+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Celebrity

Ozzy Osbourne's granddaughter has the most wholesome reaction to seeing him on TV

Maple thinks her Papa is singing right to her.

Ozzy Osbourne; Jack Osbourne's daughter; grandpa Ozzy; wholesome videos
E News|TikTok

Ozzy Osbourne's granddaughter sees "papa" on TV for fist time

Ozzy Osbourne is a grandfather. Sometimes it's hard to remember that rock icons are actual human beings that age, have children of their own that produce grandchildren. Instead of screaming lyrics into a crowd with running eyeliner, more often than not Ozzy is just being a normal "papa" as his granddaughter Maple calls him.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's two youngest children both recently welcomed their own children into the world. Jack welcomed his 4th daughter, Maple in 2021 and Kelly welcomed her first child, Sidney, a boy in 2022. The Osbournes currently have a family podcast with Sharon, Ozzy, Kelly and Jack so it shouldn't be a surprise that they spend time with their grandchildren just like any other grandparents.

But it was a sweet wholesome moment caught on video that has people gushing over baby Maple and her grandpa, Ozzy, who she calls "papa."

Ozzy was performing on TV like most of us are used to seeing, but for Maple, it was a new experience. When she saw him on the television signing into a microphone, she couldn't help but think he was performing just for her. The toddler watched her grandpa intently while repeating "papa, papa." So clearly recognizing the man on stage with his hair in his face as her beloved papa.

Jack is sitting and smiling next to her watching the little girl excitedly recognize her famous grandpa. E News shared the sweet clip on TikTok where it racked up over 2.2 million likes and commenters can't get over her adorable reaction.

"Omg! I love this! Imagine growing up to learn your grandpa is Ozzy Osbourne," one person says.

"And this is how you know what kind of grandpa Ozzy is," another comments.

"I could be wrong but I think Ozzy is Maple's person," someone writes.

While others were a bit mind blown that Ozzy is an actual grandpa. It's just confirmation that these guys are just normal people with kind of wild jobs.

"Hearing Ozzy called "papa" is a trip in itself. I'm so old," someone says.

"Ozzy has been a lot of things from Prince of Darkness to reality TV star. However, I think being a papa has been my favorite," another commenter writes.

Well, Ozzy, if comments were a judge, seems like the consensus is, ya done good! Maple is certainly a fan. You can watch the sweet moment below.

@enews

#OzzyOsbourne's number 1 fan? His granddaughter. 🥺❤️ (🎥: @jackosbourne)

From Your Site Articles
jack osbourne's daughter
Badge
Connections Academy
Connections Academy
Parenting

Gen Z is anything but lazy — they’re smart, strategic and eager to launch their careers

Here’s how to help them find their path amid a swiftly changing career landscape.

Photo by Eliott Reyna on Unsplash

Gen Z is navigating a career landscape unlike any other.

True

Every adult generation has its version of a “kids these days” lament, labeling the up-and-coming generation as less resilient or hardworking compared to their own youth. But Gen Z—currently middle school age through young adulthood—is challenging that notion with their career readiness.

Take Abigail Sanders, an 18-year-old college graduate. Thanks to a dual enrollment program with her online school, she actually earned her bachelor’s degree before her high school diploma. Now she’s in medical school at Bastyr University in Washington state, on track to become a doctor by age 22.

a family of 6 at a graduation with two graduatesAll four of the Sanders kids have utilized Connections Academy to prepare for their futures.

Abigail’s twin sister, Chloe, also did dual enrollment in high school to earn her associate’s in business and is on an early college graduation path to become a vet tech.

Maeson Frymire dreams of becoming a paramedic. He got his EMT certification in high school and fought fires in New Mexico after graduation. Now he’s working towards becoming an advanced certified EMT and has carved his career path towards flight paramedicine.

Sidny Szybnski spends her summers helping run her family’s log cabin resort on Priest Lake in Idaho. She's taken business and finance courses in high school and hopes to be the third generation to run the resort after attending college.

log cabin resort on edge of forestAfter college, Sidny Szybnski hopes to run her family's resort in Priest Lake, Idaho.

Each of these learners has attended Connections Academy, tuition-free online public schools available in 29 states across the U.S., to not only get ready for college but to dive straight into college coursework and get a head start on career training as well. These students are prime examples of how Gen Zers are navigating the career prep landscape, finding their passions, figuring out their paths and making sure they’re prepared for an ever-changing job market.

Lorna Bryant, the Head of Career Education for Connections Academy’s online school program, says that Gen Z has access to a vast array of career-prep tools that previous generations didn’t have, largely thanks to the internet.

“Twenty to 30 years ago, young people largely relied on what adults told them about careers and how to get there,” Bryant tells Upworthy. “Today, teens have a lot more agency. With technology and social media, they have access to so much information about jobs, employers and training. With a tap on their phones, they can hear directly from people who are in the jobs they may be interested in. Corporate websites and social media accounts outline an organization’s mission, vision and values—which are especially important for Gen Z.”

Research shows over 75% of high schoolers want to focus on skills that will prepare them for in-demand jobs. However, not all teens know what the options are or where to find them. Having your future wide open can be overwhelming, and young people might be afraid of making a wrong choice that will impact their whole lives.

Bryant emphasizes that optimism and enthusiasm from parents can help a lot, in addition to communicating that nothing's carved in stone—kids can change paths if they find themselves on one that isn’t a good fit.

Dr. Bryant and student video meeting Dr. Bryant meeting with a student

“I think the most important thing to communicate to teens is that they have more options than ever to pursue a career,” she says. “A two- or four-year college continues to be an incredibly valuable and popular route, but the pathways to a rewarding career have changed so much in the past decade. Today, career planning conversations include options like taking college credit while still in high school or earning a career credential or certificate before high school graduation. There are other options like the ‘ships’—internships, mentorships, apprenticeships—that can connect teens to college, careers, and employers who may offer on-the-job training or even pay for employees to go to college.”

Parents can also help kids develop “durable skills”—sometimes called “soft” or “human” skills—such as communication, leadership, collaboration, empathy and grit. Bryant says durable skills are incredibly valuable because they are attractive to employers and colleges and transfer across industries and jobs. A worldwide Pearson survey found that those skills are some of the most sought after by employers.

“The good news is that teens are likely to be already developing these skills,” says Bryant. Volunteering, having a part-time job, joining or captaining a team sport can build durable skills in a way that can also be highlighted on college and job applications.

Young people are navigating a fast-changing world, and the qualities, skills and tools they need to succeed may not always be familiar to their parents and grandparents. But Gen Z is showing that when they have a good grasp of the options and opportunities, they’re ready to embark on their career paths, wherever they may lead.

Learn more about Connections Academy here and Connections’ new college and career prep initiative here.

education
Pop Culture

Queen releases a never heard ballad sung by Freddie Mercury and it has fans in tears

Haunting, beautiful and powerful.

"Freddie Mercury" by kentarotakizawa is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

Fans are thrilled to hear Freddie Mercury's iconic voice once again.

Freddie Mercury had a voice and a stage presence unlike any other in rock music history. His unique talents helped propel the band Queen to the top of music charts and created a loyal fan base around the world.

Sadly, the world lost that voice when Mercury died of AIDS at age 45. For decades, most of us have assumed we'd heard all the music we were going to hear from him.

However, according to Yahoo! Entertainment, remaining Queen members Roger Taylor and Brian May announced this summer that they had found a never-released song they'd recorded with Mercury in 1988 as they were working on the album "The Miracle."

Keep ReadingShow less
freddie mercury
Joy

Mom shares the 'major reason' she decided to raise her kids outside the U.S.

Her family moved to Denmark in 2020, and they’re staying.

via Oleksander P/Pexels

Woman beside river between buildings in København, Denmark.

It’s a little hard to determine whether there is a trend in Americans relocating to other countries. Still, approximate figures show that the number of U.S. citizens living abroad has just about doubled since 1999, with the number jumping from 4.1 million to 8 million.

Mexico, Canada and the United Kingdom are the top 3 most popular destinations for American expatriates.

In a recent article for Business Insider, Brooke Black shared that she and her family relocated to Denmark in 2020 and one of the biggest reasons they have decided to stay is that it feels much safer. Black has a husband and two young daughters.

Keep ReadingShow less
america
Pop Culture

SNL sketch about George Washington's dream for America hailed an 'instant classic'

"People will be referencing it as one of the all time best SNL skits for years.”

Saturday Night Live/Youtube

Seriously, what were our forefathers thinking with our measuring system?

Ever stop to think how bizarre it is that the United States is one of the only countries to not use the metric system? Or how it uses the word “football” to describe a sport that, unlike fútbol, barely uses the feet at all?

What must our forefathers have been thinking as they were creating this brave new world?

Wonder no further. All this and more is explored in a recent Saturday Night Live sketch that folks are hailing as an “instant classic.”
Keep ReadingShow less
humor
Family

Dad and tween daughter show how their family 'co-sleeps' together

Their viral video has people debating when co-sleeping should end.

@deal_family/TikTok

Co-sleeping asa family might not be mainstream anymore, but it was once totally the norm.

Like virtually any aspect of parenting, co-sleeping, aka bed sharing, can be a bit of a controversial topic.

Sleeping together as a singular family unit is a much older practice, dating as far back as the Medieval Era—when sleeping separately was both unsafe and unattainable for most.

Today, it is generally recommended to have children sleeping on their own by the age of five, although plenty of parents will still share a bed with their 12 to 13-year-olds from time to time. In other words, there are no hard and fast rules—though many have strong opinions.

And while it certainly isn’t mainstream anymore, some families opt for the more classic sleeping approach.

Keep ReadingShow less
parenting
popular

10 things that made us smile this week

A weekly dose of joy, brought to you by Upworthy

Canva

All treats. No tricks.

Halloween has passed, thus kicking off the incoming holiday season. It's during this time of year that celebration, gratitude and reclaiming simple joys seem paramount.

It's not always easy to be in high spirits, though. Luckily, Upworthy can help with that. Each week we curate a list of things that brought a smile to our face. Little reminders that the world is still a pretty cool place, and that a lot of the people in it are quite wonderful.

And because the Halloween spirit doesn't have to expire after October 31st, this week's list of 10 smile-inducing things includes quite a bit of spooky fun—creative costumes, furry friends interacting with jack-o-lanterns and a friendly ghost vacuum to boot.

Scroll down and enjoy.

Keep ReadingShow less
uplifting
Joy

Incredibly-talented woman can change her accent so quickly people can't tell where she's from

The Language Blondie is impressive.

via The Language Blondie/TikTok

Teona Sima seemlessly switches between accents.

Some people have an innate ability to pick up languages. One of the indicators that someone can quickly learn multiple languages is their musical ear. Those who can distinguish tones can also detect minor pronunciation differences between different languages, such as how a “D” is pronounced differently in English versus Spanish.

Studies also show that people who are great at picking up multiple languages have good memories, and they can encode things in long-term memory and retrieve them quickly.

An excellent example of someone who has the innate ability to pick up multiple languages and knows how to have fun with them is Teona Sima, who goes by The Language Blondie on special media. She is fluent in English, French, Spanish, Macedonian and Turkish. She also has the incredible ability to speak languages in the accents of people from other countries.

Keep ReadingShow less
languages
Trending Stories