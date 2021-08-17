Family

Pete and Chasten Buttigieg announce they are about to be new parents

Pete and Chasten Buttigieg announce they are about to be new parents
via Pete for America

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten have announced they are going to be parents.

The news is wonderful for their family and it also makes them the most high profile LGBTQ couple in U.S. politics to have a child.

"For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We're overjoyed to share that we've become parents!" Pete tweeted. "The process isn't done yet and we're thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can't wait to share more soon."


Chasten seconded his husband's tweet.


The couple haven't discussed the process they've used to have a child. But Chasten told The Washington Post last month they have been working to adopt a child for over a year. The couple married in 2018.

"It's a really weird cycle of anger and frustration and hope," Chasten admitted. "You think it's finally happening and you get so excited, and then it's gone.'' The couple has had a few near misses with adoption getting so close they've picked out names and shopped for baby accessories only to have things fall through.

After Pete was named the Secretary of Transportation in the Biden administration the couple sold their home in South Bend Indiana and moved to an apartment in Washington, D.C. with their dogs.

The news may have come fast for the couple. They had recently signed up to be put on a list to adopt a child that was abandoned or surrendered.

The Buttigieg's received a lot of love and support from adoptive parents after the announcement.



Babygieg? We're all in.


