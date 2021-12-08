Videos

Man becomes a real life Aladdin—flying carpet and all

YouTube

@RhyzOrDie on YouTube.

Sometimes magic happens in real life. And when it does, it has all the makings of a viral video.

People walking the streets of Dubai got to watch in delight as Aladdin effortlessly glided through the crowds on his iconic flying carpet. At one point he even sailed across the water. It’s no wonder this IRL Disney scene now has more than 100,000 views on YouTube.

Content creator @RhyzOrDie posted on Instagram that the idea had been “brewing” in his head for eight months. And on Halloween, he had finally been able to execute it using PVC pipes, a longboard and an insanely accurate “Aladdin as Prince Ali” costume. That’s right, no wishes were used in the making of this video, but rather some simple engineering skills along with a dash of movie magic.

The surfing part was the most difficult portion of the stunt. In a follow-up behind-the-scenes video, we see a not so graceful Aladdin trying—and failing—several times to stay on top of the e-foil board long enough to get the shot. “They’re pretty difficult to ride, coming from somebody who has endured board sports his whole entire life,” he told viewers. But success finally came and with a bit of CGI, you really get the illusion that he is floating mid air … perhaps on his way to whisk Princess Jasmine off her feet.

@RhyzorDie said that this labor of love was created in part to encourage others that if they can “envision it,” they can “make it happen.” Just like Aladdin (eventually) learned in the movie, maybe we can learn to rely on our own creative resources, rather than waiting for a mystic genie to make it all happen for us. Amazing things can happen when we do.

Culture

Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande's pop diva duel on Jimmy Fallon left people begging for more

@alex_abads/Twitter

Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande duked it out on Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show.'

There are pop stars, and then there are singers. While recording studio technology can make people sound like amazing singers, the proof is in their live performances.

Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande took it a whole step further on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," delivering not only a jaw-dropping live performance but doing so in the form of revolving pop diva hits in an "impossible karaoke" showdown. In less than five minutes, they showed off their combined ability to nail pretty much anything, from imitating iconic singers' styles to belting out well-known songs with their own vocal stylings.

Watch this and try not to be impressed:

Culture

Watch Dolly Parton expertly handle Barbara Walters' tacky questions in a 1977 interview

Happy Mag/YouTube

Dolly Parton was the picture of grace in her 1977 interview with Barbara Walters.

Dolly Parton is a beloved icon whose appeal somehow bridges a diverse audience. Even people who aren't big fans of her music admire her for her kindness, philanthropy and unflappability.

Barbara Walters is a now-retired broadcast journalist who gained international fame for her candid interviews with well-known figures. Though she was renowned for her interview techniques and willingness to ask tough questions, sometimes her questions could be somewhat tactless.

Put those two together 44 years ago and you get a shining example of Parton's grace and wit in the face of tasteless questions about her looks, her breasts and criticisms lobbed at her. Parton has always been who she is and portrayed the outward appearances she wants to portray, and she calmly and deftly navigates Walters' patronizing line of questioning with impressive poise.

Watch:

So much of Barbara Walters' commentary and questioning comes across as condescending and judgmental, but Dolly Parton transforms that negativity into a positive portrayal of who she is, where she's from and what she's all about.

When Walters told her she was beautiful and didn't need the wig and the make-up and the outrageous clothes, Parton told her it was a choice she's making. “I don’t like to be like everybody else," she said. “I would never stoop so low to be fashionable, that’s the easiest thing in the world to do.

"I'm very real as far as my outlook on life and the way I care about people and the way I care about myself and the things I care about. I just chose to do this, and show business is a money-making joke and I've just always liked telling jokes," she added.

Walters asked her if she ever feels that she is a joke, since people make fun of her.

“Oh I know they make fun of me, but all these years the people have thought the joke was on me, but it’s actually on them,” said Parton. “I am sure of myself as a person. I am sure of my talent. I’m sure of my love for life and that sort of thing. I am very content, I like the kind of person that I am. So, I can afford to piddle around and do-diddle around with makeup and clothes and stuff because I am secure with myself.”

The questions about Parton's breasts were particularly tacky, especially by today's standards. But Parton handled it all beautifully. Her responses are a masterclass in grace and her self-assurance is a refreshing model for us all—especially now that we can see how she has stayed true to herself all these years. Anyone who has ever wondered why Dolly Parton's appearance is what it is will learn a lot from this interview, and anyone who wants to learn how to maintain dignity and class in the face of inconsideration will learn a lot as well.

Nature

16 people share the weird 'quirk' their pet does that no one believes

via PixaBay and PixaBay

A cat sitting funny and a happy pug.

When my old dog Murray really wanted to tell me something and his barking or pawing didn’t get the job done, he would start making sounds that I swear mimicked human speech. Now, I’m not entirely sure that he was attempting to get through to me as a member of my own species would, but I don’t know how else to explain this quirky behavior.

It’s pretty amazing when we see our pets cross the imaginary line that separates the species by exhibiting human-like behaviors. But if you were to try to explain them to someone who’s never had a dog or cat (or parrot you will soon see) most of them would probably just shrug it off.

So, I never really talked to anyone about my dog’s strange but funny human impersonation.

Reddit user DMLorance created a safe space for pet owners to share their stories that no one believes on the AskReddit subforum.

“Pet owners of Reddit. What quirk does your pet (past or present) do that nobody believes when you tell them?”

Here are 16 of the best responses.


