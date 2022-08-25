+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Family

Mother shares the chant she taught her blind daughter to lift her up when she gets down

"I always tell her to take a breather and to chant."

dora chhith, sadaya paige, self-affirmation
via Pexels

A child reads a book written in braille.

Dora Chhith's daughter Sadaya Paige was born with septo-optic dysplasia, a disease that causes the optic nerve and pituitary gland to be underdeveloped. Sadly, Sadaya was born completely blind in both eyes. She wears nonprescription glasses for protection.

Chhith told Good Morning America she realized something was different about her child shortly after her birth. "I was cradling her and I was just admiring her, you know, as a new mom, and I noticed that I've only been able to see the white part of Sadaya's eyes,” she said.

Twenty-four hours after alerting people at the hospital, she learned that Sadaya had septo-optic dysplasia. However, Chhith refuses to let her daughter’s disability hold her back in life, even though it causes considerable challenges.

"I always called her super magical. I often tell her she sparkles,” Chhith told Good Morning America. “I admire her so much because she never lets her impairment stop her from doing what she enjoys to do every day.”

To help her daughter make it through all of life's challenges, Chhith taught her a very simple chant at a very young age: "I'm smart, I'm beautiful, I'm confident, I'm independent. And I can do anything I put my mind to."

"I've instilled it into her since she was about 8 months onward,” she told Good Morning America. “And if at any time Sadaya has a meltdown, I always tell her to take a breather and to chant that."

According to science, Chhith's affirmation should be a major help to her daughter. Affirmations are an effective way to shift one’s focus from their perceived inadequacies to their strengths.

Heathline says creating a mental image of yourself doing something actually activates “many of the same brain areas that actually experiencing these situations would.”

By making the affirmation a regular part of Sadaya’s day, they become more effective. When we regularly repeat positive affirmations, our brain begins to take them as fact. The same works for negative self-talk, so we all have to be careful how we think about ourselves.

The key is to have positive affirmations that we either believe or accept as possible.

“Where I see most people having difficulty with positive affirmations is when they are trying to make a positive self-statement about something that they really don’t believe is true,” cognitive psychologist Jennice Vilhauer Ph.D. writes in Psychology Today. “This is because the brain generally resists large leaps in thought.”

Chhith's affirmations are a great way to teach her daughter to overcome the many challenges that come with being blind. They are also a great example for parents who have children with or without disabilities. We all have our unique challenges and affirmations are a wonderful tool to help us persevere.

"I feel like there shouldn't be any stereotypes of a person being blind. They're able to do anything and everything a person with sight can do,” she told Good Morning America. “Even though it may be difficult—this is how she falls, this is how she gets back up."


From Your Site Articles
parenting
Pop Culture

What happens after drinking 1, 2, and 3 glasses of wine? 19 viral photos tell all.

Ah, the beauty in winding down.

This article originally appeared on 11.19.16


Marcos Alberti's "3 Glasses" project began with a joke and a few drinks with his friends.

The photo project originally depicted Alberti's friends drinking, first immediately after work and then after one, two, and three glasses of wine.

But after Imgur user minabear circulated the story, "3 Glasses" became more than just a joke. In fact, it went viral, garnering more than 1 million views and nearly 1,800 comments in its first week. So Alberti started taking more pictures and not just of his friends.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joy

Two women at a Texas Denny's realized it was short staffed so they jumped in and started cooking

"We just looked at each other and it wasn't even a question. We both knew what we had to do."

Courtesy of Sylvia Arrendondo

Strangers help restaurant serve customers

We've all been there. Standing in line to be seated at a fairly busy restaurant while your stomach growls in protest. But when two women left a concert August 22 in search of food, they had no idea they'd find themselves taking orders and cooking food. Sylvia Arrendondo and her mother Idalia Merkel went to a local Denny's in Texas and were seated by another customer before realizing the restaurant was extremely short staffed. Instead of taking their business elsewhere, they decided to roll up their sleeves and get to work.

Keep ReadingShow less
acts of kindness
Joy

A new study found this flirting strategy to be the most effective, regardless of your looks

It's science!

via Pexels

A couple enjoying a glass of wine.

This story originally appeared on 05.07.22


In the 1988 Disney classic “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” the titular character is in an unlikely relationship with his voluptuous wife Jessica. Roger is a frantic, anxious rabbit with a penchant for mischief, while Jessica is a quintessential ’40s bombshell who stands about a foot and a half taller and isn’t “bad,” just “drawn that way.”

When private investigator Eddie Valiant asked Jessica what she sees in “that guy?” she replies, “He makes me laugh.”

This type of couple may seem like something we only see in the movies, but don’t underestimate the power of humor when it comes to attractiveness. A new study published in Evolutionary Psychology found that being humorous is the most effective way to flirt for both men and women.

Keep ReadingShow less
relationships
Trending Stories