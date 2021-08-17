Pete and Chasten Buttigieg announce they are about to be new parents

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten have announced they are going to be parents.
The news is wonderful for their family and it also makes them the most high profile LGBTQ couple in U.S. politics to have a child.
"For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We're overjoyed to share that we've become parents!" Pete tweeted. "The process isn't done yet and we're thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can't wait to share more soon."
For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents! Th… https://t.co/059kq25vGQ— Pete Buttigieg (@Pete Buttigieg)1629220527.0
Chasten seconded his husband's tweet.
Some news! https://t.co/ikp1yLq9sR— Chasten Glezman Buttigieg (@Chasten Glezman Buttigieg)1629220538.0
The couple haven't discussed the process they've used to have a child. But Chasten told The Washington Post last month they have been working to adopt a child for over a year. The couple married in 2018.
"It's a really weird cycle of anger and frustration and hope," Chasten admitted. "You think it's finally happening and you get so excited, and then it's gone.'' The couple has had a few near misses with adoption getting so close they've picked out names and shopped for baby accessories only to have things fall through.
After Pete was named the Secretary of Transportation in the Biden administration the couple sold their home in South Bend Indiana and moved to an apartment in Washington, D.C. with their dogs.
The news may have come fast for the couple. They had recently signed up to be put on a list to adopt a child that was abandoned or surrendered.
The Buttigieg's received a lot of love and support from adoptive parents after the announcement.
As gay dads of FIVE adopted kids, my husband @RobertCooper58 and I want to offer you and Chasten our heartfelt congrats!! We're so happy for you both!! ❤️❤️
— Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) August 17, 2021
As an adoptive mother, I cried reading this. I know that call! It's one of the most beautiful and overwhelming moments of your life! All the love to the growing family!
— AltJennyG (@AltJennyG1) August 17, 2021
My husband and I adopted our baby girl 18 years ago! Now she's headed off to college at Michigan State on an athletic scholarship and just voted for the first time in the #NoOnTheRecall. Those 18 years pass by quickly so enjoy every minute! pic.twitter.com/GYDH8bZX1U
— Clark Williams (@clarkwilliams1) August 17, 2021
Congrats to you both and welcome to club! Parenthood isn't for everyone, but it was truly transformed our lives for the better. pic.twitter.com/bsapnxny3w
— David & Josh (@RockandLedge) August 17, 2021
Congrats!!! So thrilled for you! ❤️🌈✨ Here's our family. Thrilled to welcome you to fatherhood! https://t.co/S8VYm40F9p
— Scott Hadland, MD (@DrScottHadland) August 17, 2021
My husband, our two sons, and I are very excited for you and @Chasten! Best wishes on building a family!
— David Lytle (@davitydave) August 17, 2021
Babygieg? We're all in.
Babygieg!!!! 🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/0otN93hxEH
— Danny New (@DannyNewTV) August 17, 2021
