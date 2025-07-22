Ozzy Osbourne's 1982 interview shows his softer side and is moving fans to their core
"But there's a side of me that wants to say 'Hey ya know. I want to go fishing in a lake.'"
There are some rockstars you just don't think could ever die. They're simply too iconic to leave this world. Their impact was so strong, it created a tsunami in the sea of rock 'n' roll. No one rocked harder, no one cared less, no one was as lovable (usually), and no one cleared such a lit (pun intended) path for metalheads quite like him.
And yet John Michael "Ozzy" Osbourne, AKA the Prince of Darkness, has left the building, most likely on the wings of a bat. Whether you knew him from his Black Sabbath days (he was a founding member and front man), his solo music work, his reality TV show stint, or just hearing his doting wife, Sharon, discuss him on TV—most of us knew Ozzy.
But we may not have known all the sides of Osbourne. In a beautifully odd 1982 interview for Night Flight, Osbourne sat down with short preppy hair—out-of-character for his usual gothic vibe.
He was still, of course, Ozzy. The clip begins with him rolling his eyes back into his head, perhaps signaling that we were about to visit his personal planet, far, far away. The interviewer wastes no time. She asks, "It has been rumored that you have bitten off the heads off doves, bats, dogs, everything. We want to set the record straight. What head did you really bite?"
Osbourne answers, "Well if you want me to be funny—I bit my own head off." He then goes on to reveal the infamous story of thinking a fan threw a rubber bat on stage, only to realize it was a real one after it was too late. As the interviewer tries to move on to the next question, Osbourne continues. "The taste of bats is very salty."
She redirects and asks him about his tattoos. He reveals a beautiful dragon on his chest, which he claims was drawn by the bat. "You see? Tattooed by the bat." He then shows another tattoo of a screaming skull-demon and says without hesitation, "That's my mother-in-law."
But despite his rather absurd and avant-garde hilarity, what happens next in the interview is quite telling. Osbourne tries to make a clear distinction between his true self and his persona. "It's like, I think there's a wild man in everybody," he says sincerely. "I'm a conductor of mayhem. I like to give myself to people as Ozzy (who is) sometimes a very unhappy person because on one side of my life, it's like constant work. And the understanding that people know me and like what I do.
But there's a side of me that wants to say 'Hey ya know. I want to go fishing in a lake.' I want to do what everybody else does. I said before we came on the air, I'm a split personality. Ozzy Osbourne and John Osbourne (are) two different people."
In this rarely seen gentle vulnerability, he says, "John Osbourne is talking to you now. But if you want me to [be] Ozzy…" (He changes his eyes and voice.) "To be Ozzy is kind of heavy. People expect you to bite the heads off things every time, every day they see you."
He goes on to share, "The reason I do what I do is because it's what everybody wants to do, but they ain't got the guts and all I am is honest." He describes what it feels like for fans to expect him to be a certain way. At one point, he even looks straight into the camera and says he's not that guy and that "them rabies shots hurt." Though when the interviewer responds, "So you're not gonna bite anymore bats?" Osbourne confesses, "Oh yeah."
"How do you psych yourself up to be Ozzy and how do you unwind to be John?" she asks next. "With great difficulty actually," he answers. "It's kind of difficult for me to answer these questions when I'm in myself, ya know?" He then shares he would never turn a fan down who was expecting Ozzy, but that he only hopes "they respect me as a person as well as an artist."
The interview takes a darker turn into questions about his issues with drugs and alcohol and an even darker one when he discusses his influences. But in classic Ozzy-ness, he couldn't quite articulate what he meant to say about the bleakest people in history. He had disdain for the horrors of certain dictators, but that he drew from their darkness as inspiration for this alter-ego character. (He later made it crystal clear that he wanted no affiliation with anti-Semites, seeing how his wife was half-Jewish.)
In just minutes after Osbourne's death was announced, the comment section came to life. Some quips were funny: "Today I decided to watch this interview, and an hour later bad news came. May you have a lot of cocaine in heaven." Some were heartfelt. "We love you Ozzy. Rest Easy." "Long live Ozzy from this life to the next!"
In typical Ozzy fashion, he went out with a bang on his own terms. Just a few weeks back, he and band members from the original lineup of Black Sabbath took the stage for a ten hour concert in Birmingham, England. Final bow, indeed.