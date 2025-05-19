Brazilian dancer stuns viewers with an unbelievably fluid robot routine
Nope, this isn't AI.
Meet Maikon Alves, a dancer from Brazil turns heads on social media with moves so fluid and robotic that people around question if he's human.
In one particularly viral video, Alves dances to "Boom Boom Pow" by the Black Eyed Peas—to say his moves are impressive would be an understatement. Alves pops his chest to the beat while slowly stepping in place making it look like he's gliding from move to move. Some movements are crisp and sharp like a robot while others are so fluid it's nearly unbelievable that it could be coming from a human.
While the man's moves do look slightly out of this world, he is indeed a real person, or at least he appears to be in other videos on his page.
Comments ranged between being in awe of his abilities and questioning if he was human.
"Loved. I like how everything is in sync - from the music to the moves to face expressions. 👏👏👏 and your cool personal style," one person writes.
"Doesn’t even look real it’s that good..!! Love this," someone says.
"You will be the dance instructor for the children of our AI overlords someday," a commenter thinks.
"Nah, this is God-level pop-locking," someone compliments.
Even Nicole Scherzinger, actress, singer and former member of the pop group and dance ensemble, Pussycat Dolls gave Alves praise saying, "you are a legend!"
Alves' uncanny robot dance even made its way to season 19 of America's Got Talent. His audition routine included pretending to play the Violin and a fun moonwalk to robotic themed music.
Gotta hand it to folks like Alves, who remind us all what amazing feats the human body is capable of, and how dance can instantly spark joy. Whether you're the one performing the moves or not.
To catch even more of his nifty routines, follow Alves on Instagram.
This article originally appeared last year.