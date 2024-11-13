Guy turns dating advice on its head with 34 heartfelt 'playa moves' for single men
Excellent advice for men that actually works.
A relatively unknown creator on TikTok has been making waves recently.
Known as "Blanksheet Playa," the creator from Vancouver has been dishing out tips for men for the past couple of months: Tips for dating, self-confidence, health, fitness, you name it.
He recently went mega viral in an untagged post on X, so I had to track him down and see his videos for myself.
I was not disappointed by what I found.
The advice is — what he calls "Playa Moves" — is not what you'd expect.
In one of Blanksheet Playa's most popular videos, he gives words of encouragement for guys who are nervous when talking to girls.
"Playa move. If you are nervous when speaking to a female, communicate that to her. By saying this out loud, it will automatically calm your nerves. And if she is a good person, she will provide comfort. This will, in turn, relax you even further and allow the best of your personality to shine through."
And then he hits his signature sign off. "Real playa shit."
Here's another 'playa move' from the man himself. "Respect women at all times."
Respect is, according to Blanksheet, the key distinction between a player and a playa.
"Players deceive, undermine and lie to women to get into bed with them. Playas use our ability in a positive way, to have mutually respecting and honest relationships with women."
Here are a few other certified 'Playa Moves' to improve your dating life and self-confidence:
To date, he's offered 34 Playa Moves. Here are a few of my favorites.
- Get serious about wearing condoms (good advice for Gen Z men who refuse to do this)
- Go down on your women (the oral sex gap is real, and due for a shakeup)
- Receive all hate with love (just a good way to make the world a better place)
(Not all the tips are a homerun. Like "Never read," and "Hide your emotions" — come on, playa.)
The Playa Moves are resonating with guys and girls everywhere.
"so many men don't realize that just being authentic and kind will take you further than any kind of bravado ever will," one commenter wrote.
"i was waiting for a punchline,' wrote another about the bait-and-switch set up to the videos, "and then by the end i didn’t want a punchline"
"Wow, I expected a joke but that was solid advice," added another.
I've come across enough terrible Gen Z dating advice on TikTok to know the good stuff when I see it.
Most of it has to do with trying to become someone you're not, whether it's reshaping your mouth and eyebrows with creams and daily stretches, or talking less to appear more mysterious.
Here's a dude advocating for people to be the best version of their authentic selves, and to be open and honest in their communications. If people don't like you as you are? Blanksheet says that's cool, there are plenty of fish in the sea.
Even better, he's doing it in a funny way, which helps the message spread even farther.
Keep it up, playa. This is the advice guys really need right now.