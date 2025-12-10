upworthy
Add Upworthy to your Google News feed.
Google News Button
Reproductive Rights

Why being politically 'pro-choice' doesn't conflict with being morally 'pro-life'

Most of us sit somewhere in the messy middle of the abortion debate.

abortion, pro-life, pro-choice, reproductive rights, abortion laws
Photo credit: Canva

A woman praying

Abortion is not a black-and-white issue, no matter how some folks want to make it one. Despite being viewed as one of the most polarizing issues in America, most of us sit somewhere in the messy middle of the abortion debate, with our personal moral convictions and what we want our laws to be not necessarily aligning perfectly.

People have big feelings about abortion, which is understandable. On the one hand, some people feel that abortion is a fundamental women's rights issue, that our bodily autonomy is not up for debate, and that those who oppose abortion rights are trying to control women through oppressive legislation. On the other hand, some believe that a fetus is a human individual first and foremost, that no one has the right to terminate a human life, period, and that those who support abortion rights are heartless murderers.

abortion, pro-life, pro-choice, reproductive rights, abortion laws Pro-choice and pro-life aren't mutually exclusive.Photo credit: Canva

And then there's the rest of us, who have personal, moral, and/or religious objections to abortion under many circumstances, but who choose to vote to keep abortion legal with few if any restrictions attached. According to a 2024 Pew Research report, there appear to be a whole lot of us. Most Americans (63%) want abortion to be legal with few or no restrictions, and most white non-evangelical Protestants (64%), most Black Protestants (71%), and most Catholics (59%) support abortion being legal in all or most cases. White evangelical Protestants were the only religious affiliation shared by Pew that believed abortion should be illegal in all or most cases.

Some people don't understand being personally anti-abortion but politically pro-choice, citing the moral conflict seemingly inherent in that equation. But I don't feel conflicted about it at all. Here's why:

There are too many unknowns and far too much gray area to legislate abortion.

No matter what you personally believe, when exactly life begins and when “a clump of cells" should be considered an individual, autonomous human being with the same rights as a person who is not dependent on a woman's body for life is a completely debatable question with no clear scientific answers.

I believe life begins at conception, but that's my own religious belief about when the soul becomes associated with the body, not a proven scientific fact. As Arthur Caplan, award-winning professor of bioethics at New York University, told Slate, “Many scientists would say they don't know when life begins. There are a series of landmark moments. The first is conception, the second is the development of the spine, the third the development of the brain, consciousness, and so on."

abortion, pro-life, pro-choice, reproductive rights, abortion laws There are many unanswerable questions about when life officially begins.Photo credit: Canva

But let's say, for the sake of argument, that a human life unquestionably begins at conception. Even with that point of view, there are too many issues that make a black-and-white approach to abortion too problematic to ban it. The biggest issue I see is that medicine is complex, and obstetrical medicine is particularly so. It's simply not as simple as "abortion is wrong." Every single pregnancy is personally and medically unique throughout the entire process—how can we effectively legislate something with so many individual variables that are always in flux?

Abortion bans hurt women, even those who desperately want their babies to live.

One reason I don't support banning abortion is that I've seen too many families deeply harmed by restrictive abortion laws.

I've heard too many stories of families who desperately wanted a baby, who ended up having to make the rock-and-a-hard-place choice to abort because the alternative would have been a short, pain-filled life for their child.

I've heard too many stories of mothers having to endure long, drawn out, potentially dangerous miscarriages and being forced to carry a dead baby inside of them because abortion restrictions gave them no other choice.

A midwife friend shared a story of a client with a super rare pregnancy condition that necessitated an abortion. She sent the client to her previous OB, who practiced in a state with strict abortion restrictions. Despite the mother's health declining quickly and zero chance of the fetus surviving, the OB couldn't help her without risking legal action because there was still a fetal heartbeat and the mother's life was not yet in enough danger to qualify for the "to save the mother's life" exception. The mother, going downhill with a deteriorating baby she very much wanted, had to be driven two hours to a hospital in another state to get the care she needed.

I've heard too many stories of abortion laws doing real harm to mothers and babies, and too many stories of families who were staunchly anti-abortion until they found themselves in circumstances they never could have imagined, to believe that abortion is always wrong and should be banned at any particular stage.

I refuse to serve as judge and jury on someone's medical decisions, and I don't think the government should, either.

Most people's anti-abortion views—mine included—are based on their religious beliefs, and I don't believe that anyone's religion should be the basis for the laws in our country. The Constitution makes that quite clear.

I also don't want politicians sticking their noses into my very personal medical choices. There are just too many circumstances (seriously, please read the stories linked in the previous section) that make abortion a choice I hope I'd never have to make but wouldn't want banned. I don't understand why the same people who decry government overreach think the government should be involved in these extremely personal medical decisions.

abortion, pro-life, pro-choice, reproductive rights, abortion laws, medical decisions Abortion is a medical decision.Photo credit: Canva

And yes, ultimately, abortion is a personal medical decision. Even if I believe that a fetus is a human being at every stage, that human being's creation is inextricably linked to and dependent upon its mother's body. And while I don't think that means women should abort inconvenient pregnancies, I also acknowledge that trying to force a woman to grow and deliver a baby that she may not have chosen to conceive isn't something the government should be in the business of doing.

As a person of faith, my role is not to judge or vilify, but to love and support women who are facing difficult choices. The hard questions, the unclear rights and wrongs, the spiritual lives of those babies, I comfortably leave in God's hands, not the government's.

Research shows that if the goal is to prevent abortion, there are more effective ways than abortion bans.

The last big reason I vote the way I do is that, based on my research, pro-choice platforms actually provide the best chance of reducing abortion rates.

Just after Roe vs. Wade was passed, abortion rates skyrocketed, peaked around 1990, and then plummeted steadily for nearly two decades. Abortion was legal during that time, so clearly, keeping abortion legal and available did not result in increased abortion rates in the long run. And in the three years since the Dobbs decision overturned Roe vs. Wade, abortion rates in the U.S. have actually risen. So stricter laws don't seem to be lowering rates, either.

And the statistics globally seem to follow this pattern as well. Switzerland has one of the lowest abortion rates on Earth, and rates there have fallen and largely stabilized since 2002, when abortion became largely unrestricted.

abortion, pro-life, pro-choice, reproductive rights, abortion laws Abortion laws don't stop abortion.Photo credit: Canva

Outlawing abortion doesn't stop abortion, it just pushes it underground and makes it more dangerous. And if a woman dies in a botched abortion, so does her baby. Banning abortion and imposing strict restrictions on it are a recipe for more lives being lost, not fewer.

Our laws should be based on the best data we have available. At this point, the only things consistently proven to reduce abortion rates on a societal scale are comprehensive sex education and easy, affordable access to birth control. The problem is, anti-abortion activists also tend to be the same people pushing for abstinence-only education and making birth control harder to obtain. But those goals can't co-exist with lowering abortion rates in the real world.

The polarization of politics has made it seem like the only choices are on the extreme ends of the spectrum, but it doesn't have to be that way. We can separate our own personal beliefs and convictions from what we believe the role of government should be. We can look at the data and recognize when bans may not actually be the most effective means of reducing something we want to see less of. We can listen to people's individual stories and acknowledge that things are not as black-and-white as they're made out to be.

We can want to see fewer abortions and still vote to keep abortion legal without feeling morally conflicted about it.

This article originally appeared six years ago and has been updated.

From Your Site Articles
democracy
Reproductive RightsDemocracy
Badge
Shriners Children's
Shriners
Health

From trials to treatments: one family's journey with "Brittle Bone Disease"

For Alex and his family, osteogenesis imperfecta spans four generations — and Shriners Children’s has been there every step of the way with life-changing care.

Four generations, one diagnosis: A family’s lifelong journey with “Brittle Bone Disease”
True

Like his mom, grandma and great-grandma before him, Alex was born with a condition called osteogenesis imperfecta, otherwise known as “brittle bone disease.” For every family member before him, the condition meant a lifetime of broken bones, hospital visits, and constant worry — but that story is now changing. With the support from Shriners Children’s™, Alex is experiencing a level of freedom and quality of life that former generations had only hoped for.

A family affair

Alex’s family’s story began in 1934, when his great-grandmother June started fracturing her bones at the age of 10. June would be nearly a teenager before she received a diagnosis of osteogenesis imperfecta — and, with that, she became one of the first patients with the condition to be treated at Shriners Children’s.

June’s daughter, Wanda, was diagnosed with the same condition at Shriners Children’s shortly before she was born in 1955. Like her mother, Wanda spent a significant part of her childhood in the hospital, often watching her siblings line up outside the hospital window to wave and wish her luck between surgeries.

When Wanda’s daughter was born, Chandra spent years undergoing treatment at Shriners Children’s for osteogenesis imperfecta, like her mother and grandmother before her. Experiencing more than 200 fractures in her early years, she was unable to walk before age 22 — but no less determined to make life better for others with her condition. Chandra donated her bone marrow to be used in a study, and the results contributed to the OI protocols and treatment that are now the standard of care all over the world. Best of all, this study would go on to benefit her own son, Alex.

Care that feels like family

While her treatment journey was challenging, Chandra also cherished her experience at Shriners Children’s. “The staff was like family to me,” she said.

Shriners Children’s has been providing that same level of professional care for families across the country. Founded in 1922 — just two years before June was born — Shriners Children’s has been providing specialty care to children with a wide variety of complex conditions, such as orthopedics, burn injuries, cleft lip and palate, and others.

But Shriners Children’s doesn’t provide this care alone. All services are made possible by generous donors. Through their giving, patients are able to access specialty care as well as adaptive equipment, long-term rehab, surgeries, and more. In one year alone, Shriners Children’s performed more than 24,000 life-changing surgeries, as well as 446,000 procedures. On top of that, they delivered tens of thousands of prosthetic and orthotic devices for patients in need and welcomed an additional 62,000 patients on top of that.

Hope for a new generation

With Chandra’s bone marrow donation, along with the compassionate care he was able to receive through Shriners Children’s, Alex is now able to live a life his family only dreamt of. To treat his condition, Alex receives infusions that regulate calcium levels in his blood and slow bone breakdown.

“When Alex started walking between one and two years old, I was shocked,” Chandra said. “The fact that he was able to walk, even run, and knowing I had a part to do with that, makes my heart happy.”

Without consistent treatment, Alex’s family believes he might still be spending most of his time in the hospital, facing broken bones and countless fractures. Instead, the compassionate care he receives has given him a bright future — and has made Chandra eternally grateful.

“Shriners [Children’s] is amazing with him,” she said. “I love Shriners [Children’s] so much.”

Shriners Children’s helps children heal and thrive so they can chase their dreams. Learn more about how they’re making it possible and share this article to inspire others to join you. Shriners Children’s relies on generous donors to make a difference.

Donate today during the 3X Match Challenge to make 3X the life-changing impact for patients.

HealthSponsored Article - No Video PlayerSponsored
Pets

Four guys write a letter asking to walk their new neighbor's dog. The dog writes back.

"I am very friendly and full of beans."

black lab, dog walker, dog walker near me, dog walker ap, neighbors, good news, pets, feel good news
Photo credit: Canva, Stevieticks /Instagram

black lab (left. Handwritten letter (right)

If you've lived your whole life with a dog, a home has to feel pretty empty without one. Your heart has to feel like there's something missing as well. When Jack McCrossan, originally from Scotland, moved to Bristol, England with his three friends, they were bummed out to learn that their landlord didn't allow dogs.

So when they saw a beautiful black Sheprador (a German Sheppard Lab mix) in their neighbor's window, they knew that had to become buddies with her. They wrote the dog's owner, Sarah Tolman, a letter asking to arrange a play date with the dog. "If you ever need someone to walk him/her, we will gladly do so," they wrote.

"If you ever get bored (we know you never will, but we can dream), we are more than happy to look after him/her. If you want to come over and bring him/her to brighten our day, you are more than welcome. If you want to walk past our balcony windows so we can see him/her, please do," the letter continued.

"We hope this doesn't come too strong, but our landlord won't allow pets, and we've all grown up with animals. The adult life is a struggle without one," they wrote. "Yours sincerely, The boys from number 23," the letter concluded.

Soon after, the boys in 23 received a response from the dog herself, Stevie Ticks, accepting the offer. However, it may have been written by her human, Sarah Tolman. In the letter, Stevie shares a bit about herself, saying she's two years and four months old, was adopted in Cyprus, and that she's "very friendly and full of beans." (The boys shouldn't worry about a gassy hound, in England, "full of beans" means lively.)

"I love meeting new people and it would be great if we can be friends. I must warn you that the price of my friendship is 5 x ball throws a day and belly scratches whenever I demand them," the letter continued. A few days later, the boys got to meet Stevie.

"Meeting Stevie was great!" McCrossan told Buzzfeed. "She was definitely as energetic as described. We got to take her for a walk and she wouldn't stop running!"

Tolman thought the boys' letter was a fantastic gesture in an era where, quote often, neighbors are strangers. "In a day and age where people don't really know or speak to their neighbors, it was really nice for them to break down that barrier," she said. After the story went viral, she saw it as an opportunity for people to share their love of dogs with the world. "My mother and I are amazed at all the love we've received from around the world these past few days," Tolman wrote as Stevie. "If you have a doggo in your life, share that love with those around you."

A lot has changed since this story first warmed hearts around the globe. The boys have since moved away, but as of September 2024, Stevie is around 8 years old and still living her best life. Recently, she even made it to the doggie wall of fame at her local coffee shop.

In the years since this story first went viral, pet-sharing and neighbor dog borrowing have actually become more common, especially in cities where landlords restrict pets. Several platforms (like BorrowMyDoggy) and community groups now exist to pair dog owners with trusted neighbors who want occasional playtime, walks, or dog-sitting without having to own a pet. It’s a small but growing trend that reflects how deeply animal companionship is needed—even for people who can’t adopt a dog full-time. In many apartment buildings, these kinds of informal arrangements help reduce loneliness, build community, and give non-owners the emotional benefits of living with pets.

Just goes to show the power of a dog's love…even if that dog isn't your own.

This article originally appeared six years ago.

From Your Site Articles
community
PetsJoy
Joy

Man's 'robot' moves are so incredibly fluid that people are convinced he's not real

The longer you watch, the wilder it gets.

maikon alves, agt, dance, robot dance, dance tutorials, tiktok dance, agt dance
Maikon Alves | Instagram

Some people have such amazing control of their bodies

If you're a dance enthusiast, or just anyone who appreciates great artistry, meet Maikon Alves, a dancer from Brazil turns heads on social media with moves so fluid and robotic that people around question if he's human.

In one particularly viral video, Alves dances to "Boom Boom Pow" by the Black Eyed Peas—to say his moves are impressive would be an understatement. Alves pops his chest to the beat while slowly stepping in place making it look like he's gliding from move to move. Some movements are crisp and sharp like a robot while others are so fluid it's nearly unbelievable that it could be coming from a human.

While the man's moves do look slightly out of this world, he is indeed a real person, or at least he appears to be in other videos on his page.

Comments ranged between being in awe of his abilities and questioning if he was human.

"Loved. I like how everything is in sync - from the music to the moves to face expressions. 👏👏👏 and your cool personal style," one person writes.

"Doesn’t even look real it’s that good..!! Love this," someone says.

"You will be the dance instructor for the children of our AI overlords someday," a commenter thinks.

"Nah, this is God-level pop-locking," someone compliments.

Even Nicole Scherzinger, actress, singer and former member of the pop group and dance ensemble, Pussycat Dolls gave Alves praise saying, "you are a legend!"

Alves' uncanny robot dance even made its way to season 19 of America's Got Talent. His audition routine included pretending to play the Violin and a fun moonwalk to robotic themed music.

Gotta hand it to folks like Alves, who remind us all what amazing feats the human body is capable of, and how dance can instantly spark joy. Whether you're the one performing the moves or not.

To catch even more of his nifty routines, follow Alves on Instagram.

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

From Your Site Articles
videos
JoyCommunity
Pets

Man's unique gift for naming cats has strangers asking him to name their kittens

Hersberry, O'dis, Nuffin—watch how "Unc" comes up with his adorable names.

kittens, cats, pets, naming cats, naming kittens
Photo credit: Canva

What would Unc name these kitties?

"The Naming of Cats is a difficult matter, it isn't just one of your holiday games…" – T.S. Eliot

One of the best parts of getting a new pet is choosing a name for them. Unlike children, who have conscious feelings about their names and may object to off-the-wall choices at some point, a pet presumably couldn't care less what the humans in their lives call them. A dog could be named Fred, Red, or Potatohead and be none the wiser. We've seen cats with names that go far beyond the norm even for pet names, like Parking Lot, Crunchwrap Supreme, and Missile Launcher (Missy for short) among other creative monikers.

But if any animals were going to care about what we name them, surely it would be our finicky feline friends. And one man, whom we'll call Unc (for his @UncGotThaMunchies handle), seems to have a gift for giving kitties very special (or rather, "pecial") names. Unc has become the father of 13 kitties, and his naming of cats has become a bit of a viral phenomenon.

@uncgotthamunchies

#cat #cats #catsoftiktok #kitten #kittensoftiktok

First, there's Blackaroni and Cheese, a black and orange kitten pair that people are just gaga over. But Unc has begun a whole movement of naming kitties in a "berry pecial" way, with Hersberry leading the way. Why Hersberry? Because her's berry pecial to Unc, of course.

@uncgotthamunchies

#cats #cat #kitten #kittens #catsoftiktok

Among the other kittens, we have another pair named Thor and Lowkey (yes, spelled Lowkey) and another orange kitty that Unc named Midas, "because there Midas well be no other kitties on the whole planet."

@uncgotthamunchies

#cat #catsoftiktok #kitten #kittens #kittensoftiktok

People have become so enamored with these cute and clever kitty names that some have started asking Unc to help them name their own kittens. One person shared a photo of their adorable orange kitten and asked if Unc could name him because they couldn't think of a good name. Unc didn't disappoint.

"When people see dis kitty right here," he said in a response video. "They will say, 'Oh, dis kitty is so beautiful. Oh, dis kitty is so pecial.' So I think his name should be O'dis." Then he explained all the nickname benefits of the name O'dis and how special this name would make the kitty feel.

@uncgotthamunchies

Replying to @glitterdiamondsparkles #greenscreen #cat #catsoftiktok #kitten #kittens

Someone else shared a photo of their fuzzy little tabby kitten, writing, "First I saw your Hersberry video then Midas and now the universe sent us a kitten and we can't think of a name for her. Can you help name her??" Unc responded with a video saying that he'd had a premonition as he was laying around looking at kitties on TikTok that a beautiful little girl kitty was going to come to him needing a name, and he should have the name ready for her when he saw her. Watch how that played out:

@uncgotthamunchies

Replying to @megan_elizabeth__ #greenscreen #cat #catsoftiktok #kitten #kittensoftiktok

Did he choose a perfect name or what? The kitten's owner responded in the comments and said, "Won’Da it is!! 🥰 Thank you!!"

Unc got another orange kitten sent to him with a name request. This one got the name Nuffin:

@uncgotthamunchies

Replying to @Raegan Schafer #greenscreen #cats #cat #kittens #kittensoftiktok

"Because there is nuffin on dis Earf more cuter than this kitty. And there is nuffin on dis Earf that I would not do for this kitty. And there is nuffin on this whole Earf that could keep me from loving this kitty," explained Unc. Of course.

People are loving watching Unc name other people's kitties, with multiple people calling him a walking green flag.

"There is nuffin on this earf as precious as you naming kitties 😍😂🫶🏼," wrote one commenter.

"There is nuffin I love more than a man who loves his kitties as much as you do!!"

"Another perfect name!!! My sister is adopting a kitty today and I’ve been telling her about your names and how you come up with them. It’s great. 🥰"

Ultimately, the way Unc interacts with his kitties is what keeps people coming back. There's something so endearing about the mutual affection between him and the whole lot of them. Not all cats are sweet and snuggly, but Unc's kitties seem to be quite affectionate. People with more standoffish cats may be wondering why this man's cats and kittens are so loving. Well, here you go:

@uncgotthamunchies

#cat #catsoftiktok #kitten #kittensoftiktok #kittens

So berry, berry pecial. You can follow Unc on TikTok.

From Your Site Articles
cats
PetsJoy
Education & Information

Baking recipes always call for the oven to be at 350 degrees. This is why it's the 'standard' temperature.

It's a *magical* number for many reasons.

baking, 350 degrees, 350 degrees Fahrenheit, maillard reaction, baking chemistry
Photo credit: Canva

This is why recipes call for ovens to be set at 350 degrees Fahrenheit when baking.

The holidays are all about baking. From delicious Christmas cookies to pies to extravagant dinner feasts, the oven is used a ton during this time of year.

And if you've ever made a recipe that requires the oven, you've probably noticed it tells you to preheat it to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. But why?

It's a question that people on Reddit were curious about, too. One person posed the question: "How did 350 degrees become such a standard in all thing baking and roasting etc…?"

- YouTube www.youtube.com

From a scientific standpoint, 350 degrees Fahrenheit is recommended because of something called the Maillard reaction, which was discovered by French chemist Louis-Camille Maillard in 1912. Essentially, the Maillard reaction is a chemical reaction that takes place in food between 280 and 330 degrees Fahrenheit.

"The Maillard reaction is responsible for the formation of desirable sensory qualities such as flavor, aroma, color, and texture in cooked and thermally processed foods, in addition to the improvement of nutritional value and shelf life of foods," a 2025 study published in the journal Foods explains.

@thecaketoonist

#oventemperature #recipe #tipsforbakers #centigrade #farhenheit #lol #dessert #jokesforbakers #foodtok #BakingOfTikTok #BakeTok #BakersOfTiktok #tiktokbaker #AmateurBaker #HobbyBaker #BakingForFun #FunnyBaking #CakeLOL #funnyfood #funnywomen #CakeOfTikTok #FunnyBaker #thecaketoonist


So there is a lot of chemistry that takes place while food is cooking in an oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

"The real specifics of the Maillard reaction occur when an amino acid (which forms the backbone of proteins) reacts with a reducing sugar (such as glucose and fructose) to produce a 'browning' type reaction," Nicholas Gillitt, chief science officer at the David H. Murdock Research Institute, told PBS. "The products of this reaction have all sorts of flavors and aromas depending on the individual compounds that end up reacting. And because eating food is a very sensory experience, these products usually enhance the palatability, taste and/or smell of the food enticing us to eat and enjoy."

Modern ovens can also be finicky. As one Redditor explained, "There is a magical reaction called the Maillard reaction that happens up to 330 degrees, its what makes roast food so delicious. Most ovens are a bit inconsistent, so to make sure the Maillard reaction happens as much as it can, the oven is set higher."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Plus, caramelization, the sugar-breaking process that creates browning, begins at about 320 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the University of San Diego. This is why cookies become golden brown when done and have that oh-so-yummy taste.

Baking in an oven set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit not only helps prevent burning but also allows the necessary chemical reactions to fully develop. It's essentially the baking "sweet spot" temperature.

"Yeah the big deal is going higher to like 375 or 400 things will start burning or crisping too quickly," another Redditor added. "Which sounds good (and can be!) but the vast majority of things meant to be baked are big thick items that need to be cooked evenly. That's why they're to be baked in the first place. Maybe there's a more ideal 'perfect' temp to do it but 350 is pretty darn close to it and is a significant number."

From Your Site Articles
baking
Education & InformationEducation
Pop Culture

A sentimental Joe Walsh reveals why he's auctioning some of his most cherished belongings

A great perspective from a living legend.

joe walsh, joe walsh auction, the troubador, west hollywood california, joe walsh guitar, the eagles guitar,
via Tod Perry

Joe Walsh on stage at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, California

Life’s been good to Joe Walsh, 78, as he famously sang on his 1978 monster hit. However, there comes a time to let go of all the mementos, cool clothes, and musical instruments he’s accumulated over 50-plus years in the spotlight so that someone else can enjoy them. “People should have this stuff, either to hang on their wall or play. Because they're good for both things, just play it if you don't have any walls,” he joked at a December 8th event at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, announcing his upcoming Life’s Been Good auction.

On December 16th and 17th, Walsh will auction over 800 of his personal items at The Troubadour to benefit VetsAid, a charity he founded in 2017 to support those who have sacrificed for the country. Among the items are his 2013 McLaren MP4-12C Spider, iconic stage-worn wardrobe pieces, such as the famous brick suit he wore at The Eagles Rock ‘n' Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and over 400 musical instruments.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

“I wanted people to have a chance to get a guitar or get something of mine that they may think is valuable. So, it's my way of giving back. And this will help veterans, as a portion of the proceeds from the auction will go to VetsAid," Walsh said before adding, with his trademark humor, "And now I will have more room in my warehouse so I can go get more stuff!”

Walsh told Upworthy that the hardest item to let go of is his 1966 Framus Strato Gold De Luxe 12-string electric guitar that he used heavily on his 1972 Barnstorm album. “It’s because of the sentimental value, and that was a very creative period of my life, and some great songs came out of it,” he told Upworthy. “I played it a couple times and said, ‘Man, I should keep this forever, and then it goes back into storage, and I don't see it till I happen upon it the next time.’ So, it's time for somebody else to have.”

joe walsh guitar, 12-string guitar, strato gold de luxe, vintage guitar, A 1966 Framus Strato Gold De Luxe 12-string electric guitar.via Julien's Auctions (used with permission)

One of the most unusual items on the auction block is Walsh’s ham radio. He was introduced to the World War II-era technology as a boy in New York, and it became a lifelong passion. “That saved me from a horrible, stagnant summer, and I learned Morse code by myself, took the exam, and got a license,” Walsh shared at The Troubadour. “This is the same model that I got, and I talked to 32 states in about four months. That's all I did, was talk on Morse code to people."

ham radio, joe walsh's radio, hammerlund radio, amatuer radio, short wave receiver A Hammarlund HQ-One Forty Five model 145C Ham radio shortwave receiver.via Julien's Auctions (used with permission)

Walsh’s passion for helping veterans is very personal to the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer. His father, Lt. Robert Newton Fidler, was a flight instructor for the first US operational jet-powered aircraft, the Lockheed F-80 Shooting Star, and died in a mid-air collision over Okinawa in 1949 while on active duty. Walsh was just 20 months old at the time. Since its founding eight years ago, VetsAID has awarded over $4 million in grants to veteran organizations. On November 15, Walsh assembled a group of musicians, including Nathaniel Rateliff, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Vince Gill, Ryan Bingham, and the Texas Gentlemen, for a VetsAid benefit concert in Wichita, Kansas, which is available to stream at VEEPS.

“There's a special place for me with the Gold Star families because I am one. I know what that sadness is,” Walsh told Upworthy. “We didn't have the Gold Star terminology when I was growing up. It was just, 'Oh, you lost your father? That's too bad.’ So I am resonant with Gold Star families and the sacrifices our vets and their families make. I wanted to find a way to support them and started VetsAid.”

In addition to The Troubadour, The Life's Been Good: Joe Walsh auction is set to take place on December 16th and 17th online at Julien's Auctions.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

music
Pop CultureMusic
Trending Stories