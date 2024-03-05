People share nine seemingly 'overrated' baby items that new parents should absolutely get
No, you don't need the most expensive stuff but parents are swearing by things on this list.
As a participant in the Amazon Associates affiliate program, Upworthy may earn proceeds from items purchased that are linked to this article, at no additional cost to you.
From the moment you find out you're expecting a baby it seems like every store you've ever shopped at also received the positive pregnancy results. Suddenly you're getting emails and ads for every baby item imaginable. Your head is spinning with choices and no real idea on what you actually need, especially if this is your first baby.
It doesn't take long to figure out that baby items are expensive and there are a lot of them, but which items can be left on the shelf and which ones should make its way to the registry? A group of parents answered the question, which overrated baby item they'd absolutely recommend spending the money on and some things may be a surprise.
Parents in the Upworthy community were quick to jump in and help new parents not spend an exorbitant amount of money on unnecessary baby items. The list included things as simple as Boogie Wipes to actual furniture like a gliding rocking chair, and the reasoning is just practicality no matter the cost. Here are the top items mentioned:
My Brest Friend Pillow
1. My Brest Friend Original Nursing Pillow
"My Brest Friend. Works so much better than a Boppy pillow for nursing," Amy Terwilliger says. The pillow is ergonomically designed to comfortably sit around your waist while you nurse or hold your baby. It also has a pocket to keep a bottle or pacifier and conveinently clips around you to stay in place while you adjust your position for comfort.
2. Rocker Recliner Chair
"We bought a lazyboy rocker recliner. I didn't know how much I'd use it but my baby is 3 months old now and I can't tell you how many nights I've spent in that chair. Best money we spent," Amanda Legassie writes.
3. The famous Baby Brezza
Pretty sure you don't even have to be a parent to have heard of the Baby Brezza. It's just that fancy and that famous and at first glance seems like a colossal waste of money, but parents that buy it swear by it. Laurence Gareau shares, "For the moms who plan/have to go with formula, at 4 months old and more, a baby brezza. We call it the baby nespresso machine. Its quick, accurate and always the right temperature."
4. A Baby Bjorn or any high quality baby carrier
"A baby carrier! Or two. I liked having a soft structured carrier for most times, and a stretchy wrap for summer weather and hanging around the house. Having a good, quality carrier can help caregivers avoid back pain, hold their fussy newborns comfortably, and still have the freedom to walk around and do things if they would like to! I even took my wrap to the hospital with me when I birthed #2 (and used it!)," Catherine Weber reveals. Many others shared the same sentiment on baby carriers.
5. A Pack n' Play with bassinet and changing table
Quite a few people explained how needed a Pack n' Play was when adding a new baby. It's an all in one portable sleeping space for your baby that comes in handy when baby still sleeps in the room with you and when going on trips. "A good pack and play... one with the little upper spot for changing.. a really good one is a life saver!," Jilliaine Hopper shares.
6. Bottle sterilizer and dryer
Sterilizing bottles can be a pain but it has to be done and now there's no need to stand over a boiling pot of water with a timer. Brittney Salaiz says, "The bottle sanitizer/dryer. We used ours so much and having dry bottles ready quickly helped a lot."
7. A baby swing that goes in multiple directions
"Baby swing....save me on so many nights when a baby was congested and needed to sleep upright. Also guaranteed nap and one of the few things that helped with one of my colicky babies. Get one that goes side to side or front to back," Kimberly Lungerman Allende says.
8. High quality car seat
This was repeated several times by parents expressing the importance of spending the money on a high quality car seat that will keep your child safe in an accident. "Decent car seats. Splash on that 25kg Swedish plus tested seat and see how it pays you back," Emma Mattingley writes.
9. Owlet Smart Sock
The Owlet Smart Sock was mentioned repeatedly but one parent gave a real life example of how it helped her. "The Owlet sock was irreplaceable for us- especially since my daughter had Covid, RSV, and croup before she was even 8 months old. It helped us monitor her oxygen and gave us so much peace of mind," Rachel Roundy discloses.
Of course, every baby is different but these were some of the top suggested items listed. Hopefully these experienced parents suggestions help new parents feel a bit more successful in their early parenting journey.