Family stages an intervention for pit bull that only misbehaves when Grandma is around
“I’m noticing that when your mom is at work, your behavior is getting worse.”
Dogs are toddlers in little furry bodies, or at least that's how they behave sometimes. They constantly get into things they shouldn't and act like they're hyped up on a batch of Pixy Stix when they are excited about something. Their uncontrollable zoomies can have dogs crashing into walls, furniture, and people without a care in their tiny dog world.
Just like toddlers, pit bulls' behavior can change depending on who supervises them. In one family, a pit bull named Bishop Ace keeps giving Grandma a run for her money any time she's charged with babysitting him. Jayla doesn't have any human grandchildren, and Bishop Ace is her only granddog, so you'd think he would be nicer to his grandma, especially since he knows how to behave.
Turns out that the pittie has exquisite manners with his mother, Shauna. He loves cuddling with her and listens the first time he's asked to do something, but as soon as mom goes to work, Bishop runs amuck.
But Shauna doesn't believe her sweet little dog could ever do anything as wild as grandma reports, which is exactly why grandma started recording Bishop's hijinks. This is what seems to have led to an intervention with the hyperactive pit bull.
"We want to have a conversation with you," Jayla says. "Because I'm noticing when mom is at work, your behavior is getting worse. You don't listen when grandma says 'drop it,' you run."
Bishop Ace refused to make eye contact for much of the intervention, and when Grandma was done speaking, Shauna gave the obviously guilty dog scratches and denied that it was him causing the problem. Even with the video evidence, Bishop Ace is still his mama's baby and can do no wrong in her eyes, so all of Grandma's intervention efforts never work. But if you want to see some adorably hilarious "bad dog" shenanigans, you can check out the video from The Dodo below.
The commenters loved how Bishop interacts with his family, even if he is mischievous. "I love this! The look on his face during the intervention is priceless! He looks over at his mama like, 'I don’t know what this woman is talking about!' When mama was holding him like a baby he was looking up at grandma like, 'Just wait until she leaves!'" Andi wrote. "I love how he acted like that wasn't him in the video when Mom was looking at the phone and showing him how he was acting. This was just too hilarious, and it was so sweet how grandma was holding him and singing Amazing Grace, and he was so peaceful and relaxed," KWeaver added. "Love this video—especially the mock intervention. Grandma is awesome. Bishop just knows which play buttons to push," Jenny wrote in the comments.
A sweet pit bull.via Canva/Photos
This article originally appeared two years ago.