Doting husband serves as stylist for his wife of 25 years and it's the sweetest thing
The way he talks about "Flower"—his nickname for his wife—is a testament to lasting love.
If there's one thing pretty much all humans love, it's love—love that works, love that lasts, love that inspires. Literature is full of love stories filled with heartache and heartbreak, but we always hold out hope that a relationship will not only endure but blossom.
Such a love feels rare enough that we marvel when we see it, which is why the Motivat family has gained a loyal following on Instagram. The elder Motivats (Dr. Jones and Dr. Beatrice) have been married for 25 years, and their daughter shares their sweet interactions on the Instagram account @queenmotivat.
One of the hallmarks of the couple's long-time love story is that Dr. Jones loves to pick out clothes for his wife. And not just any clothes—beautiful dresses and gowns, along with jewelry to go with them—and his enthusiasm for seeing "Flower" (his nickname for her) dressed up is incredibly sweet.
But equally endearing is how much Dr. Beatrice looks forward to dressing up for her husband—her "Honey"—as well. (It also helps that Dr. Jones sounds like he should be narrating every audiobook and nature show with his deep, soothing voice.)
Watch this:
And here is Dr. Beatrice showing off the fuschia dress from the beginning of that video:
(Seriously, guys—buy a woman a dress with pockets and she will never let you go.)
People just love seeing Dr. Jones express his love for his wife, not only in words but in deeds.
"He has set the bar so high, I can’t even see it anymore 🥲," wrote one commenter.
"I’m enamored by their marriage," wrote another. "I really want to love someone THIS way. Just like this. Be completely engulfed in their humanity. Wow. It’s so beautiful to see 🥹."
"Mass produce this gentleman asap and protect the original at all cost," wrote another.
"He seriously needs to cloned. The time he takes to make things perfect for his Queen 👸🏾 is astounding. He is truly amazing!" shared another.
The mutual adoration shows in every video:
Here's to long-time love that blossoms with time. See more of their lovely, loving relationship on Instagram and TikTok.