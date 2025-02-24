Resurfaced clip shows a pre-famous Chappell Roan nailing 'Dream' by the Cranberries
Dolores O'Riordan would be proud.
Any fan of Chappell Roan knows she’s a master of switching back and forth between head and chest voice, to the point where yodeling is a bit of a signature move. And while yodeling isn’t the most mainstream of pop music tricks, when it works, man does it work. Her single “Guilty Pleasure” is a brilliant example of this.
Prior to Roan, there was another female vocalist whose folksy yodel was the stuff of legend that you might fondly remember—Dolores O’Riordan of the Cranberries. While you can pretty much hear that satisfying keening in every Cranberries song, it really shines in “Dream” during the third verse. If you know the song, you know the part I’m talking about. (Aah, la-ah-la-ah, La-la-la, La-ah-la-ah…you can hear it, can’t you?)
And while “Dream” will always rightfully belong to O’Riordan, a resurfaced clip from Roan’s pre-famous days shows that her unique voice also lends itself perfectly to it, and has made people excited to hear one of the band’s beloved tunes come to life again in a whole new way.
Below, in a video posted to TikTok by the account @joedotie, we see Roan before she was a household name pulling out the cover while opening up for singer Declan McKenna for his concert in Virginia. As the account, and tons of viewers, noted, her voice is so incredibly well suited for recreating that distinct Cranberries sound, it’s a bit unreal.
Watch:
@joedotie A video of Chappell Roan covering Dreams by The Cranberries from 2018 has gone viral before the American singer would become a household name. The video of Chappell Roan is from a Declan McKenna gig in Virginia, USA. The singer's voice is so well suited to The Cranberries. #ireland #dublin #irish ♬ original sound - JOE.ie
Down in the comments, people couldn’t help but share the love.
“This has to be the most respectful cover I’ve ever heard of this song.”
“Possibly the only person who can do this song justice and not butcher it.”
“Hats off to Chappell Roan, that’s probably the best rendition outside of Dolores herself.”
And in case you’re jonesing for more after that short sample, here is a full version of the cover, from the same tour:
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
Again, people applauded Roan for paying perfect homage to O’Riordan, and noted split similarities between the two icons.
“Chappell brought me back to the ‘90s — an era I miss. She did a terrific job. Dolores would be proud.”
“OMG!!! This was absolutely stunning. It's like Dolores reincarnated into Chappell cuz her voice especially the yodeling at the end was nothing short of heavenly and beautiful and perfect. Thank you for sharing this. I hope one day Chappell sings this again in a huge sold-out arena in the future.”
“Well it’s safe to say, she definitely has some Gaelic roots!! She kills the keening kind of vocal. Dolores would be proud of not only her vocals and talent, but also her fierceness, individuality and her willingness to stand up and fight against the grievances of fame. She is the most exciting artist I’ve listened to since Lana. So proud!”
Like Roan, O’Riordan had a knack for bringing her own distinct expression into everything she did, whether that was an original song or a cover. It’s part of what makes her still such a renowned artist today, long after her tragic passing. And it certainly seems to be the path that Roan has chosen for herself, whether it be through constantly evolving her vocal styles and general aesthetic, to using her platform to bring topics that matter to her into the conversation, as she did recently by using her Grammy speech to advocate for artists to make a more "livable wage.”
Similarly, O’Riordan was an activist herself, particularly advocating for children throughout the world. Heck, “Zombie,” arguably the Cranberries' most popular chart-topper, was a protest song. All this to say, maybe Roan was inspired by more than just O’Riordan’s musical choices. Who knows. If that’s the case, she certainly seems to be succeeding.