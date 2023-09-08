‘You’ll be caught’: 19 years ago, Conan O’Brien predicted Danny Masterson going to prison
Did Conan predict Masterson's fate?
Danny Masterson, best known for playing Steven Hyde on “That ‘70s Show” from 1998 to 2006, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday, September 7, for raping two women during the height of his fame. Throughout the trial, prosecutors argued that the Church of Scientology helped cover up the assaults—an allegation the organization denied.
After Masterson’s sentencing, footage of an uncomfortable 2004 exchange with former late-night host Conan O’Brien went viral on X, formerly Twitter. During the exchange, O’Brien tells Masterson that he will pay for his behavior one day.
The eerie prediction came after Masterson used a strange example to show that his Long Island accent hadn’t disappeared. He noted that his friend, Bodhi Elfman, “always teases me, and he says, ‘Hi, my name is Danny Masterson, would you like to touch my balls?'” saying the last word with a New York accent.
Masterson’s reply didn’t help his case.
“I mean, you got ’em, you know what I mean? Everybody should grab,” he says.
O’Brien looks slightly perturbed by Masterson’s example, pauses, and in a serious tone, says, “I’ve heard about you. And you’ll be caught soon. I know you will.”
“I will,” Masterson replies.
It’s unclear watching the exchange whether O’Brien knew of Masterson’s behavior, but interestingly, he pauses to show that he’s not joking before he tells Masterson that he will get caught. Watching the clip in 2023, it's either an example of an incredible coincidence or the fact that even though television is a big industry, when someone is a predator, word gets around.