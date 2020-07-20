Heroes

Portland Navy vet stood tall asking feds to remember their oath. They broke his hand.

Zakir Khan/Zane Sparling/Twitter

On Saturday evening, 53-year-old Chris David, a disabled Navy veteran, took a bus ride to downtown Portland. According to the Washington Post, he had seen videos of federal agents attacking protesters, whisking some of them away in unmarked vans, and was disturbed by what he saw. So he decided to go talk to them, to ask them what they thought of the oath they had made to defend the Constitution of the United States.

David, who had never attended a protest before, hung back and watched protesters outside the federal courthouse after he arrived on the scene. When the feds arrived, they rushed a line of protesters, and David took the opportunity to approach the agents. Standing before them in his Navy sweatshirt, he asked them, "Why are you not honoring your oath? Why are you not honoring your oath to the Constitution?"

At first, agents pushed him away, causing him to stumble. He regained his footing, then continued to question the agents. Video footage from Portland Tribune reporter Zane Sparling then shows one agent hitting David repeatedly with a baton, while David somehow stands firm and unflinching with every blow.

"I stood my ground at that point and just stayed there...I did nothing provocative," David told The Independent. They just started wailing on me with batons, and I let them. I probably could've taken a lot more baton blows if they had not sprayed pepper spray all over my eyes."

After the pepper spray, David turned around and walked away, flipped the agents the bird, then stumbled into a cloud of tear gas. He managed to make his way to a park bench where he was helped by a medic.

"I would really, really, really like to thank Tav," he wrote on Twitter. "She's my street medic angel who pulled me out of the park and took me to safety when I couldn't see anything anymore. She stayed with me the whole time and then her and her friends drove me around to find an ambulance."

At the hospital, David found out that his hand was broken in two places. On Twitter, he shared that the surgeon had splinted his hand for now, but "plates, screws, and/or pins" await him on Friday.

People have made offers for donations or assistance, which David has said he doesn't need. However, he has said he wants to help raise funds for street medics and Black Lives Matter.


A true hero stands firm in the face of injustice, not for personal glory or recompense, but because it's the right thing to do. And a true hero redirects any attention or offers they receive to those who truly need it or who can further the cause of justice.

Christopher David proved himself a true hero this weekend, though he doesn't see himself as the superhero some are making him out to be.

"They are playing me up as an Iron Man and a Superman," David told KOIN News. "I'm a 53-year-old overweight man on blood thinners and I have a lot of physical damage from the military. So, I'm not made of steel at all. They could have killed me last night, as my ex-wife and daughter have reminded me 45 times this morning."

Thank you, sir, for reminding federal agents who and what they took an oath to protect and for the physical sacrifices you ended up making in order to do so.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
protest
Badge
P&G Good Everyday
P&G Good Everyday
Let's Do More Together

Effecting change can be exhausting: 5 ways to avoid burnout.

Photo by howling red on Unsplash
True

Right now, we are in a critical moment where more Americans are engaging with the topic of race than ever before.

There is so much work to be done, but people who aren't accustomed to thinking this much about race are struggling to condition themselves. Factor in a global pandemic, economic insecurity, and the stressors of working and schooling from home, and allies are at an increasingly high risk of burnout.

Marginalized and oppressed people need allies to learn to pace themselves. But how?

Keep Reading Show less
activism
Well Being

Incredibly flexible MMA fighter performs the splits to avoid sitting next to maskless rider

via Alain Ngalani / Instagram

MMA fighter Alain "The Panther" Ngalani posted a video to Instagram on Thursday demonstrating the importance of wearing a mask on public transportation and it's received over 86,000 likes.

In the video shot on a Hong Kong train, a maskless rider attempts to sit next to the four-time kickboxing and Muay Thai World Champion as he's reading a book. But the fighter refuses to allow him to sit down by doing the splits so his legs cover the entire row of seats.

"If you are not wearing a mask in public transport, keep your distance! Don't argue with me," Ngalani wrote on the post.

Keep Reading Show less
covid-19
Badge
C40
C40 Cities
Global Mayors COVID-19 Recovery Task Force

These mayors are leading the way to a fair and green recovery from COVID-19

Photo by Li-An Lim on Unsplash
True

Since COVID-19 was identified in December 2019, it has spread around the world, wreaking havoc on our daily lives.

As of July 6, 2020, there have been over 11.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported across 216 countries and territories.

Over 500,000 people have died.

Cities and countries instituted strict lockdowns or issued shelter-in-place orders, but as we retreated indoors to flatten the curve, economies ground to a halt. Millions of people have lost their jobs. Hospital ICUs hit capacity. Inequality has been made painfully obvious as the most marginalized communities are forced to bear the worst impacts. Never before has it been more clear just how interconnected our health and the health of the planet truly is.

Keep Reading Show less
Culture

Bartender explains why he swiftly kicks out Nazis even if they're 'not bothering anyone'

via Witty Buttons / Twitter

Back in 2017, when white supremacist Richard Spencer was socked in the face by someone wearing all black at Trump's inauguration, it launched an online debate, "Is it OK to punch a Nazi?"

The essential nature of the debate was whether it was acceptable for people to act violently towards someone with repugnant reviews, even if they were being peaceful. Some suggested people should confront them peacefully by engaging in a debate or at least make them feel uncomfortable being Nazi in public.

Keep Reading Show less
racism
Heroes

Two New Jersey transit police officers revive a newborn baby in dramatic new video

A remarkable rescue was captured on video in Newark Penn Station on Tuesday.

Footage from a NJ Transit Police body camera shows officers Alberto Nunes and Bryan Richards encountering a woman in a bathroom stall in the train station holding a newborn baby. At first you can hear one of the officers saying, "It's not a baby," but it's followed by surprise when they realize that not only was it a baby that the woman appeared to have just given birth to, it was a lifeless shade of gray and was not breathing.

"Working here, you see a lot of things, but expecting a baby in a mother's arms that's a newborn, that's nothing that we would expect," Officer Bryan Richards told WNBC-TV, "I took possession of the baby to do the assessment on it. We didn't know how long the baby was in this world."


Keep Reading Show less
everyday heroes
Trending Topics
Trending Stories