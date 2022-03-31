Pop Culture

Paul Rudd hit Conan O'Brien with a prank he's been doing for 18 years—and still pulled it off

Conan genuinely didn't see it coming.

paul rudd, conan o'brien
Cloudy in PA/YouTube/ Conan O'Brien/Twitter

Paul Rudd has pulled the same gag on Conan O'Brien for nearly two decades.

Paul Rudd is a prolific and perseverant prankster. Just ask Conan O'Brien.

In 2004, Rudd was a guest on Conan O'Brien's talk show and he told O'Brien he'd brought a clip of the finale of "Friends" to share with him and the audience. He set up what the clip would be, but when O'Brien cut to it, what played was a scene from the cheesy 1988 film "Mac and Me."

Paul Rudd's First "Mac And Me" Prank | Late Night with Conan O’Brien www.youtube.com

It was cute and silly and the beginning of a nearly two-decade-long running gag.

In the years since, Rudd has pulled the "Mac and Me" clip out around a dozen times on Conan O'Brien's show while promoting various projects, from "Anchorman 2" to "Ant-Man." Sometimes he starts to show a clip from an actual film he's in, which then suddenly switches to the "Mac and Me" scene. And Paul Rudd has remained deadpan, every time.

After so many years of Rudd pulling this prank, you'd think Conan O'Brien would anticipate it. And indeed, he does know to expect it on his talk show. But Rudd managed to surprise O'Brien this week by pulling the gag with a twist—playing the audio of the clip on O'Brien's podcast, "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend."

Rudd told O'Brien that he'd been working on a podcast project of his own, a four-episode narrative on Audible. He described how excited he was to get to record it with some of his friends, including Adam Scott and Ken Marino. He explained the basic premise of the series, with the characters and background story. He said he brought a clip from the series to share—and this time, O'Brien really didn't see the prank coming.

Watch:

O'Brien's repeated "You can't do that on a podcast!" is hilarious. He genuinely wasn't expecting it this time, which makes it all the more delightful.

How dedicated do you have to be to keep a gag going for 18 years? And to make up an entire series just to get O'Brien to fall for it? The guy is a legend.

Watch the supercut of all the times Rudd has pranked O'Brien's audience with "Mac and Me" to see how he's managed to keep it going for so long:

Totally predictable after a while, but honestly? It's Paul Rudd. Even when you know it's coming, it's still great. Moving the gag to the podcast realm was just extra next level. We wouldn't expect anything less.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Joy

Dog owner dressed up as dog's favorite toy and his reaction was seriously adorable

Charlie the Golden 18/YouTube

Charlie the golden retriever got to experience a life-sized Mr. Quackers and it was sheer joy.

The first thing you need to know about Charlie the golden retriever is that he loves Mr. Quackers.

Mr. Quackers is Charlie's stuffed yellow duck. Charlie carries him around everywhere, he loves him so.

@charliethegolden18

I always so happ to see my lil bro 😋 #dogsoftiktok #petsoftiktok #dogs #goldenretriever


Anyone who's had a dog with a favorite stuffy knows that it's a bit like a child with a favorite stuffy. As long as the stuffy is there, all is well. If stuffy goes missing, all hell breaks loose. Nobody take the stuffy away. Nobody lose the stuffy. Nobody mess with the stuffy.

Where they go, their stuffy goes.

Where Charlie goes, Mr. Quackers goes.

That's just the way it is.

Keep Reading Show less
Democracy

Australians are worried about Americans and our comparatively abysmal minimum wage

Photo by Melissa Walker Horn on Unsplash, @BrettKlein/Twitter

Australia's minimum wage is an example for us all.

How great is Australia? A relaxed cultural vibe that is progressive, inclusive and seems like a literal day at the beach. They even give us some of our favorite Marvel superhero film actors. Must be tough to make a buck there though, right? Actually, they've got a significant edge on us there as well. Take a look at Australian's minimum wage and how much further it goes for the average worker than for your typical hard-working American.

Australian unions are currently pushing for a 5% increase to the minimum wage to counter inflation. Australia's minimum wage is 20.33 Australian dollars per hour, which is the equivalent of $15.23 (as of the writing of this article).

Meanwhile, Americans are still sitting on the same federal minimum wage we've had since 2009—a whopping $7.25 an hour—while we are also dealing with inflation.

Minimum wage by U.S. state varies—a lot—from $7.25 to $15.90. And most states have different minimum wages for tipped jobs such as wait staff in a restaurant, on the assumption that you'll earn enough tips to make up the base wage. Though employers can choose to pay above the minimum, they aren't required to. And the minimum tipped wage in 17 states is $2.13 per hour.

Let me repeat that. In 17 states in the United States of America in 2022, the tipped minimum wage is $2.13 per hour.

Keep Reading Show less
minimum wage
Family

An elementary school had picture day on St. Patrick's Day and hilarious chaos ensued

via Henry Burrows/Flickr

A young girl posing in front of a green screen.

When I was a kid growing up in the ’80s and ’90s, on school picture day you posed in front of a backdrop that resembled something you’d see in a Sears portrait studio. But these days a lot of school photographers pose children in front of green screens so their parents can choose a background later.

The process is called “chroma keying” and it’s used for dropping digital effects into movies. The problem is that if you wear green in front of the screen, part of you will disappear when the new background is added.

Sugar Grove Elementary in Indianapolis, Indiana ran into some serious problems earlier this month after it decided to have picture day on St. Patrick’s Day. The school had scheduled its spring photos twice but the dates were changed due to inclement weather.

A few days after the photo shoot, parents got a real shock when the photo proofs arrived and their kids were partially invisable in the photos. They had floating, disembodied heads, and their clothing seemed to blend into the background of the shots.

Keep Reading Show less
comedy
Trending Stories