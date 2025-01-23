People are sharing all the random things they 'haven't thought about since grade school'
"The flavor of the wooden spoon haunts me to this day."
Everyone's childhood is different. But there are common objects, sights, sounds, smells, and memories from elementary school that most Gen Xers and Millennials share.
Personally, when i think back to being in elementary school in the '80s, I remember the taste of the chocolate chip cookie we got on Fridays (with the pizza), the humiliation of getting nailed in the back during nation ball, and the grumbling, grinding sound that happened when you slipped a disk into the drive on an Apple IIe computer.
Nowadays, in a world where most kids would have no idea how to even turn on an Apple IIe or have never felt the sting of a rubber nation ball hitting them square between the shoulders, I get a bittersweet feeling when I think back to my elementary school days.
Mel Madara stirred the nostalgia pot on X (formerly Twitter) one week in 2020 when she posted a series of photos of things she remembers from elementary school that anyone from age 55 down to age 30 probably recollect, too.
Ah, the good old days. via Daniel Bagel / Flickr
She started up with a series of objects and experiences you may have forgotten that were a daily part of elementary school life.
bringing back weird memories from elementary school: A THREAD pic.twitter.com/t3hJlWyl9V
— melina ¨̮ (@melmadara) March 3, 2020
resting your head on the cold window just hit different pic.twitter.com/OFhMIeokc5
— melina ¨̮ (@melmadara) March 3, 2020
when this would hit your ankles .. ow pic.twitter.com/TRc3vvGNcK
— melina ¨̮ (@melmadara) March 3, 2020
the original smart board pic.twitter.com/Bg166jAmmA
— melina ¨̮ (@melmadara) March 3, 2020
the flavor of the wooden spoon haunts me to this day pic.twitter.com/8ZRdMy9LE4
— melina ¨̮ (@melmadara) March 3, 2020
these!!! i can still smell them pic.twitter.com/exxYZclPX8
— melina ¨̮ (@melmadara) March 3, 2020
i didn't trust people who did this pic.twitter.com/HGmhDh6AiS
— melina ¨̮ (@melmadara) March 3, 2020
if you had these you were COOL pic.twitter.com/DctrpTXu8s
— melina ¨̮ (@melmadara) March 3, 2020
the static that came from these ... pic.twitter.com/92xsIZcKge
— melina ¨̮ (@melmadara) March 3, 2020
and let's not forget pic.twitter.com/x2nHozoFRP
— melina ¨̮ (@melmadara) March 3, 2020
scholastic. book. fair. pic.twitter.com/LPDgw8iuC1
— melina ¨̮ (@melmadara) March 4, 2020
She inspired countless followers to share the things they remember from elementary school in the '80s and '90s.
Remember Heads-up 7-up? Can Remember the anxiety as someone walked slowly though the room and you hoped and prayed they touched your thumb?
pic.twitter.com/ZWOzFkSpBW
— Danny Staley (@Elmo69er) March 3, 2020
That clock you can wind up from behind.
pic.twitter.com/qAsBv5BfR3
— Wings 2020! (@let346312) March 3, 2020
Do you remember dying on Oregon trail repeatedly?
Free time on the computer... pic.twitter.com/SdViGfFDnX
— El Negrito (@tedminust) March 3, 2020
M.A.S.H.! Did you wind up in a mansion, apartment, shack, or a house? What kind of job did you get? Who did you marry? What kind of car do you drive?
pic.twitter.com/fZuUY8bbCE
— bloob🍭 (@bloob3rry_) March 4, 2020
Before Michelle Obama it was acceptable to feed a kid a taquito filled with pizza.
Everyone's favorite day was pizza stick day pic.twitter.com/xFqHQWBUvO
— Jonathan lopez (@JLo_2424) March 4, 2020
The stool that helped you grab that Judy Blume book just out of reach. It was also a great place to sit and read if the tables were filled up or you just wanted some privacy.
Library Stools pic.twitter.com/bAyMGwCNWm
— Wings 2020! (@let346312) March 3, 2020
My skin is peeling off!
pic.twitter.com/olDf1s9uPt
— Jason Kizer (@jason_kizer) March 3, 2020
Ah, childhood! So weird, so wonderful.
This article originally appeared five years ago.