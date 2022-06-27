Everyone deserves to be the main character in their own love story
The ultimate must-read.
We're all trying to help those we love channel their main character energy. Now, with LoveBook it's never been easier. Whether it's your best friend, romantic partner, parent, child or even yourself, LoveBook is all about sharing the love and making people feel special. Here's how it works:
LoveBook lets you bring your love story to life. You start out by creating your very own LoveMoji. With a variety of different body shapes, skin tones, hair styles, and accessories, it's easy for your characters to look and feel like your loved ones. From there, the rest of the story is up to you! You can create a fully custom, one-of-a-kind depiction of your love, or you can work off of one of LoveBook's many templates.
The templates work as guidelines and really help set you up for success as you create a very special love story. You can chose from outlines that let you fill in all of the reasons why you love them or boost their confidence by sharing just how great they really are. And with plenty of space to be packed full of inside jokes, not all of these have to be tear-jerkers... though a gift this special makes it pretty hard to *not* get choked up.
LoveBook also makes for the cutest addition to a proposal! Whether it's "The Story of Us" read just before a romantic candle-lit marriage proposal or the last topping on a "Will you be my Maid of Honor" box, these books are the sweetest way to show someone how much they mean to you. They also make a great wedding gift (in addition to whatever the couple has on their registry, of course!).
You can also celebrate how much fun you've had with dad this Father's Day by giving a book that shares the story of one of your fishing trips or all the ways that their "handy" tips have helped you around the house. These love stories make for a really unique Father's Day gift and reading them together with dad will only make him appreciate it that much more!
You can also give one to that new grad so they can bring a bit of home with them when they go off to college in the fall and remind them just how much fun they had in their last summer home before school.
LoveBook also offers self-love stories for kids so that you can show your little ones just how special they are on their birthday. It's a great way to help boost confidence and reiterate that they are beyond amazing!
The company is all about sharing the love and letting people feel special. And by helping their customers give these customizable, one-of-a-kind gifts, they do a great job at accomplishing just that!
They also have LoveMoji family and romantic coupon books, journals, mugs, greeting cards and more swag so your characters can guest-star in future occasions as well! That's right, they're not just bound by the pages of this chapter!
Check them out today and give someone the gift of being the main character. After all, we all deserve to be the star of our own love story!
Upworthy has earned revenue through a partnership and/or may earn a portion of sales revenue from purchases made through links on our site.