Hermit crabs line up biggest to smallest to exchange shells, and it's mind-blowing to watch

The other day, I came across this post on my Facebook page describing the way hermit crabs exchange shells. Never having given hermit crabs any thought, I almost passed it up, but the bold text "ALL EXCHANGE SHELLS IN SEQUENCE SO EVERYONE GETS A NEW HOME" caught my eye. Like, what?

I was astounded to find out that hermit crabs who need new, bigger shells will line up in a queue, biggest to smallest. When a crab that fits the largest empty shell shows up, the others all move up one shell, leaving the smallest shell empty at the end of the line.

Like, WHAT?!

Melody Flowers

I'm not one to believe every meme that comes through my social media feed, so I decided to research this myself. A 10-second Google search brought up a video of the entire process from the BBC and OH. MY. GOSH. This is seriously the best thing ever.

If you're feeling the need to escape the news, watch this wholesome, under-recognized wonder of nature take place: