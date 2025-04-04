Ring doorbell catches the moment man tells neighbor he saved her from home invasion
This is what you call a good neighbor.
Your home is supposed to be one of the safest places for you to be, but there are times when that safety is shattered due to another's actions. The sad truth is people have very little control over whether they'll deal with a burglary, attempted or otherwise. There are plenty of measures one can take to safeguard their home, but thanks to advancing technology and general craftiness, it may not always be enough. Thankfully, there are neighbors who notice when something isn't quite right.
It's often good neighbors who are quick to alert the police if something is awry. One woman realized her neighbor was looking out for her when he showed up on her porch to talk to her through her Ring doorbell camera. Kimberly S. recently shared a video of her neighbor who alerted her that someone was attempting to break into her home.
At the time, Kimberly was at home alone with her children. She had no clue she was almost the victim of a burglary (or worse) until her doorbell rang. In the video, you see her neighbor, Vagner Soares, trying to explain the situation after the single mom asks who he is.
"This is your neighbor. I seen someone trying to break into your house and I confronted him about it and he said that he knew the owner over here," Soares says, appearing a little apprehensive. He then explains that the man was on the side of her house trying to break in. "Yeah, it's a big white guy. He's a big white guy, he has long hair with a beard."
Kimberly was audibly shaken up upon hearing the news. She kept repeating, "He was on the side?" as if she was trying to make sense of what was happening. Soares makes sure to share exactly what happened so Kimberly could relay it to the police once they arrived.
"Yeah, he was like on his knees trying to open the door. I was watching him, I was like why is he so suspicious and then I got out the car and confronted him and he said he knew the owner over there and I said it could be a problem if you come back over here. But I said I was going to come over and let you know what's going on," the man says.
The mom responded to the news by telling Soares she was scared. She then asked him to wait on her porch while she called the police. According to a follow-up video, the police did come, but they left after looking around her house since they couldn't identify the would-be criminal. It was revealed later in a comment that Soares and his girlfriend drove around after the police left and spotted the man, recorded a video of him, and sent it to Kimberly who then filed a police report of the incident. People can't get enough of the man's kindness in looking out for his neighbor.
"If we had more men like this we wouldn’t choose the bear! Love that he stood up for you and let the man know it’d be a problem if he seen him again," one commenter says.
"So brave of him to confront that man because he could’ve been dangerous. As scary as this is, it’s good to know you have somebody who has your back like him," writes another
"This is what it’s about! We gotta come together as a community and look out for each other," another shared, and still another added, "This reminds me of how it used to be where your neighbors looked out for each other. Now a days you don’t even know your next door neighbor smh."
Kimberly does clarify that her neighbor wasn't the only one that saw the person attempting to break in. Several neighbors saw the man but it was Soares who confronted him and informed her about it while the other neighbors supported Soares out of the view of the camera. Unfortunately, there is no news of any arrests but the mom did install more cameras to cover the side door and has a large dog to help deter any more burglary attempts. It's also probably good to know her neighbors are looking out for each other.