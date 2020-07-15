Family

6-year-old hero Bridger Walker selflessly saved his little sister from a dog attack

Nikki Walker/Instagram

A Cheyenne, Wyoming youngster is being hailed a hero for stepping in between his little sister and a charging dog on July 9th—an act of bravery that resulted in 90 stitches to his face.

According to a post on Instagram from 6-year-old Bridger Walker's aunt, Nikki Walker, the boy was bitten several times in the head and face after he intervened, "then grabbed his sister's hand and ran with her to keep her safe." Bridger later said, ""If someone was going to die, i thought it should be me." Wow—such a selfless sense of sacrifice at just six years old.

Walker tagged Bridger's favorite superheroes—actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe—in her post, and at least one of them has already responded.

(Scroll through photos to see Bridger recovering from the dog attack.)

Mark Ruffalo, who plays The Hulk in the Marvel superhero movies, wrote an encouraging comment for the young hero:

"Dear Bridger, I just read about what happened to you and I wanted to reach out to say this... People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know. I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart. Real courage isn't dominating people or fighting against people or walking around like a tough guy. Real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow. You are more of man than many, many I have seen or known. With Admiration...
Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk/Professor) 💪❤️👏"

Walker posted an edit with an update about Bridger, saying, "He's in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can't smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him."

The story has gone incredibly viral, and people have asked whether there is a GoFundMe they can contribute to. Walker said in lieu of donations to them, Bridger's family asks that people donate to Mission 22 or Wounded Warrior Project, two organizations that help wounded veterans.

She also said that Bridger loves science, especially geology, and that he would love to get pictures of cool rocks people see. Rock photos can be sent to:

Bridger Walker
P.O. Box 22141
Cheyenne, WY 82003

Sending some cool rock pictures to a kid who was willing to sacrifice himself for his sister without hesitation seems like a pretty small request. Well done, Bridger. We hope your recovery is smooth and that you enjoy the well deserved outpouring of appreciation and love coming your way.

