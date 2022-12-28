+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Identity

'Wrong blind person. Wrong day': Blind reporter explains how he got his phone back from a thief.

He used his sense of hearing.

sean dilley, blind bbc reporter, crimes disabled people
via Unsplash and Unsplash

People with disabilities are often victims of crime.

Sean Dilley, a blind news reporter and project lead for the BBC’s Reframing Disability Programme, was taking a break from work in the early morning hours on Tuesday, December 27, when a robber rode by on a bicycle and snatched his iPhone 14.

However, the thief didn’t know who he was messing with and Dilley was able to get his phone back.

"A man on a bike just SNATCHED and stole my iPhone from my hand, wrong blind person, wrong day. Jumped on him, safely detained and got my phone back. Quite a few cuts and bruises,” Dilley wrote on Twitter.

"I took a running jump and dive on the thief and knocked him off his bike and onto the floor I recover my phone, advised him that he was detained and called @ metpoliceuk on 999,” he continued. “I did let him go after a few minutes, but only when others arrive to help me. I absolutely could have continued to detain the gentleman, but I got my phone back and I actually didn’t want to risk injuring him I had him safely, detained on the floor, with my body weight across his legs and his wrists held to the floor."

After Dilley let him go, the robber fled the scene of the crime. “The suspect left the scene in the direction of Greenwell Street. Enquiries are ongoing to locate them,” the Met Police said in a statement.

Although we should never underestimate people with disabilities, it is pretty incredible for someone born with congenital blindness and uses a guide dog to be able to take down a mugger and get his phone back.

After the incident, Dilley admitted that it was “stupid” for him to have put himself in harm’s way, but he was still proud of himself for getting his phone back.

Dilley was able to locate the thief using his hearing.

People were concerned that Dilley was hurt. But apart from minor scrapes, he was fine.

Dilley’s story shows we should never underestimate how tough people with disabilities can be but it also highlights an issue that needs more attention. Disabled people are more likely to be victims of crime.

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, “Persons with disabilities were victims of 26% of all nonfatal violent crime while accounting for about 12% of the population” from 2009 to 2019. The study also states that one in three people who are victims of robbery has at least one disability and the rate of violent victimization for people with disabilities is almost four times that of those without.

The highest rates of victimization are among people with cognitive disabilities. They are about 7 times more likely to be victims of violent crimes than people without disabilities.

Dilley was brave to go after his assailant to get his phone back and is a wonderful example of courage. Let’s hope that his bravery dissuades other criminals from victimizing people with disabilities.

From Your Site Articles
disabilities
Top Splash

Mom tells 9-year-old daughter to 'smile more' for school show and instantly regretted it

'Afterward, I regrettably said the one thing that no female *ever* wants to hear. "Try to smile more."'

Anniesgotabun Tiktok screenshots

Mom tells her daughter to smile more and instantly regrets it.

There is one request that unites all women and girls no matter their political affiliation or socioeconomic status, and that's telling them to smile when they're just minding their business. Think of it like a fairly universal "don't" when interacting with women, unless you're a photographer hired to take their photo.

A mom on TikTok found herself reaping the consequences of telling her 9-year-old daughter to smile when she was rehearsing a performance for her school. To say her daughter was not amused would be an understatement. The mom, whose TikTok name is Anniesgotabun, shared a video before and after her daughter's performance.

The caption of the video read "mistakes were made" complete with the facepalm emoji and the hastag #parentingfail. In the first part of the video you can clearly see her daughter going through the motions of the musical production looking unenthusiastic. The mom explains her error via text overlay explaining "my daughter had her final rehearsal for the school musical yesterday."

Keep ReadingShow less
tiktok
Pop Culture

Dolly Parton credits humor as the key to 'never arguing' during her 56 year marriage

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean have a love story for the ages.

www.flickr.com

Dolly Parton and husband Carl Dean

Dolly Parton’s long lasting marriage with husband Carl Dean is about as famous as any of her greatest hits. As the story goes, one wholesome first date at a McDonald’s led to tying the knot in 1964—and the two have been together ever since. Fifty-six years and counting.

Sure, perhaps Parton and Dean’s compatibility is simply a one-in-a-million act of fate. But even if the stars did perfectly align to bring them together, odds are considerable effort was still required in order to help their relationship through the inevitable ups-and-downs of life.

So just what has been the secret sauce keeping that spark alive? In a word, humor.

Keep ReadingShow less
love stories
Joy

28-year-old buys cruise ship apartment because it's less than renting and he can see the world

An all-expenses-paid life for about $50,000 a year? Sounds like a deal.

via Pixabay

A cruise ship floating on azure waters.

Living the rest of your life on a cruise ship seems like the dream of the ultra-rich. You wake up every morning and have an all-you-can-eat breakfast. Spend the afternoon hanging out by the pool or touring a fantastic city such as Rome or Dubrovnik.

At night, have a drink in the lounge watching a comedian or a jazz band, then hit the sack and do it all over again the next day. Seems too good to be true for the average person, right? Think again.

Twenty-eight-year-old Austin Wells of San Diego told CNBC that he can make it happen because it’s cheaper than living onshore in Southern California and he gets to see the world. “The thing that most excites me is I don’t have to upend my daily routine, in order to go see the world,” Wells told CNBC.

Keep ReadingShow less
cruise ships
Community

Two moms find missing baby just in time using their intuition and a bit of classic sleuthing

A wild ride with the best possible ending.

IMPD Twitter

Two moms find missing baby in abandoned car just in time

There's a prime market for crime documentaries and it's typically moms. This is totally based on personal observation and not hard data. Flexing your sleuthing skills on a case that's already solved and being aired on multiple networks is easy. Doing it when you're faced with a situation in real life is a bit harder and should likely be left up to the professionals.

But what happens when you're face to face with someone that is accused of kidnapping a baby? Well, two women in Indianapolis put on their detective hats when alarm bells went off after buying toys from a woman who was in front of a gas station. Shyann Delmar and Mecka Curry's hunch led them on a wild ride fit for a Lifetime movie.

December 19, Kason and Ky'air Thomas, 5-month-old twins were in the backseat of their mother's running car in Columbus, Ohio when she ran inside to pick up a Door Dash order. In the short amount of time it took her to retrieve the order and return to the car, Nalah Jackson had hopped in the vehicle and taken off with the boys inside.

Keep ReadingShow less
kason thomas
Pop Culture

Someone made the Home Depot music into a rap and it’s perfection

It's the ultimate DIY dad's weekend warrior theme song.

Welyn/YouTube

Home Depot rap makes the perfect home improvement weekend warrior theme song.

Not all dads are home improvement weekend warriors, but for those who are, Home Depot is where it's at. Like, literally, it's where everything is at. It's where they get tools, parts, materials—everything from honking huge sheets of wood to the tiniest little nuts and bolts. If you need it, Home Depot has it. If Home Depot doesn't have it, it probably doesn't exist.

For DIY dads, Home Depot is a second home and as much as I hate to stereotype, there are some common characteristics these dads share. I know because I'm married to one. And nowhere is this stereotype summed up as succinctly—or hilariously—as in the 33-second rap song YouTube gamer Welyn created using the Home Depot theme song.

I mean, just check out the opening lyrics:

Keep ReadingShow less
home depot rap
Education

Yes, there is actually a best way to load a dishwasher

This info could save many a relationship.

Photo by Wendelin Jacober via Canva

Best practices for loading a dishwasher can end the dishwasher wars.

There are two types of people in this world—people who care about how the dishwasher gets loaded and those who don't, and never the twain shall meet.

Those who do care are frequently driven bonkers by those who don't, as well as by their fellow carers who disagree on the proper methodology. Dishwasher loading is serious business for those who care, and many a ladle has been raised in exasperation at those who load the dishwasher "wrong"—as if there were a definitive "right" way to do it.

There's a difference between "right" and "best," of course. Everyone thinks their way is right, but that's a completely subjective judgment. There really are some best practices, however, based on manufacturer tips and experts who test dishwashers for consumer rankings lists.

Keep ReadingShow less
household tips
Trending Stories