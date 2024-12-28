19 brutally honest pieces of advice that 'everyone should know'
"When someone shows you who they are believe them."
Life is filled with lessons; unfortunately, there are some we must learn the hard way, whether it’s how the real world works when you start your career or the first time someone breaks your heart. These lessons are essential to learn so that you don’t have to go through the same pain again, but don’t you wish you learned them the easy way — by hearing the harsh truth from others — rather than going through the pain yourself?
Wouldn’t it be great if you could download all of these harsh truths into your brain to learn them the easy way? Some folks online got together and did just that. And, for those who pay attention, it can save them a lot of grief in the future. Many touched upon the thornier issues in life, love, family, friendships, the transitory nature of relationships, and how you can do everything right and still lose.
We chose the top 19 “brutally honest” pieces of advice that were the most important so you don’t have to learn them the tough way.
1. Take care of yourself
"If you have poor hygiene, you will be treated poorly."
"People can and will judge by appearances, so don’t make it any easier for them to do so."
2. Don't ever expect the world to be fair.
"But work to make the parts of the world you influence as fair as possible."
"The concept of fairness is a human invention, which implies that fairness only exists in reality when humans put it there. That's the only way it exists. Do your part."
3. Your job doesn't care about you
"Your company doesn’t give a sh*t about you. If you die, your job will be posted within the week to replace you. You might get a bouquet of flowers on the break room table, but once those die, so will your presence at the job."
"A coworker of mine passed away from cancer a few years back. I think about her sometimes, though we never worked closely, but they sent out an email, and that was that."
4. No one has to forgive you
"Just because you apologize to someone doesn't mean they have to forgive and forget what you did to them."
"The reverse is also true, you don't have to forgive someone just because they apologized to you."
Even though we are conditioned to say "it's okay" when someone apologizes to us, we don't have to condone their actions. Karina Schumann, a psychology professor who studies conflict resolution, apologies, and forgiveness at the University of Pittsburgh, says we only owe them a genuine response. “It’s important to be genuine without being hostile,” says Schumann. “Research shows that using a ‘constructive voice’ — where you voice your concerns in a positive, calm way — is the most effective way to invite behavioral changes and better relationships. Sweeping things under the rug and pretending to forgive when you’re not ready is not going to fix the problem.”
5. 'Brutal opinions aren't always true
"People who describe themselves as brutally honest are usually more interested in the brutality than the honesty."
6. Not all friends are forever
"Friends come and go and some were never really friends."
"And some that ran their course years later start again and it’s like a totally new relationship since you’re in a completely different phase of your life!"
"Can I add that just because you may have had good times with people, that does not make them good friends."
7. Some people shouldn't have kids
"People who are dumb, trashy, or otherwise not great will lack the critical thinking skills to realize they won’t be great parents, or maybe that they won’t have the money to raise a child well. People who are smarter, or have better jobs and lives, will be more likely to not have kids so they can preserve their good life, or will maybe think “maybe I won’t be a good parent” and will not have kids, these people are infinitely better equipped to have kids. This means that a majority of people having kids will not raise them well, a majority of kids will be raised poorly, and a majority of kids will display the same poor personality traits as their parents."
8. No one else’s life revolves around you
"Yep, we all suffer from Main Character Syndrome, but we’re all just extras in someone else’s world."
9. When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time
"I kind of guess it means. Don’t let yourself be fooled and do not gaslight yourself. Don’t excuse bad behavior; say sorry that’s not acceptable, and I’m no longer going to tolerate it. Bye bye, Felicia."
This quote is believed to have been first written by writer Maya Angelou, and Orpah Winfrey would later expand on it to share how it applies to our daily lives. "Remember this because it will happen many times in your life," Winfrey said. "When people show you who they are the first time believe them. Not the 29th. time. When a man doesn't call you back the first time, when you are mistreated the first time, when someone shows you a lack of integrity or dishonesty the first time, know that this will be followed many, many other times, and that will some point in life come back to haunt or hurt you. Live your life in truth. Don't pretend to be someone you're not. You will survive anything if you live your life from the point of view of truth.”
10. Sometimes you lose
"'It is possible to commit no mistakes and still lose. That is not a weakness. That is life.' Jean-Luc Picard."
"Another from sports: The best team doesn't always win; the team that plays the best does."
11. Some bridges are worth burning
"Don't hang on to toxic people, INCLUDING FAMILY. Don't fall for the 'But they are your family...'"
12. If it’s not yes, it’s a no
"Particularly helpful dating advice."
"If they like you, you’ll know it. If they don’t, you’ll feel confused."
"Also add, stop saying no when you mean yes. People can’t read minds."
13. Learn to deal with yourself
"The person who you spend the most time with is yourself. Literally, 24/7 til you die. Learn to deal/exist with that person."
"If you can’t like yourself, why would anyone else? Instead of complaining that no one likes you, work on making yourself into someone likable."
14. Use protection
"Wear a condom. Especially if she tells you you don’t have to and you don’t know her very well."
"In general, when anyone tells you that you don't need something that is for your protection/safety/peace-of-mind, YOU NEED IT."
15. Simple isn't always right
"We live in a complex world, and you should be wary of simplistic explanations."
16. Don't be afraid to fail
"Doing nothing is often worse then doing something wrong. Go make mistakes. Live your life and collect memories and wisdom. If you are in the box. Be there cause you chose to, not because someone told you to be there."
17. Maybe you just don't want it
"If you keep making excuses as to why you aren’t meeting some goal, maybe you just don’t actually want to achieve said goal. And if you just accept this, then you can spend your time focusing on a goal you actually want to achieve."
"You make time for the things you care about and excuses for the things you don't."
18. Be wary of critics
"Only accept criticism from someone you’d take advice from."
"And only take advice from someone successful in the topic at hand."
19. Be pleasant
"Once you reach adulthood, being an a**hole is going to close a lot of doors for you: at school, at work, with friends, and with family. Some of those doors don’t open again. Adults don’t go out of their way to help unpleasant people."
"Similarly, way too many people focus entirely on 'I don't owe anyone anything' and don't focus enough on common courtesy and basic respect. If you refuse to ever help someone else unless you're strictly obligated to, don't be surprised when nobody opts to help you when you need it."