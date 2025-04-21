Job recruiter is surprised when candidate put 671-day streak for Japanese Duolingo on his resume
Clever idea? Or just resume fluff?
In the age of algorithms and keywords and incredibly steep competition, people have to be more strategic and creative than ever to secure a good job. Especially when it comes to drafting a resume that stands out amongst hundreds of others.
Recently, one job recruiter was so impressed by one job seeker’s clever idea of listing their 671-day Duolingo streak—alongside a fluency in English and limited American Sign Language —under the "languages" section in their resume that he decided to share it online.
According to Newsweek, the job recruiter, named Bilal Ashrafov, was pleasantly surprised, and had even considered including something similar on his own resume, “but wasn't sure if it would come across as professional.”
“Seeing someone take that first step made me reflect on its relevance,” he said, noting that “a long-standing Duolingo streak can demonstrate dedication and continuous learning,” even if the popular app only requires a minute of practice a day.
After sharing the resume onto Reddit, others seemed to agree, and commended the potential employee for their innovative approach.
"Imagine explaining that in an interview—'I'm not just consistent, I'm Duolingo consistent!'" one viewer quipped.
Another commented, "If I was hiring, I would definitely interview this person."
Still another said, "It got noticed, didn't it? Sounds like not too bad of an idea."
Considering that there are a few ways folks can keep their Duolingo streak intact without truly getting proficient in a language, like continuing to purchase streak freezes, this idea might never take on as the new resume must-have. But, on a much broader scale, this story highlights the need to bring a bit of ourselves to our resumes. As the concept of portfolio careers, or a career that includes multiple income streams, rather than a single job title, becomes more and more mainstream, we’ve seen people find great success in listing what they uniquely bring to the table, professional or otherwise.
When it comes to adding resume items that pop, and offer a true reflection for who you really are, think about including:
Soft skills:
These are personal qualities that describe how you work and interact with others, such as conflict resolution or time management, and they are not only gaining importance across the workforce, but are highly transferable across different types of work.
Personal projects:
Whether you got paid for these isn’t paramount here. If you led a community initiative your passionate about, or even have a long-standing blog about something that interests you, this could be included.
Technical skills beyond the job description:
Do you have a proficiency in certain programs, like coding languages, data visualization, project management, etc? Even if a job doesn’t specifically ask for these skills, they could be helpful additions.
Creative or unique hobbies:
You never know what interesting conversations your oddball pastime might inspire, if anything else. So don’t be embarrassed if you’re a wiz a Photoshopping old-timey puppy portraits or engage in recreating Scandinavian folk tunes with GarageBand.
Community involvement:
This can be your volunteering roles, and mentorship programs you might have participated in, or even charities you have close ties to.
Academic achievements:
Include relevant published research papers or presentations, and awards or honors you received during your studies, or any significant contributions you might have made to a research project
These are just a few suggestions to get you started. Include a few, or perhaps your own impressive Duolingo streak, or something else. Just remember, sometimes it pays to think outside the box.
This article originally appeared in February
- A son's heartfelt LinkedIn post for his father who was laid off is getting a massive response ›
- Jimmy Fallon asked people to share funny, weird or embarrassing stories from their bad summer jobs ›
- Preschooler shows up to the fire department with a resume. Of course, he got the job. ›
- Job seeker shares the 'awkward' rejection email they received 4 months after applying - Upworthy ›