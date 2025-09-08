Woman's door camera captures elderly couple's daily indoor walks. Her response was perfect.
"You got this, Sally and Jack!"
Staying active later in life is the key to a long, healthy life, according to the National Institutes of Health. So when Erica Richardson (@ericcaaa_) noticed her elderly neighbors, a couple named Jack and Sally, walking the halls of their apartment complex, she knew she had to cheer them on.
After watching the couple on her Ring camera, Richardson decided to surprise them with an epic snack and hydration station outside her apartment door. She also made a mock Hallway Walkers newspaper page with the headline, "YOU GOT THIS! Jack & Sally" splashed across it with a photo of them and some inspirational phrases. One says, "Take a drink or snack for the walk back! :)"
She captioned the video, "The highlight of my day fr 🥹🤍😭."
In the video, Erica wrote in the overlay, "The cutest older couple walks the halls everyday for exercise. I live at the very end of the hall so I get like 0 foot traffic but I see them daily. So ofc (of course) I had to do the most and make them a cutie grab n go."
The couple gets an absolute kick the first time they see it, laughing and grabbing snacks (from an assortment of bottled water, coconut water, pistachios, snack bars and crackers). And Sally gives a thumbs up to the Ring camera. On Day 2, Jack waves and Sally blows Erica a kiss through the camera. On Day 3, Sally blows another kiss as she grabs a Kind bar before giving Jack a cheeky slap on the butt as they walk back down the hall together.
Viewers were absolutely tickled about the sweet act of kindness. "Everything. Your kindness. Their love towards each other. Their gratitude towards you. Everybody’s day is made. So much joy," one person commented. Another wrote, "Can you make this a series?! I could watch this daily. So wholesome and sweet, and you're so thoughtful! The sign cracked me up 😂." And another viewer pointed out, "Sally is real frisky, love that for Jack!"
Neighbors Jack and Sally come across Erica Richardson's surprise snack station for them.Image via Instagram/@ericcaaa_
"Sally and Jack are SO sweet and social neighbors," Richardson tells Upworthy. "They have been such sweet neighbors to get to know, their love for one another is contagious and ADORABLE!"
Richardson adds that they have been amazing neighbors from the start. "When I first moved in, they had me over for charcuterie and wine and showed me their apartment. I felt so welcomed and loved so it was easy for me to want to make their walks special," she says.
She also shared more about the fun poster she created for them, with encouraging phrases like "Walk your pace, win your race" and "A walk today, a stronger you tomorrow."
Jack and Sally grab snacks and blow neighbor Erica Richardson a kiss on her Ring camera.Image via Instagram/@ericcaaa_
"A lot of people ask where I got the photo of them for the poster," she tells Upworthy. "We recently had a scavenger hunt event for the residents and one of the prompts was to stop at this rooftop bar, so that’s where the photo is from on the poster. They won the scavenger hunt, and went to like 25 places around town in 1 day!"
The couple has also gotten a kick out of their video touching so many people. "They came over yesterday and said 'WE WERE ON THE TODAY SHOW!' and were so excited about it, it was the cutest thing ever," Richardson says.