Keanu Reeves gets absolutely giddy showing how 'The Matrix' bullet time scene was created
Have you ever seen Keanu this genuinely excited?
You get a chance to sit down with Keanu Reeves, and you just know The Matrix is going to come up. Who could resist asking what it was like reading that mind-bending script for the first time, what his favorite filming moments were, or if he still tries to bend spoons with his thoughts every now and then?
When Reeves joined Keke Palmer, Aziz Ansari, and Seth Rogen to chat about their upcoming film Good Fortune, sure enough, The Matrix made its way into the conversation. This time, Reeves delighted everyone by retelling what it was like to film the now-legendary “bullet time” scene. You know, the one that redefined action movies forever.
It’s hard to tell what’s more delightful: Reeves enthusiastically getting into the story, complete with hand gestures and actual sound effects (yes, the man was making his own “pew pew” noises), or Palmer fangirling beside him in pure, visible awe. It’s one of those rare celebrity moments that feels refreshingly real—two people geeking out together over a piece of pop culture history.
Fans online couldn’t get enough of it.
“Her reaction is all of us,” one person wrote.
“She hyped him up, he said, ‘You like that? Bet,’ gets up and acts out the scene even more,” added another.
“I felt exactly what Keke felt. Love to watch an icon like Keanu chat,” wrote a third.
And it’s true. Seeing Reeves, who's usually calm and soft-spoken, light up with so much energy was its own kind of joy.
“Keanu is usually kinda shy, but this is such a warm and safe group. Everyone is just cheering him on without interrupting,” one commenter observed.
“So fun to see Keanu so animated and having fun talking about his passion and experiences,” another added.
It’s a reminder that enthusiasm is contagious—especially when it’s coming from someone as famously humble as Keanu Reeves.
Of course, The Matrix’s “bullet time” sequence has been broken down countless times before. Visual effects supervisor John Gaeta once described the groundbreaking process: using laser pointers to plot camera paths, building elaborate digital mockups, and constructing a massive multi-camera rig that captured Neo’s slow-motion dodge from nearly every angle. The technique literally changed how movies were made. Not bad for a scene that lasts mere seconds.
But there’s something uniquely special about seeing Neo himself light up while talking about it decades later. It’s not just nostalgia, it’s a genuine appreciation for the creativity, collaboration, and once-in-a-lifetime magic that happens on a movie set when everything just clicks.
Maybe that’s why this moment resonated so much online. It wasn’t just about the cool special effects. It was about joy, memory, and connection.
Keanu Reeves may be the star who dodged bullets in slow motion, but in this clip he reminded everyone of something simpler and even more timeless: how wonderful it is to love what you do, and to share that excitement with people who love it too.