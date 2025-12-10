Mom's warning about the impact of 'grumpy' dads on Christmas strikes a chord with other parents
"Kids will remember which parent made the holidays magical, which parent was complaining."
There’s only so long that parents get to create holiday magic for their kids, and, historically, that burden has fallen mainly on only one parent’s shoulders. Many of us have memories of mom going out of her way to arrange decorations, gifts, outings, and Santa visits, while dad reluctantly went along with it all.
Paige Connell, aka @sheisapaigeturner on TikTok, who often shares opinions about invisible mental load, said she grew up with a dad like that. She still remembers how it felt to see her father so perturbed every December. In her TikTok video, Connell recalled that one Christmas morning, her dad received a package of golf balls her mom had bought him as a gift from the kids. Instead of showing any gratitude, her father turned to her mom and complained, “These are wrong.”
That unpleasant moment became a core Christmas memory for Connell, and she noted that, unfortunately, it’s a dynamic that’s still “normalized in society,” where men do family things “begrudgingly.”
“Like they’ll go to the pumpkin patch, but they’re probably gonna complain and seem like they’re not having fun. Or they’ll do the family photos for the Christmas card, but they’re not happy to be there, and they’re grouchier than the kids.”
However, as Connell demonstrated, this energy is something kids pick up on…and remember.
“Kids will remember which parent made the holidays magical, which parent was complaining, which parent didn’t want to be at the pumpkin patch,” she warned.
Down in the comments, folks shared their own not-so-cherished memories of grinchy or aloof dads.
“I will literally never forget the Christmas I found out that all the gifts I thought my dad was giving my mom were actually gifts she had bought herself so my brother and I wouldn’t know he didn’t get her anything,” one person wrote.
Another lamented, “ My parents divorced when I was 6, but I remember after every gift me and my sisters opened at Christmas, my dad would look at my mom and say ‘wowwww how much did that cost me?’”
A growing body of psychological research shows that persistent negative emotional tone in parenting (whether from one parent or both) can have lasting effects on kids. For example, one study found that parents with consistent verbal negativity tend to have children who deal with more emotional distress and have more trouble regulating emotions.
Even when negativity is expressed indirectly through frequent complaints, negative mood, or a general lack of emotional warmth, children may pick up on it as a loss of emotional safety.
Of course, the cultural script about fatherhood continues to change. More and more dads today take real pride in making holidays magical. Some plan elaborate light displays, wrap gifts, bake cookies, schedule festive outings, or help invent family traditions that kids cherish. Thankfully, these men recognize that joy is a shared responsibility, and they want to be remembered as a parent who showed up equally.
As the holidays get nearer, hopefully this can serve as a gentle reminder for those with little ones just how much it means to be an active participant in Christmas cheer…or not.
