naturally occurring melatonin present in cherry juice that supports sleep and relaxation.
Ingredients:
- 1 tsp magnesium powder (berry-flavored works great)
- 2 oz organic tart cherry juice
- 10 oz sparkling water
- Ice
Instructions:
Combine magnesium powder and tart cherry juice in a glass. Top with sparkling water and ice. Sip in bliss as you prepare for a restful night.
The bottom line
It’s important to keep in mind that cortisol mocktails aren’t magic potions. Don’t look to social media for cure-alls or for alternatives to medicine or a doctor’s advice, either.
“If you think there’s something wrong with your hormone levels, it’s so, so critical to seek the help of an endocrinologist instead of trying to do your own research to diagnose and treat yourself,” says Christine Byrne, dietitian and owner of Ruby Oak Nutrition, to CBS News. “Lots of influencers and wellness companies prey off people with difficult-to-diagnose symptoms by blaming these symptoms on vague problems like hormone imbalance or adrenal fatigue, then selling a supposed solution. But most of this stuff isn’t evidence-based or thoroughly tested.”
While these mocktails aren't substitutes for medical treatment of chronic stress, they offer a delicious and supportive addition to your stress-management routine. (Be sure to incorporate other essential lifestyle factors like adequate sleep, regular exercise, and stress management techniques like yoga and meditation.) The next time stress weighs heavily on you, remember that relief might be just a sip away. Cheers!
There's a reason why some people can perfectly copy accents, and others can't