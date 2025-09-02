Dad swears by this money-saving alternative to 'stressful' AP classes
"Skip AP completely. Don't even bother.”
On paper, AP classes, aka Advanced Placement courses, seem like a great opportunity to help teens get ahead. They get an early taste of college-level curriculum while earning college credit before high school ends, and therefore get advanced placement once actual college rolls around.
But one dad argues that in reality, they are a waste of time and money, and suggests a rather brilliant alternative:
“If you have a kid in high school, I'm going to tell you right now, do not put your kid in AP classes,” began content creator “Imperfect Dad” in a now-viral clip posted to TikTok.
@imperfectdad__ Save money on college, do dual enrollment not AP classes #college #money ♬ original sound - ImperfectDad | Husband | Life
“It's going to be a complete waste of their time, and you're going to stress them out for no reason,” he continued.
His advice? Instead, opt for dual enrollment at a nearby college.
While most high schools don’t advertise this option as much as they would for AP classes, Imperfect Dad explained that, “Your high school probably has a dual enrollment program with your local community college, meaning your kid can take college-level classes, and they will actually take over for some of their high school classes.”
There are a few advantages to this method, Imperfect Dad argues. One, there’s far less pressure than with AP classes (which many experts and AP survivors can attest to). Two, not every college accepts AP classes for credit, making the pressure even more unnecessary. Three, the amount of time and money saved is, as Imperfect Dad put it, “immeasurable.”
@imperfectdad__ Replying to @Erik Alvarez some of them were stressed! #college ♬ original sound - ImperfectDad | Husband | Life
He of course speaks from experience, as he initiated this strategy with his own daughter. In lieu of AP classes, she did dual enrollment, only attending one class, and racking up so many credits that now, one semester later, she’s starting her FIRST day of college as a junior.
“This first semester, she has one class. It's like a 2000-level class. And then everything else is right toward her major. You're going to save yourself a lot of money. Do the dual enrollment classes. Skip AP completely. Don't even bother,” Imperfect Dad concluded.
Down in the comments, thousands were inclined to agree. Many of whom chose this path and reaped the benefits.
“As an AP teacher…..this is pretty much true,”
“I did this. Got into UCLA and now have a Doctorate in Pharmacy,”
“My son is doing dual enrollment and graduating with an Associates and an HS diploma!”
There were also plenty of folks who shared their own horror stories of taking AP classes and now wishing they hadn’t.
“I took 6 AP classes in high school and not a single credit applied to my college transcript."
However, as useful as dual enrollment can be, it’s worth knowing some of the disadvantages as well. For example, some private and out-of-state colleges might be more stringent in their transfer policies, so it still behooves students to check. Second, if a student does not do well in a dual enrollment class, that grade will travel with them throughout their college career. Third, there might be some difficult travel logistics to contend with, depending on where the nearby community college is. Fourth, not every high school offers dual enrollment.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
Still, many parents just like Imperfect Dad might find that the pros far outweigh the cons, which is why more parents and students should know about the option!