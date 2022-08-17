+
Joy

Georgia teens are being hailed as heroes after rescuing woman trapped in car

“We need to hurry!”

Georgia teens; car accident; heroes
Photo by Will Creswick on Unsplash

Georgia teens rescue woman trapped in her car.

Five teens from Rome, Georgia, recently earned their spot as heroes. Antwion Carey, Alto Moore, Tyson Brown, Cesar Parker and Treyvon Adams were driving to school when they witnessed a car accident. The accident left a woman trapped in her vehicle, which they noticed was starting to smoke.

Their teacher, Louis Goya, heard the accident as he was standing outside of the school greeting students as they entered school.

Goya told USA Today that he ran to the intersection when he heard the noise and called 911. The teacher recalled, "There was smoke coming up from the hood. There was fluid on the ground," before relaying to the dispatcher, "We need to hurry!" The teen boys that witnessed the crash are football players and their strength came in handy when the decision was made to help the woman trapped in the car. In this instance, the teens were in the right place at the right time.

The photos of the woman's car show it to be pretty badly damaged and both doors were tightly shut due to the impact of the accident. The boys didn't hesitate to help the woman at the scene. Adams, 16, told Fox 5, "We all knew we had to get her out before something worse would happen."

The football players ran over to help when they saw the woman screaming and with blood on her face. They tried the door on the passenger side first and when it wouldn't open, the video shows they ran to the other side of the car and collectively yanked on the door. After a few good tugs, the door swung open and they were able to get the woman to safety. But the athletes weren't done. Once they realized the woman was safe, they went to check on the other car involved in the crash.

Their coach was impressed by their heroism, but not surprised. Coach John Reid told Fox 5, "When I saw the video I was like, oh my gosh, these kids really did run right into danger and have a sensational event where they helped a lady out of a car that could have caught fire."

Screenshot from Fox 5 video.

Fox 5

Rome City School District posted about the event on its Facebook page and the comments are filled with praise for the teens. Goya, who witnessed the boys' heroism firsthand, gave a statement about their bravery on the Facebook post, saying in part, "The Rome High School football players really showed up today. They went above and beyond to help this lady without hesitation.”

It's true. These teen boys are absolutely heroes. Thanks to their quick thinking the woman involved in the accident was able to be brought to safety. She was transported to the hospital where she was treated for cuts and bruises and X-rayed to look for fractures. Currently it is unclear if she was released.

Way to go guys! We're sure you'll continue to do great things in your lifetimes.

