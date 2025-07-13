'Like old children's books': Woman offers passionate defense of 'cluttered' homes
"What if clutter wasn't chaotic, but charming, intentional, and storytelling?"
There's no question that we live in an age of overconsumption. We're able to have a limitless number of things shipped to our doorstep with a click of a button. We are marketed to constantly, with items targeted to our preferences and buying habits. Even when we try to keep our belongings under control, stuff just seems to accumulate, creating a constant purging process that drains our time and energy.
One reaction to overconsumption has been a modern push for minimalism. Clean surfaces, sparse decor—the antithesis of the clutter that inevitably creeps into our lives—has become a homemaking goal for many people. As a result, we have a popular aesthetic of homes that feel like museums or hotels—beautiful and serene, but lacking in character and personality.
The modern home aesthetic is entirely free of clutter. Photo credit: Canva
Some people genuinely prefer that style. But one woman is offering a different perspective on "clutter" that has some people feeling seen. Hannah of Real Vintage Dolls House shares how a blog post she came across—"Basing My Life on Scenes from Children's Books" by Jo—spoke to her heart as a person who loves what Jo refers to as "good mess."
"A huge part of the inspiration for this particular blog post was the Brambly Hedge books by Jill Barkham," Hannah says, "And it got me thinking about how children's books used to feel. You know, the Beatrix Potters, the classic Paddington Bear books, The Adventures of Tintin, Wind in the Willows, Winnie the Pooh, Rupert Bear, Milly, Molly, and Mandy. And yes, I have noticed an overarching theme here. Animals living in dens designed like our grandmother's living room."
Clutter that consists of actual trash, genuine junk, or things that belong elsewhere is one thing, but "aesthetically cluttered, lived-in, cozy" homes that feel like Grandma's house are another.
"Today, a lot of spaces seem to prioritize neatness, efficiency, and clean," says Hannah. "Whereas these examples, as Jo expresses, are art. Jo, like me, says that she doesn't actually mind a good dollop of healthy disorder, and she calls it 'good mess,' which is something that I really, really like. A space that reflects all the little idiosyncrasies of being human."
While Hannah says she delights in imperfection, she is also clear that not all mess is good and that there's something to be said for tidiness.
No one wants to live with so much stuff there's no room for living, of course. Giphy GIF by 60 Second Docs
"I enjoy things having their place," she says. "Honestly, I do. And I do not want to be someone that jam-packs their home to the point where there is no space for calm or serenity. But I will also not do away with my shelf of old books slotted snugly into my mahogany dresser simply because a Kindle can hold them all digitally."
It's true. Modern technology eliminates the need for many physical items, from books to paper to framed photos. But just because we can do something doesn't mean we should, and some people are drawn to a more analog existence. A low-tech life often means more single-purpose items, and Hannah embraces that.
"I guess that does make me a maximalist," she says. "But what it doesn't make me is materialistic because this lifestyle that I'm trying to achieve also brandishes things like sustainability, skills set, craftsmanship, frugality, and the art of doing."
"Clutter is not bad," she continues. "And minimalism isn't the answer. Although not a bad thing in and of itself, that is not the saint and clutter is not the demon. And I also want to make clear that I am not demonizing anybody that embraces minimalism and rejects clutter. My inner joy comes from my home's overall aesthetic appeal."
For her, that means the charm of being surrounded by used and useful things.
"Perhaps the answer really does lie in how we use our homes," says Hannah. "I mean, let's face it, Grandma's house was a workshop, not an exhibition space. And I'm paraphrasing Jo again there, but what a great little analogy. You know, my home is not a show home. It's a lived in home. It's a work in progress. I'm a work in progress, and my home reflects that."
Hannah quotes Jo's post as a perfect summary of her own thoughts:
"We live in a world where the acquisition of things is disastrously easy, and naturally there has been a backlash against this physical clutter, by making Things the enemy to be gotten rid of completely in order to be spiritually pure. But Things aren't the enemy. The means of production of Things is the enemy. We can have Things and make them and use tools to make them and create beauty all around us if we do it slowly, carefully, thoughtfully, and on a small scale. We can turn our houses back into hubs of creativity instead of being black holes of consumption."
Fellow lovers of the old children's book home aesthetic chimed in with their support:
"It is lovely to listen to someone who thinks like me. I do not fit in the modern world."
"My home is not a show home…it’s a work in progress.” You have articulated my undiagnosed aesthetic. Thank you!"
"An adult will see chaos. A child will see "treasures". I'm an old lady now but when I would visit either of my grandmothers in the late 1950's I would be fascinated by their lovely and one-of-a-kind belongings. And each item had a story. Everything was clean and their homes smelled like sunshine and baked bread. It was like walking into a storybook."
Sky Reading GIF by Foo Fighters Giphy
"I never realized I was trying to crawl inside a children's book. The decorating and clutter and creating 'things.' But thinking about it, I can draw multiple images from the abyss. All from children's books. And exactly how I want my space to look and feel."
"Being a maximalist brings me so much joy. So many people nowadays design their homes for the next owners and I just find that depressing, I just can't relax in homes that look like a waiting room. My goal for my space is for there to be something cool/weird/interesting no matter where you look, and so far everyone who's come over has absolutely loved my house."
"Finally, a video that’s 100% me. I hate minimalism. I love cluttered spaces. Not mess, but lots of knick knacks organised neatly. I love mismatched furniture and decor. In my opinion, it makes a home feel homey and welcoming."
If minimalism is your jam, more power to you. But if you find it doesn't speak to you at all, perhaps embrace the charm of creative clutter and tell people your goal is to live in a cozy children's book.
You can follow Real Vintage Dolls House on YouTube for more nostlgia-triggering content.