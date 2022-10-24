+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Pop Culture

Why people are saying this bread expert is Conan O'Brien's funniest guest ever

Apparently the smell of bread is a 'surging of a geyser of aromas.'

conan obrien bread guy
YouTube

It aired back in 2007 and still goes viral.

Conan O'Brien had some pretty epically hilarious “Late Night” guests over the years. But much like gently kneaded dough half an hour into forming, one guest has risen above all others.

That guest is Steven Kaplan, the history professor, author and bread expert, who will tell you exactly how baking and consuming bread is akin to … ahem … a sensual experience.

Kaplan originally appeared on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” to promote his book “Good Bread Is Back” back in February 2007, but the video still goes viral to this very day.

Just what makes Kaplan’s interview so legendary? For one thing, he’s a master with zingers, dishing out amazing off-the-cuff one liners like “it’s got no theology, so a Catholic shouldn’t be worried about it,” that even caught O’Brien off guard. “This guy is casually funnier than most comedians,” one person remarked in the comments.

Another noted, "If this isn’t one of the most impressive segments I’ve ever seen. The natural comedic talent of the bread guy, Conan’s ability to feed off of the bread guys jokes and energy, the way they compliment each other, and the fact this comes off as unscripted and completely genuine comedy. I wasn’t expecting this."

But really, it’s Kaplan’s carb-induced passion (in the most literal sense of the word) that makes it all completely next level. “It’s pretty much like a sexual act,” he tells a bug-eyed O’Brien, before—I kid you not—stroking, fondling AND caressing various loaves. The words “inseminate,” “swells” and “mount” may or may not have been used.

Check it out below. Warning: you’ll laugh, sure. But you’ll also never look at a loaf the same way again…

Things really kick off when Kaplan splits the bread open and thrusts his face in to get a “surging of a geyser of aromas.” No words can really do it justice, but suffice it to say … it certainly brings up an evocative image.

O’Brien, who can barely contain himself, quips at the end that “if this segment airs tonight, I’ll be very, very surprised.”

But air it did, and now Kaplan sharing his unbridled love of bread is widely regarded by O’Brien fans as his single greatest interview.

From Your Site Articles
funny
Humor

He showed up for a job interview and the BBC accidentally put him on live TV as an expert

Guy Goma's viral video is the peak of grace under pressure.

Photo by Rich Smith on Unsplash

Interviewee's case of mistaken identity is pure gold.

We've all been there at some point or another, nervously waiting for a big job interview hoping you don't sweat through your good shirt. Interviews are stressful but there's likely no job interview more stressful than the one Guy Goma went on in 2006 for the BBC, when he was mistaken for an expert for a news segment. The person they were supposed to interview for the news segment was Guy Kewney, an actual music industry expert. But with cameras rolling and questions being asked, Goma took a deep breath and answered the newscaster.

Keep ReadingShow less
Science

A California farm is inviting visitors to 'cuddle' turkeys

The farm describes turkeys as intelligent and compassionate sentient beings.

Photo by William Stark on Unsplash

A farm in California is offering turkey cuddling this Thanksgiving.

With the holidays right around the corner, people are starting to make their plans. One farm in California is offering a new way to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday and some people may just take them up on it. The Gentle Barn in Santa Clarita, California, is a nonprofit hosting a turkey cuddling event on Thanksgiving Day.

Sure, most people are probably thinking that you planned to eat turkey for Thanksgiving and then complain about how tight your pants have suddenly gotten. But the people that run The Gentle Barn are saying turkey cuddling should be on list.

Keep ReadingShow less
thanksgiving
Celebrity

Jack Black shows off his impeccable impersonation of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

We've watched this no less than 20 times already.

en.m.wikipedia.org

Jack Black does impression of The Rock.

I don't know what it is about impersonations that are so fascinating to people but they're often hilarious, and Jack Black impersonating The Rock does not disappoint. From the 2018 clip you can't tell what prompted the impersonation but "Screen Junkies" interviewer looks to Black and asks him about his workout routine as if he's Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The comedian adjusts himself in his seat and doesn't break character the entire time and somehow the interviewer is able to maintain a serious face throughout the process. Kevin Hart and the actual Dwayne Johnson cannot keep it together while Black does his impression of his co-star.

Keep ReadingShow less
jack black
Trending Stories