Musical prodigy Jacob Collier leads National Orchestra in entirely improvised song and WOW
He did it live with no sheet music, no rehearsal, and no discussion ahead of time. Just watch.
Music is about as close as humans can get to actual magic (no offense to illusionists and sleight-of-hand experts out there). Composers seem to conjure pieces out of nowhere, simply by arranging and combining notes and instruments in ways that can change our emotions almost instantly. Two dissonant notes can trigger fear, a specific chord progression can make us cry, a jaunty tune can lift our spirits, and a peaceful melody can help regulate our nervous system.
The power of music itself is hard to overstate, but watching that power being wielded by a master musician is an incredible thing to behold. Enter Jacob Collier, who has made a name for himself as a preeminent musical genius of our time. As legendary film composer Hans Zimmer said of Collier after working with him, "There's musicianship and then there's genius, and then way, way, way above all that, out in the stratosphere, is Jacob Collier.”
Collier's musicianship was on full display at the Kennedy Center on March 26, 2025, as he conducted the National Symphony Orchestra in a fully improvised piece. No sheet music. No rehearsal. No discussion with the musicians ahead of time. Just a man with an idea in his head and an orchestra playing at his direction, on a live feed, no less. Collier, cool as a cucumber in his red strappy overalls, gives different sections of the orchestra different notes to play, creating a musical piece bit by bit. And by the end, adding in his own piano and vocals and even the entire audience as a chorus, a lovey song is born.
Watch:
What's particularly incredible about this is that Jacob Collier is a largely self-taught musician. His mother is a professional violinist and music instructor, so he grew up immersed in music, but he's only had a couple of years of formal training. Instead, he experiments with music constantly and fearlessly, which is part of what sets him apart.
People were blown away by Collier's improvised collaboration with the orchestra and audience.
"Being a phenomenal musician is one thing. Standing in front of musicians of this calibre, a large audience, and 20 cameras and having your brain arranged in such a way that you can think clearly, communicate kindly and effectively, and clearly be enjoying it - and still do the creative bit - that’s what amazes me."
"So, the dude is using the Symphony Orchestra like a live Garage Band to compose a song. Epic."
"Even more impressive when you realise many of those musicians are transposing on the fly as Jacob gives them concert pitches."
"The barrier between conductor, famous musician, orchestra, and audience is gone. Only people remain, all working together to conduct the music like lightning to a rod!"
"I like how sometimes you'll see one of the musicians give him the 'What are you doing bro' type look but then slowly everyone starts understanding and becomes into something tangible. Like out of thin air."
"At the beginning I thought, 'What is this guy wearing!?' At the end I said, 'You sir can wear whatever on earth you want!' That was true genius on display."
"The genius of Jacob Collier is not only can he pull the rabbit out of the hat but he includes you in the magic."
"I was there! It was one of the most amazing things I'd ever seen. (Wild Mountain Thyme was another highlight in this concert.) Everyone was on the edge of their seats, wondering where he was taking them. I was afraid I'd never see a recording of this. I'm so glad this has surfaced."
Not only is this video a testament to the musicality of Collier and the musicians in the National Symphony Orchestra, but it's also a reminder of what humans are capable of when we focus our energies on beauty rather than hate, on creating with one another instead of finding ways to destroy one another. The arts reveal the best of humanity in the best ways. Thank you, Jacob Collier, for this mind-blowing reminder.
