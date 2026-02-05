Pit bull has a rare genetic mutation that makes him look like he's wearing a teddy bear costume
"He looks like a mini Chewbacca!!!"
Pit bulls continue to be labeled as "bad dogs," but no one would argue that the breed is ugly. Their big, blocky heads and tiny ears that barely cover their ear holes make them adorable shadows. But one house hippo is gaining attention for his unique look that screams pit bull... or teddy bear, depending on which end you're greeted with first.
Theodore is a brown pit bull who looks exactly as expected from his forehead down to his chin, but the rest of this pooch looks like he's dressed for Halloween. He's covered in fluffy, long hair from his ears to his tail, making him look like a golden retriever from the back and a pit bull from the front. His unique look is the result of a rare genetic condition.
Before finding his forever home with Joanna Meadows, Theo was rehomed six times. Based on earlier videos from his time with Meadows, the peculiar-looking pup also had some odd habits that may have frustrated previous owners. But for his forever mom, finding a dog perched atop a kitchen cabinet is nothing she can't roll with.
In an interview with GeoBeats, Meadows explains how Theo wound up with flowing locks and a typical bully-breed face.
"The reason he's so different-looking is because he has a mutation," Meadows says. "It's called FGF5, and that's the reason his coat's so long like this. He's got a pit bull face, and he looks like he's in a teddy bear costume. He was an accident. The owner was in a position where she really could not care for him."
Theo's first owner rehomed him with a friend, but unfortunately, that friend couldn't care for him for long before he ended up in an animal shelter. That began a revolving-door relationship with shelters before Meadows finally took him home. After so much rehoming, Theo was anxious when he arrived, but he soon settled in once he realized his new mom wasn't taking him back. As Meadows says, "As long as he's with me, he is content. He's happy."
Theo's human later explains that the mutation he has is rarely seen in pit bulls, though it can occur if both parents carry it. As for how his hair feels, apparently it's soft enough to belong in shampoo ads promising luscious locks. "His fur is super soft," Meadows shares. "It flows in the wind. It's almost feathery in some places. It's super, super soft."
The proud pup mom becomes emotional when she talks about how much he has changed since coming to live with her. She takes him everywhere, and he provides emotional support when she's feeling down. It seems Theo has found the perfect place to land, and commenters agree the pair truly belongs together.
"I can't believe he was returned six times. He looks like the sweetest teddy bear," one person writes.
"Thank you for giving this poor guy a home. Returned SIX TIMES. People are so awful," another shares.
"He looks like a mini Chewbacca!!! He's adorable! Thank you for making him your fur companion. He's living his best life now," someone else gushes.
One person imagines things from Theo's point of view, saying, "In the beginning he's like 'I know. This isn't going to work out. I know I'm going to get returned. So I'm not going to open my heart.' Thank you for approving him wrong. loving and adopting him he is adorable."