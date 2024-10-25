Stevie Nicks delivers some brutal but honest advice to Katy Perry that we could all use
It all started when Perry asked her about dealing with "cruel" people on the internet.
When the White Witch offers you advice, you take it. Even if you’re Katy Perry.
In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, legendary Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks recalled offering Perry some tough love advice when she asked about dealing with the “cruel and rancid internet armies” of fellow female singers.
We know of course that women of all industries are often pitted against one another. But the online commentary that comes from toxic fans in the pop community can be particularly vicious, creating made-up rivalries for, let’s face it, their own twisted entertainment. It’s very Hunger Games-esque, when you think about it.
Perry, in this instance, was alluding to her since retracted long standing, very public beef with Taylor Swift, which was famously referenced in Swift's 2014 song "Bad Blood” and seemingly ended when Perry offered Swift an Instagram story with an olive branch in 2018.
However, all of this drama could perhaps have been avoided if Perry had received Nicks’ blunt yet wise words earlier.
Put simply, Nicks told Perry that she didn’t really deal with this type of problem at all. Why? “Because I’m not on the internet,” she said.
Not fully comprehending that statement, Perry then asked the “Landslide” singer who her “rivals” were. Because how will you know this important information if you’re offline, right?
To this, Nicks apparently gave her signature “steely look” and said, “Katy, I don’t have rivals. I have friends. All the other women singers that I know are friends. Nobody’s competing. Get off the internet and you won’t have rivals either."
The epitome of blunt honesty, ladies and gentlemen.
Nicks’ advice has since been making the rounds online, making fans feel a whole new level of appreciation for her badassery.
"There are so many incredible tidbits in this stevie nicks interview, but this katy perry story killed me," tweetedVogue writer Keaton Bell.
That’s why she’s an icon and a legend," added another.
She literally said touch grass and get off the mf internet lmfao
— 🏳️⚧️ Cata Doll 🏳️⚧️ (@Catadollxx) October 24, 2024
OH MY GOD STEVIE NICKS, HERE'S YOUR CROWN 👑 https://t.co/E0pYtyfVoC
— jayyy 🛸🖤 (@jjaydayyy_13) October 25, 2024
This is why I’ve been slowly transitioning to a better balance between my IRL and online lives.
I have amazing friends in both spaces but the internet just breeds toxic brain rot.
“I don’t have rivals, I have friends. Nobody’s competing. Get off the internet.” https://t.co/V3EgbIDFs7
— Dia (Sarah) (@thatDiavola) October 24, 2024
Stevie is right. 70% of the current Fame Sucks discourse is that entertainers are too online. https://t.co/2mpHjepx06
— Grant (@NotSoNiceville) October 24, 2024
Stevie is a Witch and a real magician of her craft. She knows better than to engage in these things. She doesn’t NEED social media, her legacy runs deep bc of her attitude about life. Let this be a lesson to us all! There’s no need to compete when there’s space for everyone. https://t.co/z8ZG2XBCYK
— ASTROCARTOGRAPHY 🗺️ (@WorldlyAstro) October 24, 2024
One person even noted how there’s recently been a refreshing change in this mindset, writing, “Something I adore about the current batch of pop girlies is how much they fangirl over and support each other. It’s wholesale AF and as it should be because hun, we downloading ALL your albums.”
Nicks’ words might at first seem to only apply to high level pop stars, but how many of us allow artificial online drama to take up space in our mind? And if we’re really honest with ourselves, let it influence how we go about our lives in the real world? Odds are anyone who engages in social media has been guilty from time to time. That’s why it’s important to let these “touch grass” reminders to really sink in.Less international rivals. More IRL friends. That’s something we could all benefit from.
Less international rivals. More IRL friends. That’s something we could all benefit from.