'Master' pediatric therapist shares trick to stop your kid's 'broken record' questions
Some kids won't take no for an answer.
Anyone who has ever been to the grocery store with a 4-year-old knows kids can ask the same question countless times without hesitation. They ask for a candy bar, and you say no. Three minutes later, down the canned veggies aisle, they ask for a candy bar, and you say no. Two minutes later, you’re checking out the steaks, and they ask again, and you say no.
The repetitive questions can be annoying and make you feel like you’re not getting through to your kid. You may also secretly fear that this questioning will never end, and they will one day be teenagers asking, “Dad, can you get me a candy bar?” a dozen times a day. Fear not. This usually subsides with age, but if you have a young child and want to stop it now, “Master” Tommy, a pediatric therapist, has a strategy you can use.
Tommy is the father of two and has worked with children, especially those admitted to in-patient treatment, for “many years.” He uses the term "Master" to describe himself because he has a Master's degree. If those with doctorates are called "Doctors," why shouldn't he be a "Master"?
In a viral Instagram post, a mother asked Tommy a big question: What do I do when my child keeps asking for something “relentlessly,” and I’ve already said “no?”
How do I stop my child from asking the same question over and over again?
“A simple point would be maintain your composure remain calm,” Tommy says. “If you yell at them or change your emotion, then the kid is more likely to believe that you can change your decision. We like to call it the Broken Record Technique, where you just repeat yourself over and over again the same way without escalating your tone of voice. So that they know no matter how they act or respond, the answer is still going to be no.”
It’s interesting that young children will keep asking the question if they feel there is a change in your emotions. They think that if you keep getting angrier, eventually, they can wear you down, and you’ll say “yes.” It’s a brilliant but infuriating strategy. "So, if they can change my emotion, they think they can change my decision?" the mother asked, and Tommy affirmed.
Many people in the comments added that they have a phrase that helps reduce repetitive questioning from their children. “‘Asked and answered’ is what we say in my home. Consistency is key,” a parent shared. “‘Asked and answered’ is what I would say to my kids. The first time, they kept asking, but after a few days, I only had to respond with it once or twice.”
A commenter asked whether it was okay for parents to walk away from their kids or ignore them if they continue to ask the same question. “It is more effective to address concerns through open communication rather than raising one's voice or making threats,” Tommy answered. “Changing the subject can be a useful strategy, as can reminding individuals of your previous responses. However, walking away may be perceived as checking out from them. They may be seeking affirmation to feel more secure.”
Why is it important for parents to set boundaries?
Some parents may have a hard time setting firm boundaries and give in from time to time when their children ask the same question repeatedly. Parents who do so to keep their children happy should know that it causes them a lot of distress in the long run because they will feel compelled to control situations. Parent educator Janet Lansbury has seen firsthand the changes that happen when parents begin to set boundaries with their children. “Formerly clingy and demanding children are suddenly able to stop trying to control every situation with parents or peers. They are able to focus on play, socialize with their peers, participate in snack time, loosen up enough to laugh and express joy. This is freedom,” Lansbury says, according to The Parent Hood.
If your child pesters you with the same question repeatedly, it may be frustrating and hard to keep calm. However, knowing that if you can hold it together and stand your ground, there’s a good chance the questions will end. That’ll make things peaceful for you and your child, who can relax knowing they don't have to worry about controlling the situation.
- The U.S. Army asked a simple question. The heartbreaking answers revealed a tragic reality. ›
- If it feels weird to have to force your kid to hug their relatives, there's a reason. ›
- Woman pleads for men to start doing their chores - Upworthy ›
- Mom lives the dream: quietly quitting household chores to see if her family notices ›
- We asked moms to describe the perfect Mother's Day. Their replies were strikingly similar. ›