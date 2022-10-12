+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Celebrity

Watch this musician brilliantly create a 100,000-person a cappella choir of fans in secret

Musician Jacob Collier was keeping the best secret from his audience.

Jacob Collier; a cappella choir; can't help falling in love; concert
Courtesy of Jacob Collier

Jacob Collier created a 100,000-person a cappella choir.

Sometimes people do some really, really cool things and they just have to be shared. Musician Jacob Collier has been keeping a secret from his fans but is unveiling the surprise October 12. Over the past year, Collier has been performing around America and asking his fans to send in a clip of them singing one word. No one knew why there were being asked to sing a single word, but they had the QR code and dropped Collier the videos anyway. The results are amazing! Collier got more than 10,000 people to submit recordings of themselves, which he added to recordings made on his concert tour, and the result is a giant base of Collier fans joining together to sing "Can't Help Falling in Love" a cappella.

During the most recent leg of his Djesse world tour, the five-time Grammy winner would come back on stage for his encore and direct the audience in multipart harmonies. Also, at some point during the night in each city, Collier would have the audience sing one single word from Elvis Presley's hit single and instruct them to record themselves. This is how so many people from multiple cities and states joined a super-secret a cappella choir that they had no idea they were a part of. The plan worked and it's brilliant.

The video is equally as cool to watch. At the bottom of the screen you see Collier conducting the "choir" and at the top of the screen you see hundreds of faces in squares singing parts of the song. The group of people switch out with each city that pops onto the screen, focusing on the person singing into the camera.

Jacob Collier.

Photo courtesy of Jacob Collier

When asked about his secret project, Collier said, "To bring 100,000 voices together in harmony has been a dream of mine for so long! What began as an experiment evolved into a fully-fledged extravaganza – to record every word in a different city and piece them all together, using encore-based audience choir videos as the harmonic backdrop. The wild thing to me is that it sounds like the same group of people singing the whole song - one big choir. I will treasure this video for the rest of my life.”

If you're ready to be wowed, check out the video below.

From Your Site Articles
jacob collier
Pop Culture

William Shatner describes the profound grief he felt when he finally went to space for real

The OG Captain Kirk's real-life space experience holds important lessons for us all.

"William Shatner" by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

William Shatner's trip to space wasn't what he expected.

Statistically speaking, the number of humans who have traveled into space is insignificant. But the experience of leaving our home planet and venturing into the great beyond is incredibly significant for the individuals who have actually done it.

One of those fortunate humans is actor William Shatner, who spent three years pretending to hurtle through space in his iconic role as Captain James T. Kirk on the original "Star Trek" series. As captain of the USS Enterprise, Captain Kirk was dedicated to exploring "strange new worlds," seeking out "new life and new civilizations" and boldly going "where no man has gone before."

Naturally, Shatner has spent a lot of time pondering what it would be like to actually experience leaving Earth, and when he took the opportunity to join Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin trip to space in October 2021 at age 90, he was able to compare how his expectations met up with reality.

Keep ReadingShow less
william shatner
Family

Kohl's will be closed on Thanksgiving to let employees enjoy the holiday

It's a growing trend.

via Mike Mozart / Flickr

A Kohl's in Rocky Hill, Connecticut.

Black Friday was traditionally celebrated on the day after Thanksgiving. But about a decade ago, competition forced major retailers to get a jump on the big day by having blockbuster sales a day earlier on Thanksgiving.

Once the Black Friday cut-off was breached, people feared the holiday season would start earlier and earlier. However, there’s been a change over the past few years with some big-box stores announcing they’ll be closed on Thanksgiving, allowing their employees to spend time with their families.

The most recent announcement was by Kohl’s, a Wisconsin-based company with just under 100,000 employees and more than 1,100 stores in 49 states.

“Last year, Kohl’s served millions of customers both in store and online throughout Black Friday week, and we look forward to delivering that same incredible experience to our customers again this year,” the company said in a statement. “Customers looking to shop Kohl's on Thanksgiving Day will be able to shop on Kohls.com and in the Kohl’s App.”

Keep ReadingShow less
thanksgiving
Family

A leaked voicemail Joe Biden left for his son struggling with addiction is deeply moving

'I know you don't know what to do. I don't either. But I'm here…'

"Joe Biden" by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

Joe Biden left a loving voicemail to his son Hunter in 2018, which Sean Hannity shared on Fox News.

Drug addiction is brutal, both for the person addicted and for their loved ones. Addiction can destroy lives, tear apart families and wreak havoc on communities. Anyone who has dealt with addiction themselves or has tried to help a friend or family member through it knows how hard it can be and how helpless it can feel.

Anger, confusion and frustration are natural responses to the behaviors of a person struggling with addiction. So are love, compassion and empathy when you understand the nature of addiction. Parents of people struggling with substance abuse often feel a constant push and pull between all of those feelings, but at the end of the day, every loving parent just wants their child to be OK.

When Sean Hannity aired a leaked 2018 voicemail message from Joe Biden to his son, Hunter, on his Fox News show, the world got a glimpse of the emotional weight of addiction and the unconditional love of a parent who doesn't know how to help their child stuck in the throes of addiction.

Keep ReadingShow less
compassionate parenting
Trending Stories