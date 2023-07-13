+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Joy

Howie, social media’s favorite crab, celebrates her last birthday with cake and party hats

Howie just turned 8 and is living her best crab life.

Howie the Crab; rainbow crab; tiktok videos; pets
Howie the Crab|TikTok

Howie the crab celebrates her last birthday with a party.

Bet you didn't know a crab could capture the heart of millions of people. If you did, you've likely met Howie, a rainbow crab that has grown a social media following on TikTok where her owner, Laura Porter, showcases her life. The crab doesn't just spend her life in a tank, she goes on walks using an actual leash, she has toys that she plays with and she has other animal friends in the house.

Howie also loves cheese and knows just the way to get her owners to feed it to her. She even knows sign language. Yes, somehow Porter taught the crab how to use basic signs, so when Howie is feeling a bit famished, she simply signs "eat" and a snack appears.

Countless people are obsessed with Howie and fans waited anxiously for her last molt, which was difficult for the crab. Rainbow crabs only have a lifespan of 5 to 8 years in captivity and Howie just celebrated her 8th birthday.

Porter and followers of Howie know that she likely won't be able to complete the molting process again, which is essential for a crab's survival. That's why Howie's human threw her the sweetest birthday party for her milestone big day. Howie ate cake, wore a party hat and was surrounded by friends. The crab even got a tiny piñata full of her favorite treats.

"Howie has begun 'premolt,' which can last a couple of months. During this time, she will snub food and eat infrequently because she has run out of room in her shell," Porter wrote in the caption.

Porter calls the birthday bittersweet but is hopeful that Howie will successfully molt again, ending the video with "#Moltwatch2023."

"Not me sobbing for Howie's birthday. This is the most loved crab in the world. Thank you for sharing her life with us. You are the best crab mom," one commenter wrote.

"A crab birthday during cancer season could not be more perfect," another said, complete with a sobbing emoji.

"Happy Birthday Howie!!! We are praying for a fast molt, so we can celebrate your 9th birthday next year," someone wrote.

@howiethecrab

Happy 8th Birthday Howie. It's such a bittersweet milestone! 8 is considered to be her species' maximum lifespan. Howie has begun "premolt," which can last a couple of months. During this time, she will snub food and eat infrequently because she has run out of room in her shell. When she stops eating entirely, the clock will be ticking. Howie has to regenerate her mouth parts, stomach, esophagus, intestines, and gills before she starves or becomes too weak to molt. Until then, we will continue making every day count. If you would like to show support, I made shirts on Amazon. Just search Howie The Crab or find them in my bio. No pressure, just pinches ♥️ We love you Howie 🦀 #howiethecrab #birthdaycrab #moltwatch #moltwatch2023

Everybody is rooting for Howie to have a successful molt, and while the last one was difficult, some rainbow crabs do make it to 10 years old. Here's hoping Howie breaks that record and continues to brighten our day with her funny hats and caviar dates.

From Your Site Articles
howie the crab
Joy

An 8th grader challenged a teacher to a dance-off between exams and she delivered

All the right moves.

@McClainEducates/Twitter

Florida teacher Yolanda Turner engaged 8th grade students in a dance-off.

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Teachers deserve all the kudos, high fives, raises, accolades, prizes and thanks for everything they do. Even if they just stuck to academics alone, they'd be worth far more than they get, but so many teachers go above and beyond to teach the whole child, from balancing equations to building character qualities.

One way dedicated educators do that is by developing relationships and building rapport with their students. And one surefire way to build rapport is to dance with them.

A viral video shared by an assistant principal at Sumner High School & Academy in Riverview, Florida shows a group of students gathered around one student as he challenges a teacher to a dance-off.

Keep ReadingShow less
teacher dance-off
Health

Woman lists 100 perimenopause symptoms in a 7-minute, unforgettable viral video

It seems like everything outside of 'breathing' is on this list.

Kari Anne Wright/YouTube

Woman lists 100 perimenopause symptoms in 7-minute video.

Perimenopause is the sort of gift you never really wanted but you can't take back because you lost the receipt. It's like the last hoorah of your fertility as it slowly makes its way out of the door, but it overstays its welcome and has to mess stuff up on the way out so that you're stuck cleaning up like the responsible adult you are.

Many people are familiar with the term menopause and equate that to symptoms such as hot flashes and night sweats. But menopause is actually just the term for not having a menstrual cycle in 12 months or longer. Perimenopause is the time before the year-long absence of a menstrual period, and it can last a pretty long time, as much as four to eight years for some people.

But like a lot of things that involve women's reproductive health, it's under-researched, so even doctors may scratch their heads at some of the symptoms.

Keep ReadingShow less
perimenopause symptoms
Joy

Nurse turns inappropriate things men say in the delivery room into ‘inspirational’ art

"Can you move to the birthing ball so I can sleep in the bed?"

via @Hollyd_rn/TikTok

Holly the delivery nurse.

After working six years as a labor and delivery nurse Holly, 30, has heard a lot of inappropriate remarks made by men while their partners are in labor. “Sometimes the moms think it’s funny—and if they think it’s funny, then I’ll laugh with them,” Holly told TODAY Parents. “But if they get upset, I’ll try to be the buffer. I’ll change the subject.”

Some of the comments are so wrong that she did something creative with them by turning them into “inspirational” quotes and setting them to “A Thousand Miles” by Vanessa Carlton on TikTok.

“Some partners are hard to live up to!” she jokingly captioned the video.

Keep ReadingShow less
nurses
Pop Culture

Firefighter courageously sings a heartfelt original song for his ex-wife on 'AGT'

Heidi Klum ended up FaceTiming his ex-wife so she wouldn't miss it.

America's Got Talent/Youtube

This song could be a hit.

If you’re an adult, odds are you’ve had a break-up. They’re usually painful enough in one way or another, but it’s particularly bittersweet when you still feel love for that person even after the relationship ends—yearning for them to be in your life but knowing that, for whatever reason, you must part ways. It’s not the most pleasant feeling, but certainly a universal one.

That’s perhaps why everyone’s heart melted after charming firefighter Trent Toney appeared on “America’s Got Talent” to sing an original ballad he wrote about his ex-wife, Faith, whom he unabashedly admitted he was still in love with.
Keep ReadingShow less
music
Science

NASA says these 18 plants are the best at naturally filtering the air in your home

Breathe easy.

via NASA

Back in the late '80s, NASA was looking for ways to detoxify the air in its space stations. So it conducted a study to determine the most effective plants for filtering the air of toxic agents and converting carbon dioxide to oxygen.

Keep ReadingShow less
enviornment
Pop Culture

15 nightmare situations, according to introverts

Does anyone actually like networking events?

Photo by Ryan Snaadt on Unsplash

The only thing worse than a party—the afterparty.

The concept of being an introvert versus an extrovert is a fairly new one. Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung first came up with both terms in the early 1900s, and from the get-go, it was understood that people’s personalities generally fell somewhere between the two extremes.

Nowadays introverts are often mislabeled as being antisocial, which isn’t necessarily true. Going off of the Jung definition, introverted people simply orient toward their “internal private world of inner thoughts and feelings”—unlike extroverts, who “engage more with the outside world of objects, sensory perception, and action.”

Most introverts will tell you, it’s not that we hate people. We just find them … draining. What we tend to detest are things like trivial small talk and the cacophony of large groups. But even that, many introverts can turn on for, enjoy even … so long as we can promptly go home afterwards and veg out.

Keep ReadingShow less
funny
Trending Stories